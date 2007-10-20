BellaNaija

20.10.2007

I’ve been expecting photos from the Tara Fela-Durotoye’s 10th Anniversary event/’Be Inspired’ launch. Since, I havent gotten them yet, thought it would be a good idea to use these ones.
Thanks to purefoto and mynaijanews for the pics!

Banke Meshida-Lawal ~ Debbie Ogunjobi ~ Taofick Okoya & wife, Lola

Yinka Davies ~ Kate Henshaw-Nuttall ~ Kemi Ogunleye

TY Bello ~ Pastor Paul & Ify Adefarasin

Bola Allison & Alali Hart ~ Foluso Olowude & Eniola Harrison~ Keke Adenuga

Buki de la Zaria~Ebuka Obi-Uchendu~Ibru Sisters

Kehinde & Taiwo Okunoren ~ Kenny St. Ogungbe

Lamide Akintobi ~ Alaere Alaibe ~ Vivian Chiologi

Emilia Asim-Ita, Lola Talabi, Chude Jideonwo ~ Ali Baba & wife, Mary

Bunmi Oyeniyi ~ Adefunke Adeyemi, Folake Folarin-Coker

Betty Irabor, Dr. Doyin Abiola, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu

Comments on BE INSPIRED LAUNCH
  • Olu October 20, 2007 at 8:11 pm

    i am so FIRST
    for the first tym……..
    YAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
    OK LEMME GO READ THE BLOG NOW

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Olu October 20, 2007 at 8:12 pm

    4th

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • mystoriesmytestimonies October 20, 2007 at 8:48 pm

    na waoooo 4 u olu
    i wanted to be top 5
    lol

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Zena October 21, 2007 at 1:08 am

    see ehn, by default mystories, we are top 5, in fact ur number 3 and I’m 4, lol.
    I swear these women make you want to do something, Naija sha, we know how to enjoy. Thanks for the shout-out bella.
    cheers

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • cali October 21, 2007 at 4:17 am

    Bella please check your “regular” email, we need to get on “it” quickly(lol @ the coding)

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • tatafo! October 21, 2007 at 7:38 am

    Pastor Adefarasin does not look a day older than he did ten years ago!
    Great pictures 🙂

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Zahratique October 21, 2007 at 9:38 am

    i havent been here for so looooong! Nice to ee you are back and blogging bella!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Jaycee October 21, 2007 at 8:53 pm

    Beaurrriful update…

    Cheers darl!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Chude October 21, 2007 at 9:10 pm

    Young lady dont ‘biff’ me o – you got my mail explqining abi?!!!!! thanks sha (minus that my nyama-nyama pictures!lol)

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Anonymous October 22, 2007 at 2:28 am

    you’re doing an excellent job, bella!

    x

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • yourbestfriendxoxo October 22, 2007 at 4:24 am

    plss oo my naija peeps check My lonesome village by stephanie egbe. at lulu.com da book nawaoooo. if we thought biafra war was horrible try seeing it from a little girls experience ala diary.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Mona October 22, 2007 at 10:47 am

    nice one missy – great coverage n thanks for the pics, saw some of my gurls hehe xxx

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • BOBBY October 22, 2007 at 3:26 pm

    Amazing pictures ooo!

    Can i just add that Buki DeLa Zaria looks amazing…my goodness see all the weight she lost! you go Buki!!!!!

    Mimi Akintobi looking fabulous!!! The babe is photogenic die!

    Taofick and Wife looked like a power couple! Love that!

    The event was obviously a success!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • brookish October 23, 2007 at 4:37 am

    @ Olu,why now?
    Bella,i’ve not read 2day’s blog yet,but i’m too sure i won’t be disappointed …so i decided to comment first.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • brookish October 23, 2007 at 5:20 am

    i luv u bella!!!!!!!!!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Anonymous October 23, 2007 at 2:41 pm

    Tara looks BEAUTIFUL.
    Does anyone know who made her dress?

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Anonymous October 25, 2007 at 6:58 pm

    Pastor Adefarasin -looking pretty fly

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • shola pacheco October 25, 2007 at 9:25 pm

    tara has done well for herself over the years its great to know nigers are doing wonderfully well big ups to tara

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Hopeful B! October 26, 2007 at 4:27 pm

    Hello Bella!
    I luv reading your blog and was shocked to see my blog on your last post. Thanks gal and keep up the good work.

    Try and update regularly, lol.

    Have a fun weekend, cheers.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Ifeomaadiagwuagwu November 3, 2007 at 6:28 pm

    Hey! Bella,

    I am inspired by Tara’s perfume launch, makes me want to do and give more both in my private and personal and professional lives. And the Nigerian celebrities; don’t they looooook good? … Fame is obviously treating them well. I like that. Bella, you yourself … girl!!! you’re not doing bad, i like your blog; very inviting. Keep it up!

    Ifeomaadiagwuagwu.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Bennie November 4, 2007 at 10:00 pm

    Cool site fashionista bella! Thanks for keeping those of us that are away from home updated on the latest fashion trends -:)
    Do drop by and say hello sometime.
    BD

    Love this! 9 Reply
