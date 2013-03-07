A Tale of Love, Trust, Friendship & Restoration | Watch LowlaDee’s Short Film – “Be My Guest”

A story of friendship, love and restoration. That’s one way to describe this short film titled “Be My Guest” by LowlaDee

“A young lady manages to hide her ugly childhood past from her friends and struggles with the negative effect on her life. Unknown to her, what seems to be just a knock from a stranger, becomes her healing.”

Produced by Doreen Media & Arinpe Studios. Screenplay by Lowla Dee, Directed by Francis Ugede

Starring Tochi Kanu-Ivi (Mimi), Kevin (Dj Woske) as the lead characters, also featuring SLK, Funmi Sobayo, Abisola Akintunde, Preye Amachree, Anu Allen and Favor Ifeanyi.