A Tale of Love, Trust, Friendship & Restoration | Watch LowlaDee’s Short Film – “Be My Guest”

A story of friendship, love and restoration. That’s one way to describe this short film titled “Be My Guest” by LowlaDee
“A young lady manages to hide her ugly childhood past from her friends and struggles with the negative effect on her life. Unknown to her, what seems to be just a knock from a stranger, becomes her healing.”
Produced by Doreen Media & Arinpe Studios. Screenplay by Lowla Dee, Directed by Francis Ugede
Starring Tochi Kanu-Ivi (Mimi), Kevin (Dj Woske) as the lead characters, also featuring SLK, Funmi Sobayo, Abisola Akintunde, Preye Amachree, Anu Allen and Favor Ifeanyi.
sound is soo bad….. but its cool cos they can improve next time.
Sisteh, is like you will adjust your set oh…the sound quality is just perfect from my PC
Y do peeps have their beverage with the tea spoon still in it?
lovely piece. Good work lowlaDee
Lovely concepts. Nice acts too. Kelvin needs to relax more next time, he appears quite nervous. In all, I give it a thumbs up!
I.LOVE.THIS.
Goodnesss, where do I start? The fact that it speaks about an issue typically ignored in our society?( i.e. the mental state of children with troubled childhoods) The sincerity of friendship apparent in these three girls? The natural acting of the cast? The well edited quality of the film? The unexpected twist of the not-so-accidental meeting of Kev & Mimi? And oh, how I love Festus…everyone needs a Festus in their lives mehn! 🙂
Easily the best short film I’ve seen on BN thus far. Weldone to all involved!
Aww. Very nice.
But women don’t let strangers into your house oh.
makes no sense!
I can identify wit dis, speaks 2me in evry way hope i find love also someday. lovely piece infact the best short movie av seen
I wasn’t impressed with the acting at all…good storyline but the actors made watching it a little annoying.
i totally agree with you!! the storyline was amazing b
Love the story line, Love the issues it addresses , however it is really bad acting!
Did that girl just use a spoon to take tea?….o my o my!
Awwwww SLK i see u, a lovely piece from ‘Eagles’, though asides from the main character, the friends weren’t that natural to me, also Kevin didn’t win me at all, he’s good looking and all, buh he was a little too intense , buh it’s a really lovely piece all the same
Uhm yeah. You allow a stranger into your home and spill your guts about your family history? Na so now.
kevin….acting is not your thing ……stick to being a dj…..nice film though…..
Thanks. I’ll take that to heart. Please keep watching! 🙂
Ok, but needs more work…good screenplay, but acting, especially Kevin’s needs way more work…my peeves: 1) how did kevin bust into the house? He be spirit? 2) the other psychotherapist seems like he needs a psychotherapist…
Ikr!!!!
Thanks! Taking lessons!
Oh, Keji Fatunde- DJ Woske. Funny I didn’t notice that. Acting was still crap though.
I thought about NOT acting. But you have to succeed to succeed even better. Keep watching! <3
great script..not sure about the directing and acting though.
Nice story, bad acting.
Tell me why this man is pretty much shouting over her, that’s not how to listen. And girl you’re gonna let some random stranger touch you all over the face…when you don’t even know how he got in? Please, where’s my mase?
And BOTH of them had the spoons in their tea, stirring like it was gonna become wine.
e-bukun!!! I hail o!! LMAO….
http://www.dprodigaldaughter.com
o abi not so my sister? You cannot take those chances these days. #aintnobodygottimeforthat
Tochiiiiiii!!!!! awwww you go girl! *high 5*
*Double high 5* from me
I have to write this…I admire Lowla Dee’s writing. Screenplay was good but acting was BAD especially Kevin’s! Her friends were also very conscious of the camera.
Some minor details to avoid in future
– The hem of the trousers he had on when they were playing cards was undone. I had to rewind to see that. You can literally see the hemline.
-He had the same shirt on from when he cut her on the floor crying to when they were in the kitchen frolicking to when they were dancing. The Director (or whoever is in charge) should have noticed that. The stitch design to the right gave him away.
