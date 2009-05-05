Go NATURAL with Ease

Chemicals relaxers and hair coloring are very damaging to the hair. These products cause extensive breakage and hair damage to a lot of women, so in order to revert the damages of these products, it is best to let one’s hair grow natural. Deciding to let your hair grow naturally can be very frustrating and intimidating at first, but overall rewarding. There are lots of benefits in letting your hair grow naturally; one being that you pay attention to what your hair NEEDS, while another benefit is that natural hair grows faster and tends to be healthier due to the absence of chemical relaxers and processors.
Thinking about going natural?
Below are some tips on growing your hair naturally.
1. THINK before you PLUNGE!
a. If you are thinking about growing your hair naturally, it is important to remember to transition slowly. Going natural is not just about “cutting” your hair, you need to do your research first and learn new concepts associated with growing your hair naturally.
b. One of the most important things to do is to know and understand your hair structure, because often times what works for others will not necessarily work for you.
2. Cut your PERM
a. The first step to growing your hair naturally is to cut off parts of your hair that have been chemically treated, because the part where your natural hair meets with your chemically treated hair is a weak point that leads to a lot of breakage.
3. Pick your Transition Style
a. Depending on the length of your hair, as well as your level of comfort, you can choose to either leave your hair as it is, or wear tiny twist or afros. If you are looking for more versatility in terms of styling, you can wear your hair in braids or full weaves, while waiting for your natural hair to grow to your desired length.
b. Other transition styles include Sister Locks that are similar to dreadlocks.
a. It is important that you use proper products to shampoo your hair, most commercial products contain harmful chemicals that strip your hair of its natural oil, leaving it dry and brittle.
b. Be sure to read the ingredients of your shampoo and stay clear of products that contain sodium sulphate because they tend to cause irritation on both skin and eyes.
c. Frequent shampooing of the hair is not necessary, natural hair needs to be washed when it starts feeling “greasy”, because of the accumulation of the hair’s natural oil and dirt.
d. One of the best alternatives to harmful shampoos is to mix baking soda with a cup of warm water, spray it on your hair and massage. One of the reasons why baking soda works as a great shampoo alternative, is because it acts as a natural cleansing agent that is gentle on both hair and skin.
5. Don’t forget to MASSAGE
a. Massaging your scalp helps in promoting blood circulation, which is vital in promoting hair growth.
6. Always CONDITION
a. This is essentially the key to healthy hair, because conditioning repairs all the damage done to the hair while shampooing and styling. It is important to remember that natural hair is delicate and needs lots of moisture and PROTEIN, so conditioning with protein-based products help in coating your hair with moisture. It is also important to develop a habit of conditioning your hair at least once a week, and deep conditioning at least once a month. Be especially sure to look out for products that contain Aloe and Rosemary because they work well to stimulate growth.
7. Remember to MOISTURIZE
a. Natural hair is very prone to dryness, and adding moisture is an effective way to ensure that your hair stays healthy.
b. When looking for great hair moisturizers, stay CLEAR of products that contain mineral oil and petroleum jelly because they clog up the pores on your scalp, which hinders hair growth. Be sure to look for products that are water-based such as glycerine, because water acts as a good moisturizer.
c. Other great moisturizers include natural oil like that of coconut oil, Shea butter, avocado and mango butter.
c. Serums also work best to control hair frizz and maintain hair luster.
8. Stay away from HEAT
a. Be sure to stay away or LIMIT the amount of heat you put on your hair. The constant stretching and pulling that occurs to your hair, along with the heat of a blow dryer, damages your hair’s elasticity. If you are still adamant on using heat be sure that it is below 150 degrees, to prevent the cuticle layer from burning.
9. Comb with care
a. The Key to preventing hair breakage while combing your hair is to use a good hair detangler with a wide tooth comb. Combing hair when damp also helps to ensure that you put minimal stress on both your scalp and hair. Be sure to take your time when combing to prevent hair breakage.
