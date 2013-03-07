BellaNaija

A Tale of Love, Trust, Friendship & Restoration | Watch LowlaDee's Short Film – "Be My Guest"

A story of friendship, love and restoration. That’s one way to describe this short film titled “Be My Guest” by LowlaDee

“A young lady manages to hide her ugly childhood past from her friends and struggles with the negative effect on her life. Unknown to her, what seems to be just a knock from a stranger, becomes her healing.”

Produced by Doreen Media & Arinpe Studios. Screenplay by Lowla Dee, Directed by Francis Ugede

Starring Tochi Kanu-Ivi (Mimi), Kevin (Dj Woske) as the lead characters, also featuring SLK, Funmi Sobayo, Abisola Akintunde, Preye Amachree, Anu Allen and Favor Ifeanyi.

48 Comments on A Tale of Love, Trust, Friendship & Restoration | Watch LowlaDee’s Short Film – “Be My Guest”
  • Purpleicious Babe March 7, 2013 at 10:46 am

    sound is soo bad….. but its cool cos they can improve next time.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Bleed blue March 7, 2013 at 11:25 am

      Sisteh, is like you will adjust your set oh…the sound quality is just perfect from my PC

      Love this! 0
  • Kpash March 7, 2013 at 11:09 am

    Y do peeps have their beverage with the tea spoon still in it?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ose March 7, 2013 at 11:17 am

    lovely piece. Good work lowlaDee

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Me too March 7, 2013 at 11:21 am

    Lovely concepts. Nice acts too. Kelvin needs to relax more next time, he appears quite nervous. In all, I give it a thumbs up!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Bleed blue March 7, 2013 at 11:23 am

    I.LOVE.THIS.

    Goodnesss, where do I start? The fact that it speaks about an issue typically ignored in our society?( i.e. the mental state of children with troubled childhoods) The sincerity of friendship apparent in these three girls? The natural acting of the cast? The well edited quality of the film? The unexpected twist of the not-so-accidental meeting of Kev & Mimi? And oh, how I love Festus…everyone needs a Festus in their lives mehn! 🙂

    Easily the best short film I’ve seen on BN thus far. Weldone to all involved!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Fatima March 7, 2013 at 11:27 am

    Aww. Very nice.
    But women don’t let strangers into your house oh.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ngowzey March 7, 2013 at 11:33 am

    makes no sense!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • d March 7, 2013 at 12:09 pm

    I can identify wit dis, speaks 2me in evry way hope i find love also someday. lovely piece infact the best short movie av seen

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • CFA March 7, 2013 at 12:15 pm

    I wasn’t impressed with the acting at all…good storyline but the actors made watching it a little annoying.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • maya March 7, 2013 at 4:43 pm

      i totally agree with you!! the storyline was amazing b

      Love this! 0
  • stacy March 7, 2013 at 12:37 pm

    Love the story line, Love the issues it addresses , however it is really bad acting!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Na wa March 7, 2013 at 12:40 pm

    Did that girl just use a spoon to take tea?….o my o my!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • A.D March 7, 2013 at 12:41 pm

    Awwwww SLK i see u, a lovely piece from ‘Eagles’, though asides from the main character, the friends weren’t that natural to me, also Kevin didn’t win me at all, he’s good looking and all, buh he was a little too intense , buh it’s a really lovely piece all the same

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Person March 7, 2013 at 1:08 pm

    Uhm yeah. You allow a stranger into your home and spill your guts about your family history? Na so now.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • jess March 7, 2013 at 1:12 pm

    kevin….acting is not your thing ……stick to being a dj…..nice film though…..

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Woske March 7, 2013 at 6:57 pm

      Thanks. I’ll take that to heart. Please keep watching! 🙂

      Love this! 0
  • ok March 7, 2013 at 1:20 pm

    Ok, but needs more work…good screenplay, but acting, especially Kevin’s needs way more work…my peeves: 1) how did kevin bust into the house? He be spirit? 2) the other psychotherapist seems like he needs a psychotherapist…

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Adeola March 7, 2013 at 5:29 pm

      Ikr!!!!

      Love this! 0
    • Woske March 7, 2013 at 6:31 pm

      Thanks! Taking lessons!

      Love this! 0
  • Person March 7, 2013 at 2:05 pm

    Oh, Keji Fatunde- DJ Woske. Funny I didn’t notice that. Acting was still crap though.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Woske March 7, 2013 at 6:46 pm

      I thought about NOT acting. But you have to succeed to succeed even better. Keep watching! <3

      Love this! 0
  • tomeloma March 7, 2013 at 2:25 pm

    great script..not sure about the directing and acting though.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • e-bukun March 7, 2013 at 2:49 pm

    Nice story, bad acting.
    Tell me why this man is pretty much shouting over her, that’s not how to listen. And girl you’re gonna let some random stranger touch you all over the face…when you don’t even know how he got in? Please, where’s my mase?
    And BOTH of them had the spoons in their tea, stirring like it was gonna become wine.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • www.dprodigaldaughter.com is all about faith, God, Love, Relationships, Sex and Many more.. Stop by for some interesting articles March 7, 2013 at 4:13 pm

      e-bukun!!! I hail o!! LMAO….

      http://www.dprodigaldaughter.com

      Love this! 1
    • e-bukun March 7, 2013 at 4:46 pm

      o abi not so my sister? You cannot take those chances these days. #aintnobodygottimeforthat

      Love this! 0
  • pretty eyes March 7, 2013 at 3:54 pm

    Tochiiiiiii!!!!! awwww you go girl! *high 5*

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • AyomideGucci March 7, 2013 at 10:30 pm

      *Double high 5* from me

      Love this! 0
  • Anon March 7, 2013 at 4:04 pm

    I have to write this…I admire Lowla Dee’s writing. Screenplay was good but acting was BAD especially Kevin’s! Her friends were also very conscious of the camera.

