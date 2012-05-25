BN Music Premiere: E.L – On A Long Tin

With his debut album “Something ELse” dropping very soon (June 1st to be precise), E.L decided to drop one more single to whet our taste buds on what his double disc debut has in store for us.

“On A Long Tin” which was produced by E.L himself, shows a more laid back side to the “Obuu Mo” rapper who first got multinational notice on Sarkodie‘s “U Go Kill Me”.

It gives a little taste of the potential brewing within this Ghanaian rapper/singer/producer living up to all his hype which got him this far in his career without an album. Enjoy!

Play E.L – On A Long Tin

[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/On_A_Long_Tin_Produced_by_EL.mp3]

Download