10. PROTECT your HAIR
a. Be sure to protect your hair while you sleep by wrapping it with a silk scarf, this helps to promote luster while decreasing split ends that also occurs with natural hair.
11. ALWAYS TRIM
a. Just like in relaxed hair, split and damaged ends also occur in natural hair. Split and damaged ends will hinder hair growth in relaxed hair as well as natural hair. In order to ensure that your hair grows properly, be sure to trim it regularly; this reduces the amount of damage done to the hair.
Most importantly, if you are confused about maintaining your natural hair, be sure to seek the expertise and advice of a natural hair specialist, to ensure that your hair is in GOOD hands.
Good Luck!
now this is something I can understand. Does anyone know any good natural hair specialists in Nigeria, when i’m there i just wear braids for fear.
Finally! An article about hair that makes me feel like the writer actually did some research.
I like this write-up because I decided to grow my natural hair two years ago and it took me a long time to really understand how to take care of it. My hair is very kinky and thick, but still prone to breakage so it requires special care and maintenance. I got rid of most of my harmful hair products and started using natural based stuff like Shea Butter, Honey, Olive Oil, Jojoba Oil and Castor Oil. Washing and conditioning once a week, and getting a deep-conditioning treatment and a trim every six weeks. It’s a HUGE learning curve if you want to go natural, especially if you’ve been relaxing since you were five years old but it’s worth it.
Great article! One thing I love about Bella is the wealth of information that is disseminated; you always bring the alternatives to the forefornt. Not just the mundane…weaves, perm etc. One thing though, natural hair does not always need protein, as protein overload can lead to breakage. It’s good to assess the condition of your hair and determine what it’s lacking at any given point in time. Finding the right balance between protein and moisture is key to growing hair and retaining length, whether relaxed or natural.
Finally!! Bella Naija says something in support of NATURAL hair even though the rest of the site screams otherwise.
Finally! So good to read something positive about natural hair. Just to ad that natural hair is prone to break bcos one, it is dry and two, it grows in curles or circles as I like to call it. But it GROWS though. Nice one.
who’s dis model? looks like a photoshop moji..looks good
*snaps* very well written.
i agree with you. i had never seen how my God-given hair looked until a year ago.
Yes, Black people’s hair are dry and prone to breakage. Subjecting it to heat from straightening and permanent chemical restructuring through ‘relaxing’ even increases the need for deep conditioning even more.
Not necessarily. By representing images of women with relaxed hair/ wearing weaves, they are simply displaying the reality i.e. what has become accepted as the norm of Nigerian women’s hairstyling. You have to admit that ‘going natural’ is still observed as a phenomenon and a rarity. If it was so normal, indeed there would be no use in all the countless natural hair websites that advise us on how to transition, such as this article does.
come on people! the truth is how many of the people claiming to have natural hair have it long and not in dreads. most people even with nachi can only maintain it short, i mean consider the packing and pain from combing daily. is just easier to maintain when ur hair is relaxed not over relaxed but if it long enough there no pain in going about with ur hair…
i think we shouldnt just over do it….for me its the pain that scares me nachi, weave or dryer anything; taking me to the saloon is a big purnishment, i’ll rather pick pin
My name is NwaChi and I endorse this message lol! Proudly Napptural kpom(.)
I have been natural since May last year and its been a little difficult to take care of but it’s been the best choice I’ve made concerning the health of my hair… its great to see an article on BN about natural hair : )
Nna, Bix Girl, you get time for sugabelly? biko save your words for someone more worthy. That girl just has a problem with everything. i feel like telling her to jump off a cliff or something.
