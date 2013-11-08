Let’s head to the collection from Ghanaian design label Ajepommaa Designs at the Glitz Africa fashion Week 2013.

Showcasing a collection of mixed print dresses, the design label owned by Ajepomaa Mensah, unveiled a fabulous and ethnic collection of mixed prints dresses for the fashionable audience.

Check it out below.

Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013: Ajepomaa Designs

Photo Credit: Paul Ukonu