I like the picture quality however and the cameraman worked his angles very well. I am sure your next attempt would be much better. Well done.
**caught her ** I meant to say
🙁 The hem on the trouser situation, last minute wardrobe malfunction. With the shirt repeat, granted, it’s possible it was the same shirt. But what if it wasnt, darling?
lol but all in all it was a great experience and the cast and crew were incredibly patient and tireless. Props.
Your criticism is a high point! It shows your expectations are high due to the quality of the production, and we will keep that in mind going forward.
Cheers!
Hi guys! thanks for the comments. Its my blog’s first pro short film & my friends who have not faced the pro cam before acted to support so pls eaaaasy on them oh Lol!
Currently Working on our next short film project and we promise to direct cast better.
If you are a guy of 24 and above, chocolate skinned, tall and handsome? shoot me a mail for audition date! and other details at lowladeeonline@gmail.com and you can visit my blog to read very nice fiction stories. Thanks! It will get better! xoxo
Go LowlaDee! You’re getting there. 🙂
Wow…powerful message on letting go. I love Mimi’s hairdo and she is so gorgeous. Nice one Kein, fine guy. Great acting by you both.
<3
@ lowla dee God bless you for addressing these issue, adults do things in front of kids and we dont know it affect and hunt that child till he/she is an adult, I dont care if the play cast was good or not, the message was perfect for me, one of the best short movies ever!
Yeah I agree with lowladee , a lil credit for the cast & crew pls ..majorly they all just new to acting on pro cam.A lil flaws here and there, yes! comments for lowladee to make the next better. .storyline nice and deep , video quality very nice. high 5 for that…hey! for first-timers on pro cam..I say “not bad” , far above average….keep it rolling in Lowladee..S/o to Bella for this support…
Let’s not forget a fact – dis movie addressed an issue usually ignored in our so-called Nollywood films. I give them a ‘thumbs-up’. And I bliv Constructive criticism’§ wud be more appreciated than some of what I’ve read thus far…4those dat gave it, thanks. 4dose that didn’t,…..
Thanks to all that give constructive criticism especially Anon its obvious you know what you are talking about and I’ve literally taken the notes down, that’s what we young especially film-makers like us need, the way forward. One day we shall make great movies. amen? amen! Love to BN Team and readers.
Thank you for taking our criticisms with sense and not taking it personal. You can ONLY get better this way <3
tochi!!!!! <3 <3 <3
I must say this is a very good first try at a short film, sure there are some minor things to work on, but IMO the cast and crew can only get better. Can’t wait for the next film! I thought the production was really good and Lowladee (Nigeria’s answer to Tyler Perry *wink *wink) – keep spinning out awesome scripts like this. Oh and to all the naysayers…go shoot your own movie make we watch am!! Oh I forgot..you cant!
Let’s not forget a fact – dis movie addressed an issue usually ignored in our so-called Nollywood films. I give them a ‘thumbs-up’. And I believe Constructive criticism’§ wud be more appreciated than some of what I’ve read thus far…4those dat gave it, thanks. 4dose that didn’t,…..
1st,not a bad attempt. Footage is clear and the sound isn’t really bad but your actors could have projected a little bit more. Mimi has a flat facial expression and her voice and line delivery does not have the adequate emotion it needs to move the audience. The chemistry between the ladies is weak. It doesn’t portray long time friendship . Kelvin’s line delivery is not on point either. It is flat and so are his facial expressions. My only issue with the story line is how Mimi opens up to a stranger who comes into her house uninvited. That isn’t realistic.
Irrespective of all that has been said, please take a bow. Well done
WOW!
What a movie! Well done.
Nancy, we all have that vulnerable moment when you NEED to talk to someone, so even if it’s a mad man that you see at that moment, you will talk o, hence the stranger thing, realistic.
I agree that the chemistry between the girls is quite week,
Woske! you can definitely do better, you’re not reciting na:D
I think Mimi’s acting was pretty good though
awwww <3 i love the last scene. All i can say apart from the message the story is trying to pass across is that: "WE FIND LOVE IN THE STRANGEST PLACES"
rehobothland.com