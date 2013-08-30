BellaNaija

BN Wedding Décor: A Pretty Pink & Gold “Great Gatsby”-Inspired Bridal Shower by Pretty Gorgeous Events

30.08.2013 at By 31 Comments

Yay! It’s our 3rd edition of BN Wedding Décor. Today we’re showcasing such a prettyyy pink Great Gatsby Inspired Bridal Shower by Abiyole Jones of Pretty Gorgeous Events in London.

From the Designer – Abiyole Jones of Pretty Gorgeous Events

“So what does an event designer do when one of her closest friends is getting married? Errr…throw her the most beautiful shower to celebrate of course 🙂

Our Great Gatsby Shower was designed in celebration of a dear friend, Dolapo Oni (Dolly), who is getting married in September. My inspiration was the current craze for all things 1920s but we wanted to give the theme a signature Pretty Gorgeous spin.  Rather than go for black and gold, we choose a more delicate palette of antique gold and pale pink with some sparkle. The look was luxurious and opulent as I expect Gatsby might have envisioned for his dream wedding with Daisy. In the brides’s words – it was more than her wildest dreams – and I was chuffed to have given my friend a day as beautiful as her.”

We at BN Weddings love every single detail – from the gold “DOLLY” and “LOVE” to the pink heart shaped balloons and elegant gold chairs.

Enjoy!
Yay, Bride Dolly!
If you’d like more info about the shoot or Pretty Gorgeous Events, contact: Abiyole Jones | Phone: (+44) 07854 157601 | Facebook | E-mail: yole “at” prettygorgeousevents.com

Additional Credits: Photographer – Gerry Otti Photography | Florist – Mirage Creations

 

  Sel August 30, 2013 at 6:57 am

    This is so beautifull. Some people are truly lucky as some
    of us never had this kind of experience

    Love this! 21 Reply
  Berry Dakara August 30, 2013 at 7:45 am

    Ooooooooooooooooh. This is PRETTY and GORGEOUS and PRETTY
    GORGEOUS!!! I want 🙁
    berrydakara.blogspot.com

    Love this! 20 Reply
  Drama August 30, 2013 at 7:48 am

    Cute

    Love this! 21 Reply
  fuzy August 30, 2013 at 8:07 am

    really nice decor ....

    Love this! 21 Reply
  Temmy August 30, 2013 at 9:21 am

    Well done Abi Jones, very well executed. This is the beginning of new things. It was so beautiful, the best shower ever.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  T.baby August 30, 2013 at 10:20 am

    Bella can you please write an articule on Wedding Themes.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  Jo August 30, 2013 at 10:30 am

    Woo hoo!!! So excited to have attended this beautifully planned event. Well done Abi! Best ever bridal shower ever, we all had a great gatsby time, pun intended!

    Dolly looks lovely as usual.

    Love this! 19 Reply
    PrettyGorgeous August 30, 2013 at 8:16 pm

      Thanks ❤ hun…mwah!

      Love this! 20
  Bleed blue August 30, 2013 at 11:42 am

    Awww Dolapo Oni…I see you. Such a fab bridal shower though…WHAT!!!

    Hope we get to see pics of Dolly's wedding BN 🙂

    Love this! 21 Reply
  Patience August 30, 2013 at 12:25 pm

    What an show it was.. The best bridal shower I have ever been to. Sis am so proud of you, keep it up..
    You are planning my next event.

    Love this! 20 Reply
    PrettyGorgeous August 30, 2013 at 8:15 pm

      Thanks ❤ sis…love you

      Love this! 22
  i no send August 30, 2013 at 12:40 pm

    was this done in nigeria???

    Love this! 21 Reply
    PrettyGorgeous August 30, 2013 at 8:15 pm

      Thanks ❤ Abiyole Jones. No, event was in London but we do
      destination events too.

      Love this! 20
  Omotoyosi August 30, 2013 at 1:26 pm

    Nice concept. A quick one please, is this the same Dolapo
    Oni of Studio 53 Extra?

    Love this! 23 Reply
    PrettyGorgeous August 30, 2013 at 8:14 pm

      Thanks ❤ Abiyole Jones. No, this is a different Dolapo
      Oni.

      Love this! 21
  Lady T August 30, 2013 at 1:33 pm

    i like it

    Love this! 22 Reply
  lola August 30, 2013 at 2:21 pm

    Bia! na bridal shower bed dis abi na wedding?

    Love this! 19 Reply
    PrettyGorgeous August 30, 2013 at 8:12 pm

      LOL…bridal shower for a dear friend 🙂

      Love this! 20
  damepenelope August 30, 2013 at 2:30 pm

    Well done Abi!

    Love this! 21 Reply
    PrettyGorgeous August 30, 2013 at 8:13 pm

      Thanks ❤ Abiyole Jones

      Love this! 19
  Uzo August 30, 2013 at 3:03 pm

    Really nice and elegantly done. Well done luv…

    Love this! 20 Reply
    PrettyGorgeous August 30, 2013 at 8:13 pm

      Thanks ❤ Abiyole Jones

      Love this! 21
  PrettyGorgeous August 30, 2013 at 8:12 pm

    Hello all, thanks for the love. :). We are based in London
    but also create destination events. Hit us up anytime – Abiyole
    Jones.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  Aramis August 30, 2013 at 8:41 pm

    Good job abi very well done

    Love this! 21 Reply
  Gerry Otti August 30, 2013 at 10:29 pm

    Well done on all your hard work, Great job, amazing watch it all unfold. G xxx

    Love this! 20 Reply
  BevShine events August 31, 2013 at 8:17 am

    Pretty concept

    Love this! 21 Reply
  http://africansweetheart.blogspot.co.uk/ August 31, 2013 at 1:39 pm

    Stunning!

    africansweetheart.blogspot.co.uk

    Love this! 21 Reply
  Faith Kel. August 31, 2013 at 9:25 pm

    Lovely!
    -www.faithkel.com

    Love this! 21 Reply
  Blush September 2, 2013 at 4:33 am

    Excellent work Abi, fantastic concept and décor. Really proud of you.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  Nosey September 10, 2013 at 12:53 pm

    This is just so classy and different. I wonder what her
    wedding will be like! 🙂

    Love this! 21 Reply