I live in NY and there are certainly hair stylist that specialize in natural hair care, they are concentrated more in brooklyn for those who are concerned abou taking care of their natural hair and live around the NY area. I was introduced to one in Uniondale a year ago the price is reasonable, basically if you patronise them they tell you how to take care of your hair on a daily basis. I love the afro look but Oh boy it takes a lot to maintain, i got rid of my perm last year after using the wave neuvre perm to curl my hair oh boy i got damage on my hair in return so i turn to braids to outgrow the perm but could not continue the natural growth for too long, it was uncomforable, could not comb between my hair and had to put some relaxer on my hair. Well for all my afro sisters bravo girls bring back the 60’s and black power with a glam.
if the hair is natural and long, ghana weaves and ‘attachment’ braids will reduce the combing ‘wahala.’
Uh you obviously don’t know anything about natural hair. There are thousands of women with waist length natural kinky hair. YES I SAID WAIST LENGTH. Google it if you don’t believe me. You’re just parroting the untrue misassumptions about natural hair that have been used to deceive millions of Nigerian women.
And it’s spelled S-A-L-O-N.
A “saloon” is a bar.
You know what? Go relax your hair. Ignore me even though what I say is true. Because like so many others you would rather live your deluded life than embrace the truth.
Go relax your unnatural hair. Enjoy it at shoulder length because it will stay that way forever. Ignore all the people that love and respect their GOD-GIVEN hair and watch it grow long.
God, ignorance and self-delusion is a disease. O_o
Thank you for this article….Everything written was on point!
Black hair in general,whether relaxed or natural is not easy to maintain. There are so many things you can do with your natural hair…….
I personally just got tired of the whole relaxer thingy……
From a girl currently in transition.
Nice post bella/azara
Great Article…I’ve been growing my hair natural for almost 2 years now, and its been quite an experience. In a matter of 6 months after the big chop off, I went from crying about how ugly I thought I looked and therefore felt to realizing how warped my thinking had become over the years. It was amazing when I finally realized how attached I truly was to the idea of my relaxed hair falling down my back and blowing in the wind…lol. It’s amazing though, because when my natural hair started to grow in I was amazed at how beautiful it was…I mean like all hair you have to learn how to maintain it, so it wasn’t an easy transition none the less. Anyways, what strikes me now though (2 years later) is that I’m 100% nigerian, and when ppl look at my natural hair they think i’m mixed…I even get this bs from nigerians…as though all natural hairs are equal. MCHEW!!! So my long winded point is that deciding to go natural doesn’t have to be a scary thing…think of it as a gift to yourself…like a mutual fund or cd account…you start with the basics and see how it matures! Going natural is a personal decision and no one should be forced or guilted into considering it…that’s all I have to say 🙂
-Niaja Babe who LOVES her NATURAL/CURLY/FULL/BEAUTIFUL/GOD-GIVEN LOCKS 🙂
Hey N4L! Do you have an online hair journal like a fotki? It’d be nice to stalk…ahem!…exchange ideas. I’m almost 2 years natural as well and I love it!
Oh great! This is just too fabulous Azara/Bella Crew. This is real. Natural hair is real, all that other stuff is just a mirage. I’m glad all the information here is on point because I love excellence.
P.S: If your hair is thick and kinky like mine, Shea butter may not necessarily DO ANYTHING for your hair other than make it feel hard by day so. I’ll recommend a mixture of ‘Vegetable Glycerin & distilled Water’ to seal in moisture.
Viva la Naturale!!!
Love the write up…two thumbs up!!!.
I wear my hair relaxed and I love it. I relax once or twice a year depending on how I feel. Please lets not turn this beautiful write up into another argument about which is better relaxed or non processed hair.Its funny how one group feel they can look down on the other because they are either not embracing their “true roots (no pun intended)” or they do not agree with the other’s preference. I just love that as a black woman, I can relax my hair today and or decide to let the relaxer grow out and rock it that way. Let’s not allow the texture of our hair or style preference define how we see ourselves. Those who say, the chemicals will kill you…remember that you can’t color your natural hair either…that is a chemical too you know, o and stop eating processed foods(those chemicals will kill you faster than anything you put on your head :-p). Those of us with relaxers, do it in moderation…it is an alternative but too much of it WILL kill your hair. Ladies without relaxers…it is just as tasking to take care of your hair, so wash regularly and make your hair look beautiful and neat…let’s not think because you don’t have chemicals your hair won’t suffer if it is neglected.
