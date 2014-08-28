Find out Emma Nyra’s Beauty Routine as she’s “Stripped” for Ndani TV | Watch

Don’t you just love it when our entertainers and beauty buffs let you in on all their beauty secrets?
For the latest edition of Ndani TV‘s “Stripped“, we follow Made Men Music Group‘s 1st Lady Emma Nyra as she takes us through her beauty routine. After a thrilling stage performance,and a lot of stage makeup, it is important to know how to take it all of and care for all that skin beneath the makeup. And that is what Emma Nyra will be sharing with us.
In the clip she shares how she takes care of her skin as an entertainer and what you should know when it comes to cleansing and treating your skin.
Watch!
emma Kobo. you were not stripped! there are traces of eyeshadow and eyebrow pencil oooo… but brave girl nonetheless. good on you for trying
But she didn’t remove everything nau… The eye makeup and brows are still there? Nevertheless I learnt some things here…I like that her routine is quite simple. She should try black soap for her acne it will help her sha
I am glad someone noticed.
i never knew her skin was this bad. she always looks flawless.
This is semi or partial #Wiped not #Stripped. Nne you didn’t have to go on Stripped…long hisssss.
LMAO @partial wiped not stripped…..but wait oh, so water doesn’t touch her face at all? surely that can’t be good for the skin
no water to wash or rinse your face? gurl…no wonder you’re breaking out
As innnn…insecurities are much
Can see she has lots of pores due to the acne, you can try and inco-operate pore minimized into you skin routine.
Erm….if she was not willing to take off all her makeup why do a program called ‘stripped’?
It feels like she is desperate for attention even when it’s not a good look… Do things properly Emma or not at all!
Your music and image need major improvements! Your ‘fans’ are losing patience with all the mediocre stuff your putting out…still waiting to the Elele video to drop 7 months after you released the song! Smh
Kudos to her for stripping for you all to criticize. No one and I repeat no one is perfect!
By primer do you mean serum Emma? And also using Brazilian hair oil for the edges of African hair was really funny. LOL
Pls where can i get black soap(not the raw one) in Warri.The raw one is too drying for my skin,….i need a moisturising one.Pls help me …..
Hi Emma you’re beautiful with or without make up, but a little word from one who’s very concerned about black skin STOP using dove lotion on your face.It contains heavy oils. If I may , you could use body shop sink in vitamin E moisturizer which you wipe off after your skin has absorbed what it needs. It’s a beautiful cream as I use it myself and then youth serum also from body shop and try using a moisturizing lotion for your face like biotherm softening lotion with thermal plankton and biotherm pure-fect skin which is a water based hydrating cream. Take care
It hot I was the only one who saw her putting body lotion on her face.
Body shop products is the truth, I’m an addict.
I use the tea tree line because of my acne prone/oily skin.
I didn’t like the nutriganics, drops of youth. It kinda clogged my pores . Thinking of the moisturizer to get. Vit e or vit c line
Dear Chinyere,
I am a black skin lady who will love to follow your beauty routine. Can you please help me out? Was able to pick out these from your comment, but don’t know which is a cleanser, face lotion, body etc. Please help a siser out.
1) Body shop sink in Vitamin E Moisturizer
2) Youth Serum from Body Shop
3) Biotherm Softening Lotion
4) Thermal Plankton and Biotherm Pure Fect – Skin
She needs to focus on her skin and less on the makeup and sea biscuit ‘s tail on her head
Naija women with their bait and switch. Kai, how man for take this one home and next morning see her face like this nah? Women are still better natural, no fake nails, fake lashes, tattooed brows, wetin remain. Before long dey go start another thread say men dey run after first sex.
Emma baby, one natural tip for u. Every weekend, do a steam bath. It will open your pores and remove all the dirt in your face.
Here’s how yo do it.
1) Pour boiling water in a basin
Emma baby, one natural tip for u. Every weekend, do a steam bath. It will open your pores and remove all the dirt in your face. Simple, natural and inexpensive. Plus, u can do it at home
Here’s how you do it.
1) Pour boiling water in a basin. You can perfume your boiling water wiith mint leaves, lemongrass or flower petals if u like
2) Get a thick , large towel.. Stand or sit near that basin and get your face close to the boiling water. Not too close or it will burn your face. Cover yourself and that basin compeletely. The towel should cover both u and the basin.
3) Remain like that for 30 mins. DON’T TAKE OFF THE TOWEL
When you’re done, tap your face gently with a clean cloth then do a clay mixed with lemon juice mask. Lemon juice is optional. Let sit for 15 minutes if u have sensitive skin. 20 or 30 minutes if your skin can take it. Rinse off the mask with warm water.
Every month, get a complete body steam bath. It is wonderful.. There are beauty institutes that do it. Do your research.They call it HAMMAM.
HAMMAM is the secret of the fresh faces of Northern gals. They do steam baths all the time.
Hope this tips helps anyone in the house.
Lastly, eat more raw vegetables, fruits and reduce oily food intake.
STEAM BATHS ALL THE WAY!!!! ROOTING FOR STEAM BATHS. IT DEEP CLEANS YOUR FACE LIKE NO OTHER PRODUCT AND IT”S NATURAL!!! All these store bought lotions work only on a short term,
LADIES, A GOOD STEAM BATH IS THE SECRET FOR A FRESH FACE.
BUT, Steam baths are not for pregnant ladies or those suffering from high or low BP. Have a nice day. Sorry BN for filling this page like that
Hello Ndani TV, there is no need to put the integrity in your work under scrutiny that you can do without, you have been doing a good job so far with video quality, message, lightning, sound and editing. You as well as I and the birds and pigs in the sky know that there is nothing Stripped about this clip. Do your research and if the artist’s skin care isn’t in line with the message you would like to send across, pls scrap it, because there are plenty catfishes in the pond. Beauty bloggers etc. also the producer could have convinced her to take all her makeup off since she has signed the release papers. Peace in naija….
She couldnt clean her eye pencil and eye liner to do the video? she didnt completely strip..i dont see myself following any of her face wash method as she obviously has bad breakouts. she needs to change her face routine. could be better/
So in your mind now Emma we are fools abi? We are blind? You actually removed all the makeup? Issokay!