    Some minor details to avoid in future

    – The hem of the trousers he had on when they were playing cards was undone. I had to rewind to see that. You can literally see the hemline.
    -He had the same shirt on from when he cut her on the floor crying to when they were in the kitchen frolicking to when they were dancing. The Director (or whoever is in charge) should have noticed that. The stitch design to the right gave him away.

    I like the picture quality however and the cameraman worked his angles very well. I am sure your next attempt would be much better. Well done.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Anon March 7, 2013 at 4:05 pm

      **caught her ** I meant to say

      Love this! 0
    • Woske March 7, 2013 at 6:44 pm

      🙁 The hem on the trouser situation, last minute wardrobe malfunction. With the shirt repeat, granted, it’s possible it was the same shirt. But what if it wasnt, darling?
      lol but all in all it was a great experience and the cast and crew were incredibly patient and tireless. Props.
      Your criticism is a high point! It shows your expectations are high due to the quality of the production, and we will keep that in mind going forward.
      Cheers!

      Love this! 0
  • Lowla Dee March 7, 2013 at 4:06 pm

    Hi guys! thanks for the comments. Its my blog’s first pro short film & my friends who have not faced the pro cam before acted to support so pls eaaaasy on them oh Lol!
    Currently Working on our next short film project and we promise to direct cast better.
    If you are a guy of 24 and above, chocolate skinned, tall and handsome? shoot me a mail for audition date! and other details at lowladeeonline@gmail.com and you can visit my blog to read very nice fiction stories. Thanks! It will get better! xoxo

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Michael Onobote March 7, 2013 at 4:27 pm

    Go LowlaDee! You’re getting there. 🙂

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Adeola March 7, 2013 at 5:26 pm

    Wow…powerful message on letting go. I love Mimi’s hairdo and she is so gorgeous. Nice one Kein, fine guy. Great acting by you both.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • oyin March 7, 2013 at 6:56 pm

    @ lowla dee God bless you for addressing these issue, adults do things in front of kids and we dont know it affect and hunt that child till he/she is an adult, I dont care if the play cast was good or not, the message was perfect for me, one of the best short movies ever!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ken March 7, 2013 at 7:05 pm

    Yeah I agree with lowladee , a lil credit for the cast & crew pls ..majorly they all just new to acting on pro cam.A lil flaws here and there, yes! comments for lowladee to make the next better. .storyline nice and deep , video quality very nice. high 5 for that…hey! for first-timers on pro cam..I say “not bad” , far above average….keep it rolling in Lowladee..S/o to Bella for this support…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Moyo… March 7, 2013 at 7:53 pm

    Let’s not forget a fact – dis movie addressed an issue usually ignored in our so-called Nollywood films. I give them a ‘thumbs-up’. And I bliv Constructive criticism’§ wud be more appreciated than some of what I’ve read thus far…4those dat gave it, thanks. 4dose that didn’t,…..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Lowla Dee March 7, 2013 at 9:26 pm

    Thanks to all that give constructive criticism especially Anon its obvious you know what you are talking about and I’ve literally taken the notes down, that’s what we young especially film-makers like us need, the way forward. One day we shall make great movies. amen? amen! Love to BN Team and readers.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Person March 8, 2013 at 11:21 am

      Thank you for taking our criticisms with sense and not taking it personal. You can ONLY get better this way <3

      Love this! 1
  • dee March 7, 2013 at 9:45 pm

    tochi!!!!! <3 <3 <3

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Femi March 7, 2013 at 11:18 pm

    I must say this is a very good first try at a short film, sure there are some minor things to work on, but IMO the cast and crew can only get better. Can’t wait for the next film! I thought the production was really good and Lowladee (Nigeria’s answer to Tyler Perry *wink *wink) – keep spinning out awesome scripts like this. Oh and to all the naysayers…go shoot your own movie make we watch am!! Oh I forgot..you cant!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Moyo… March 8, 2013 at 12:26 am

    Let’s not forget a fact – dis movie addressed an issue usually ignored in our so-called Nollywood films. I give them a ‘thumbs-up’. And I believe Constructive criticism’§ wud be more appreciated than some of what I’ve read thus far…4those dat gave it, thanks. 4dose that didn’t,…..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Nancy Gbagi March 9, 2013 at 5:44 pm

    1st,not a bad attempt. Footage is clear and the sound isn’t really bad but your actors could have projected a little bit more. Mimi has a flat facial expression and her voice and line delivery does not have the adequate emotion it needs to move the audience. The chemistry between the ladies is weak. It doesn’t portray long time friendship . Kelvin’s line delivery is not on point either. It is flat and so are his facial expressions. My only issue with the story line is how Mimi opens up to a stranger who comes into her house uninvited. That isn’t realistic.
    Irrespective of all that has been said, please take a bow. Well done

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • ESther Okhukpe March 19, 2013 at 9:22 pm

    WOW!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • DHAMMY April 2, 2013 at 2:23 am

    What a movie! Well done.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Jo! April 2, 2013 at 8:32 am

    Nancy, we all have that vulnerable moment when you NEED to talk to someone, so even if it’s a mad man that you see at that moment, you will talk o, hence the stranger thing, realistic.
    I agree that the chemistry between the girls is quite week,
    Woske! you can definitely do better, you’re not reciting na:D
    I think Mimi’s acting was pretty good though

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Oyindamola April 5, 2013 at 1:24 am

    awwww <3 i love the last scene. All i can say apart from the message the story is trying to pass across is that: "WE FIND LOVE IN THE STRANGEST PLACES"

    rehobothland.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
