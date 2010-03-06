BellaNaija

ARISE L’Afrique-À-Porter: Jewel By Lisa

06.03.2010

Lisa Folawiyo‘s label Jewel By Lisa really understands ready-to-wear. From embellished structured jackets to harem tweed pants, the collection was made for the Africhic socialite in London or New York. This season, JBL was inspired by the idea of an African winter and wanted to show that there can be more done with the African fabric by incorporating thicker wool textures. Initial feedback from members of the French press was that her collection was intricate and pretty – the use of ankara was a definite talking point with members of the French press expressing fascination by the use of embellishments to accentuate the ankara. We expect a huge demand for JBL’s  jewel encrusted tights by African fashionistas next season.

jbl pfw3

jbl pfw1

jbl pfw4

ndinaye camera 499

jbl pfw5

ndinaye camera 502

jbl pfw6

10 Comments on ARISE L’Afrique-À-Porter: Jewel By Lisa
  • eni March 6, 2010 at 10:26 am

    Jewel by Lisa never fails me! I love this.
    I am really happy that they are getting more adventurous and really challenging themselves beyond ankara.
    Nice one

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • benite March 6, 2010 at 10:29 am

    I wish I could see the green outfit behind the first picture.
    Very good. They should have allowed them use models though because the mannequins take away from the vibrancy of the clothes

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Lamide March 6, 2010 at 11:16 am

    As usual, classy and elegant. I love the “drama” of these pieces, and would probably on wear the first one, and at a stretch, maaaaaaybe the last ne, but only cuz I don’t think I could pull that stuff off, lol! Aaah, I can’t wait to move back and get (and by get, I mean blackmailing/begging someone to get) my very own JBL piece(s) :p! Lol

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Terence Sambo March 6, 2010 at 11:37 pm

    Awesome fabrication, im deeply thrilled by Lisa’s combination of fabrics as opposed to using mainly batik prints. it’s updated, elegant, classy and veryyyyy modern. This would suit and African queen or Japanese Geisha :o]

    http://onenigerianboy.blogspot.com

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Bola #1 March 7, 2010 at 6:27 am

    the tights 🙂 me likey

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • ngum March 7, 2010 at 6:59 pm

    i love the hipness of this collection. that ankara coat is a great innovation. africa’s got talent!

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • mo March 11, 2010 at 12:17 am

    I too love the DRAMA of JBL. She transitioned to RTW w/o skimping on the embellishments!…I’m impressed. My favorite is the green shorts/jacket set followed closely by the studded tights! <3

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • TY March 11, 2010 at 6:54 am

    im loving the fierceness in these design. a great upgrade in designing.

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • silva March 15, 2010 at 1:50 am

    finally!!! smtin i can relate to! i loooove the 2nd and 3rd pieces and those tights!!!! wat shoes can u wear dem with?

    Love this! 43 Reply