All in all, stop the bickering ladies…if you made a choice to wear your hair without a relaxer or texturizer then rock it and stop saying crap like people with relaxers are not embracing their roots. In the end, our roots do not lie in our hair texture, abi does your hair now define who you are? If it does then a lot of self reflection is needed. Bella thanks for this outlet. We love ya.
I have been proudly naturalfor 3years now, and really that picture in the caption is so not what nappy hair looks like, unless ur mixed lol! Having hair natural is great, and i get loads ofcompliments, but i must confess i do miss having my hair relaxed, and every now and then i feel like going back to relaxers. There are so many styles I can not do, and sometimesi get bored. I agree that relaxers are harsh but if you take care of your hair, you can achieve great looking hair whether natural or relaxed.
umm…sorry to burst your bubble hun, but that is what my natural hair looks like & I’m not mixed or anything. Straight up Ibibio girl with that ‘good hair’ HAHAHAHA!
What a dumb thing to say. There is no such thing as good hair or bad hair. Hair is fucking hair.
But of course people like you go around poisoning the minds of all the little girls around you with this good hair bullshit and then they grow up to be just as fucked up about their hair as the rest of us are.
FAIL.
God made ALL OUR HAIR.
Your hair is not good. And mine is not bad.
I call bullshit.
I was just about to ask WHAT makes “good hair” GOOD?
Is it me sugabelly or have peoples minds beign sooooo messed with?
This is why we see under 4 year old girls with chop chop front hair damaged by chemicals and things because their mums want them to have the “good hair”.
WHAT IS GOOD HAIR??
CAN SOMEONE SCHOOL ME?
IS MY HAIR BAD HAIR??Because my hair is like heidi klum and seals kids hair..that texture??
would people call it BAD HAIR??
because its not long and silky?
Is that why atimes in the train i get all this weaved out girls giving me the side eye like WTF has she got on her head?? a birds nest??
Relaxer has NEVER touched my hair..does it make my hairBAD HAIR??
I cry out in pain when i wash it and attempt to run a brush through it so as to stimulate the roots with natural products…does that make it BAD HAIR???
The color is uneven like dirty blonde and dusty brown with black unruly afro curls..IS THAT BAD HAIR??
when i then manage to get aunty at the salon in north london to style it in sade adu for me and i get the little rodo rodo afro baby hair in front…does that make it BAD HAIR?
And when friends call me razz because i never wear a weave and dont have hair that the man can run his hands through,unlike them with their lace-front weaves–does it mean i have BAD HAIR?
PLEASE WHAT MAKES MY HAIR BAD AND THE “GENERALLY ACCEPTED” ONES GOOD.
As that is one thing i have never understood
who is ANYONE to tell me or anybody out there that they don’t have “GOOD HAIR”?
People play too much i swearrrr!!!!
If only we knew how many young black girls have fucked up views about themselves,…damn shame
LOL>>> I knew y’all would jump on that ‘Good hair’ bit. Especially, you sugabelly. I was obviously being sarcastic with that evil laughter at the end. But if you failed to see that, well that’s your problem!
I’m the biggest advocate of natural hair, whatever kinda curl you have. And there’s no such thing as ‘good hair’ or ‘bad hair’. LOL.
I love how Bella Naija is becoming so controversial ;p
Better.
I have been totally natural since Jan, transitioning since March08
But i shampoo every four days…water is very good for the hair,
My hair is growing fast cant wait to see the length by the end of the year
I have never heard about trimming though and i mix my own conditioners.
