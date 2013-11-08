Let’s head to the collection from Ghanaian design label Ajepommaa Designs at the Glitz Africa fashion Week 2013.
Showcasing a collection of mixed print dresses, the design label owned by Ajepomaa Mensah, unveiled a fabulous and ethnic collection of mixed prints dresses for the fashionable audience.
Check it out below.
Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2013: Ajepomaa Designs
BellaNaija Style has been your hot source for all the recent fashion weeks in Lagos. We brought you Ghana Fashion and Design Week, GTBank Lagos Fashion and Design Week and Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Africa in South Africa, so count on us for all the FAB street style and runway photos from this event.
Photo Credit: Paul Ukonu
ugly designs
Thought I was alone in my misgivings @ bee
This is obioma the tailor designs na
i like the designs
na wa o.
Beautiful and authentic designs. How can you say they are ugly? The pictures don’t do it justice at all. I watched the youtube clip of it and I was like….Wow!!!! Creativity comes from GOD so if you can’t appreciate someone’s creativity or you can’t find something positive to say! then don’t say it at all but please be very careful about critisising because it’s not them you are critisising but the One from whom their creativity flows. Selah#
I have bought a few pieces from this designer. Her attention to detail is one of a kind and she is such a sweet, lovely and humble person.
I LIKE!
Mtschwwwww,another glorified tailor!