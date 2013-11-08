BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013: Ajepomaa Designs

08.11.2013 at By 8 Comments

Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (8)Let’s head to  the collection from Ghanaian design label Ajepommaa Designs at the Glitz Africa fashion Week 2013.

Showcasing a collection of mixed print dresses, the design label owned by Ajepomaa Mensah, unveiled a fabulous and ethnic collection of mixed prints dresses for the fashionable audience.

Check it out below.

Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013: Ajepomaa Designs

Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (1) Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (2) Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (3) Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (4) Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (5) Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (6) Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (7) Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (9) Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (10) Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (11) Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (12) Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (13) Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (14) Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013 Ajepomaa Designs - BellaNaija - November2013001 (15)

 

BellaNaija Style has been your hot source for all the recent fashion weeks in Lagos. We brought you Ghana Fashion and Design WeekGTBank Lagos Fashion and Design Week and Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Africa in South Africa, so count on us for all the FAB street style and runway photos from this event.

Photo Credit: Paul Ukonu

8 Comments on Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013: Ajepomaa Designs
  • bee November 8, 2013 at 4:08 pm

    ugly designs

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • tish November 8, 2013 at 4:26 pm

    Thought I was alone in my misgivings @ bee

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Gorgeous November 8, 2013 at 4:30 pm

    This is obioma the tailor designs na

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Hurpeyeahmie November 8, 2013 at 4:49 pm

    i like the designs

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • ze griott November 9, 2013 at 12:25 am

    na wa o.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Charis November 9, 2013 at 7:27 am

    Beautiful and authentic designs. How can you say they are ugly? The pictures don’t do it justice at all. I watched the youtube clip of it and I was like….Wow!!!! Creativity comes from GOD so if you can’t appreciate someone’s creativity or you can’t find something positive to say! then don’t say it at all but please be very careful about critisising because it’s not them you are critisising but the One from whom their creativity flows. Selah#
    I have bought a few pieces from this designer. Her attention to detail is one of a kind and she is such a sweet, lovely and humble person.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • jay November 9, 2013 at 11:54 am

    I LIKE!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Lynn November 11, 2013 at 2:54 pm

    Mtschwwwww,another glorified tailor!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija