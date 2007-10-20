I’ve been expecting photos from the Tara Fela-Durotoye’s 10th Anniversary event/’Be Inspired’ launch. Since, I havent gotten them yet, thought it would be a good idea to use these ones.

Thanks to purefoto and mynaijanews for the pics!

Banke Meshida-Lawal ~ Debbie Ogunjobi ~ Taofick Okoya & wife, Lola



Yinka Davies ~ Kate Henshaw-Nuttall ~ Kemi Ogunleye



TY Bello ~ Pastor Paul & Ify Adefarasin



Bola Allison & Alali Hart ~ Foluso Olowude & Eniola Harrison~ Keke Adenuga



Buki de la Zaria~Ebuka Obi-Uchendu~Ibru Sisters



Kehinde & Taiwo Okunoren ~ Kenny St. Ogungbe



Lamide Akintobi ~ Alaere Alaibe ~ Vivian Chiologi



Emilia Asim-Ita, Lola Talabi, Chude Jideonwo ~ Ali Baba & wife, Mary



Bunmi Oyeniyi ~ Adefunke Adeyemi, Folake Folarin-Coker



Betty Irabor, Dr. Doyin Abiola, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu



See y’all on Monday!