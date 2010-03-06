ARISE L’Afrique-À-Porter: Jewel By Lisa

Lisa Folawiyo‘s label Jewel By Lisa really understands ready-to-wear. From embellished structured jackets to harem tweed pants, the collection was made for the Africhic socialite in London or New York. This season, JBL was inspired by the idea of an African winter and wanted to show that there can be more done with the African fabric by incorporating thicker wool textures. Initial feedback from members of the French press was that her collection was intricate and pretty – the use of ankara was a definite talking point with members of the French press expressing fascination by the use of embellishments to accentuate the ankara. We expect a huge demand for JBL’s jewel encrusted tights by African fashionistas next season.

