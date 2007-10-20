I’ve been expecting photos from the Tara Fela-Durotoye’s 10th Anniversary event/’Be Inspired’ launch. Since, I havent gotten them yet, thought it would be a good idea to use these ones.
Thanks to purefoto and mynaijanews for the pics!
Banke Meshida-Lawal ~ Debbie Ogunjobi ~ Taofick Okoya & wife, Lola
Yinka Davies ~ Kate Henshaw-Nuttall ~ Kemi Ogunleye
TY Bello ~ Pastor Paul & Ify Adefarasin
Bola Allison & Alali Hart ~ Foluso Olowude & Eniola Harrison~ Keke Adenuga
Buki de la Zaria~Ebuka Obi-Uchendu~Ibru Sisters
Kehinde & Taiwo Okunoren ~ Kenny St. Ogungbe
Lamide Akintobi ~ Alaere Alaibe ~ Vivian Chiologi
Emilia Asim-Ita, Lola Talabi, Chude Jideonwo ~ Ali Baba & wife, Mary
Bunmi Oyeniyi ~ Adefunke Adeyemi, Folake Folarin-Coker
Betty Irabor, Dr. Doyin Abiola, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu
I swear these women make you want to do something, Naija sha, we know how to enjoy. Thanks for the shout-out bella.
Bella please check your “regular” email, we need to get on “it” quickly(lol @ the coding)
Pastor Adefarasin does not look a day older than he did ten years ago!
Great pictures 🙂
i havent been here for so looooong! Nice to ee you are back and blogging bella!
Beaurrriful update…
Young lady dont ‘biff’ me o – you got my mail explqining abi?!!!!! thanks sha (minus that my nyama-nyama pictures!lol)
you’re doing an excellent job, bella!
plss oo my naija peeps check My lonesome village by stephanie egbe. at lulu.com da book nawaoooo. if we thought biafra war was horrible try seeing it from a little girls experience ala diary.
nice one missy – great coverage n thanks for the pics, saw some of my gurls hehe xxx
Amazing pictures ooo!
Can i just add that Buki DeLa Zaria looks amazing…my goodness see all the weight she lost! you go Buki!!!!!
Mimi Akintobi looking fabulous!!! The babe is photogenic die!
Taofick and Wife looked like a power couple! Love that!
The event was obviously a success!
Bella,i’ve not read 2day’s blog yet,but i’m too sure i won’t be disappointed …so i decided to comment first.
i luv u bella!!!!!!!!!
Tara looks BEAUTIFUL.
Does anyone know who made her dress?
Pastor Adefarasin -looking pretty fly
tara has done well for herself over the years its great to know nigers are doing wonderfully well big ups to tara
I luv reading your blog and was shocked to see my blog on your last post. Thanks gal and keep up the good work.
Try and update regularly, lol.
Have a fun weekend, cheers.
I am inspired by Tara’s perfume launch, makes me want to do and give more both in my private and personal and professional lives. And the Nigerian celebrities; don’t they looooook good? … Fame is obviously treating them well. I like that. Bella, you yourself … girl!!! you’re not doing bad, i like your blog; very inviting. Keep it up!
Ifeomaadiagwuagwu.
Cool site fashionista bella! Thanks for keeping those of us that are away from home updated on the latest fashion trends -:)
BD