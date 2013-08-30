BN Wedding Décor: A Pretty Pink & Gold “Great Gatsby”-Inspired Bridal Shower by Pretty Gorgeous Events

Yay! It’s our 3rd edition of BN Wedding Décor. Today we’re showcasing such a prettyyy pink Great Gatsby Inspired Bridal Shower by Abiyole Jones of Pretty Gorgeous Events in London.
From the Designer – Abiyole Jones of Pretty Gorgeous Events
“So what does an event designer do when one of her closest friends is getting married? Errr…throw her the most beautiful shower to celebrate of course 🙂
Our Great Gatsby Shower was designed in celebration of a dear friend, Dolapo Oni (Dolly), who is getting married in September. My inspiration was the current craze for all things 1920s but we wanted to give the theme a signature Pretty Gorgeous spin. Rather than go for black and gold, we choose a more delicate palette of antique gold and pale pink with some sparkle. The look was luxurious and opulent as I expect Gatsby might have envisioned for his dream wedding with Daisy. In the brides’s words – it was more than her wildest dreams – and I was chuffed to have given my friend a day as beautiful as her.”
We at BN Weddings love every single detail – from the gold “DOLLY” and “LOVE” to the pink heart shaped balloons and elegant gold chairs.
If you’d like more info about the shoot or Pretty Gorgeous Events, contact: Abiyole Jones | Phone: (+44) 07854 157601 | Facebook | E-mail: yole “at” prettygorgeousevents.com
Additional Credits: Photographer – Gerry Otti Photography | Florist – Mirage Creations
This is so beautifull. Some people are truly lucky as some
of us never had this kind of experience
Ooooooooooooooooh. This is PRETTY and GORGEOUS and PRETTY
GORGEOUS!!! I want 🙁
Cute
really nice decor ….
Well done Abi Jones, very well executed. This is the beginning of new things. It was so beautiful, the best shower ever.
Bella can you please write an articule on Wedding Themes.
I second that
Woo hoo!!! So excited to have attended this beautifully planned event. Well done Abi! Best ever bridal shower ever, we all had a great gatsby time, pun intended!
Dolly looks lovely as usual.
Thanks ❤ hun…mwah!
Awww Dolapo Oni…I see you. Such a fab bridal shower though…WHAT!!!
Hope we get to see pics of Dolly’s wedding BN 🙂
What an show it was.. The best bridal shower I have ever been to. Sis am so proud of you, keep it up..
You are planning my next event.
Thanks ❤ sis…love you
was this done in nigeria???
Thanks ❤ Abiyole Jones. No, event was in London but we do
destination events too.
Nice concept. A quick one please, is this the same Dolapo
Oni of Studio 53 Extra?
Thanks ❤ Abiyole Jones. No, this is a different Dolapo
Oni.
i like it
Bia! na bridal shower bed dis abi na wedding?
LOL…bridal shower for a dear friend 🙂
Well done Abi!
Thanks ❤ Abiyole Jones
Really nice and elegantly done. Well done luv…
Thanks ❤ Abiyole Jones
Hello all, thanks for the love. :). We are based in London
but also create destination events. Hit us up anytime – Abiyole
Jones.
Good job abi very well done
Well done on all your hard work, Great job, amazing watch it all unfold. G xxx
Pretty concept
Stunning!
Lovely!
Excellent work Abi, fantastic concept and décor. Really proud of you.
This is just so classy and different. I wonder what her
wedding will be like! 🙂