I am just interested, since this is a Nigerian blog, how many women in Nigeria actually use hair relaxers. I know its common among Black Americans and almost all of them use it, but I usually thought not that many Nigerian women use relaxers, only once in a while and because of that have healthier, longer hair. Is this assumption correct?
Nope that assumption is so not correct. The VAST majority of Nigerian women use relaxers, whether they are rich or poor, educated or illiterate, professional woman, market trader or artistes (especially artistes), young or old, (believe me, I have seen relaxed hair on a four year old, and an 88 year old too, so sad), Christian or Muslim, married or single, etc.
Most women also have extensions all the time, not giving their hair and scalp a chance to rest and breathe fresh air 🙁 They braid their hair constantly or hide it under wigs and weaves. It is really bad.
I really really want us African women to stop saying we have “bad” hair. Stop treating your natural hair as if it is a birth defect that needs to be corrected with relaxers as soon as possible. PLEASE!
Been nursing d idea of growing dreads…im awfuly fed up of extentions and weaves….problem is my designation and where i work…dreads wld be contractidciting my person and position..wot to do???
assumption, yep….Nigerian women do relax their hair…i believe once a month…question answered?
Nice article about Go Natural with Ease. I really found your articles informative and beneficial.
Some do, some don’t. Where I’m from, the girls (birth to 15 or 18) don’t relax; when they leave high school they do b/c everyone wants to look like an American (though most don’t want to admit that that’s the reason). Most older women (50+) don’t either. But since 1995, relaxers have really caught on in Nigerian. Before then they were NOT that popular, especially outside the big cities. Now in the big cities, people relax their small childrens’ hair as well as their own. Lots of people are looking a mess though.
You should look into sisterlocks. They are dreads but smaller and very pretty. They are so versatile and can be styled, cut, curled, coloured just like loose hair. You can start them with extensions if you want to skip past that messy in between stage. Google sister locks, you’ll find a lot of pictures and info on them. Also google braid locks.
I stop relaxers my hair in september 09 . I’m so happy i can go without it
I understand what you saying but why do many black Americans and Africans with particular texture think they need a relaxer. The reason why i asked this question is because if you go to the root of many decisions made, it is base on what western society call beautiful. I am natural and i did not realized how beautiful and versatile my hair is. I love it and i am one year natural.
Going natural for me was not option when i got very sick and the strong medicines with my chemical hair was damaging my hair too the point i lost most of my long shoulder length hair. i made a decision to do the big chop with no more chemicals in my hair and that was the best thing i ever done for myself. my health is good and i have beautiful natural hair. When i used relaxer, i never had a issue that i felt my hair was not nice because to be honest i did not know how my hair look. If i paid attention to my mother texture and how beautiful her hair was without chemical than i would of realized i had beautiful hair and i do not need chemicals. So, this natural thing was a discoverer of my hair…. just love yourself with or without chemicals.
Just did d big chop. R dr any salons in Nigeria that specialise in sisterlocks or braidlocsk ?
I started mine myself. I got 455 locks. that was the best decision I took because am so loving my sisterlocks.
Going natural has been and exhilarating experience even though it has not been problem free… I have so enjoyed my journey that I began a natural hair blog called Naturals Unlimited there I tell everything I know to help my natural sisters grow long natural hair go check it out at naturalsunlimted.blogspot.com
How come i am just seeing this? I stopped relaxing my hair in March last year and i gradually chopped off all relaxed parts and i’m all natural now. Thing is my hair grows really slow and i have mega issues combing after washing so i resorted to flat tonging it first. Plus my very thin hair line as a result of years of braiding and generally mismanaging the hair. This article has been so helpful, as has been Quinta’s blog. Thanks and please keep it coming.
Beautiful write up.. Well done!
pls do you know anyplace i can do sisterlocks in lagos?…like a sisterlocks consultant. 🙂
This is probably a bit late but i’m planning on doing the sisterlocks myself after seeing how easy it is to start and maintain. This video shows you how – youtube.com/watch?v=__Vs9jpF8L8