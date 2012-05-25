BellaNaija

BN Music Premiere: E.L – On A Long Tin

25.05.2012

With his debut album “Something ELse” dropping very soon (June 1st to be precise), E.L decided to drop one more single to whet our taste buds on what his double disc debut has in store for us.

“On A Long Tin” which was produced by E.L himself, shows a more laid back side to the “Obuu Mo” rapper who first got multinational notice on Sarkodie‘s “U Go Kill Me”.

It gives a little taste of the potential brewing within this Ghanaian rapper/singer/producer living up to all his hype which got him this far in his career without an album. Enjoy!

  • Elizabeth May 25, 2012 at 8:07 pm

    I like it,not every song can be azonto music lol

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • MizzCJ May 25, 2012 at 8:49 pm

    ayyyy EL is on fire lol see how de babe dey make de guy suffer! haha

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • kify D May 25, 2012 at 8:50 pm

    lol, long thing indeed, not bad

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Ola Brown May 25, 2012 at 11:49 pm

    This track is bad ……representing Ghana all D way!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • tosin o May 28, 2012 at 6:05 am

    i totally am in love with the vibe this track gives….TWO….FOUR THUMBS UP … EL!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • dj c-quence May 28, 2012 at 6:55 pm

    track is M.A.D

    Love this! 0 Reply
