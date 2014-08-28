Find out Emma Nyra’s Beauty Routine as she’s “Stripped” for Ndani TV | Watch

Don’t you just love it when our entertainers and beauty buffs let you in on all their beauty secrets?

For the latest edition of Ndani TV‘s “Stripped“, we follow Made Men Music Group‘s 1st Lady Emma Nyra as she takes us through her beauty routine. After a thrilling stage performance,and a lot of stage makeup, it is important to know how to take it all of and care for all that skin beneath the makeup. And that is what Emma Nyra will be sharing with us.

In the clip she shares how she takes care of her skin as an entertainer and what you should know when it comes to cleansing and treating your skin.

Watch!

