Spanish Priest Contracts Ebola Virus in Liberia as Government Declares 3-Day Fasting & Prayer

Madrid (dpa/NAN) ― The Spanish government said that an air force plane was leaving Madrid on Wednesday to pick up a Spanish priest who has tested positive for the Ebola virus in Liberia.

The Spanish Defence Ministry said the plane was leaving Madrid to pick up the patient, in line with the strict security and quarantine guidelines stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The priest was the second foreigner to be evacuated from Liberia after an American doctor suffering from Ebola was flown to Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf had declared three days of fasting and prayer, which will be held “to seek God’s mercy” with regards to the Ebola outbreak that has killed 263 people across the country.

The president called on all citizens to fast between 6 am and 6 pm, starting from Wednesday.

WHO officials say the current Ebola outbreak in West Africa which has reached Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Nigeria, is the deadliest on record.

Photo Credit: latino.foxnews.com

21 Comments on Spanish Priest Contracts Ebola Virus in Liberia as Government Declares 3-Day Fasting & Prayer
  Musa August 6, 2014 at 2:42 pm

    You see what am talking about. Please Lagosians should remain in Lagos for now.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  efe August 6, 2014 at 2:45 pm

    God please have MERCY

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Bleed Blue August 6, 2014 at 2:48 pm

    And just like that…poco a poco…the world is being forced to take notice of this virus.

    Let us hope that this will in turn speed up the process of finding (or releasing) a cure.

    I pray this good Priest somehow walks free. Amen 🙁

    Love this! 1 Reply
    Mz Socially Awkward… August 6, 2014 at 3:53 pm

      You spoke exactly what I wanted to. Just like that, it’s becoming everyone’s problem.

      Let Liberia pray and let them also commit to enforcing health measures that will protect the uninfected citizens as well as assist the recovery of those who’ve fallen sick.

      Love this! 0
  4tunechuks August 6, 2014 at 2:54 pm

    na wa ooo. there is God…

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Whocares August 6, 2014 at 2:59 pm

    Instead of the African government to make their countries good so their citizens who are doctors, nurses, etc to return home and to serve and better their countries, they are asking for fasting and praying. God only helps does that are willing to help themselves. Idiots!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
    chichi August 6, 2014 at 3:53 pm

      ikr……We have serious issues..

      Love this! 0
    Shadie August 6, 2014 at 11:56 pm

      Who mean THOSE not DOES

      Love this! 0
  Monisola August 6, 2014 at 3:01 pm

    Everyoone is taking care of their own.
    West Africans please stay put in your countries cos you on your own o. Plane ban should be in place all through the west coast.
    Ghana is doing a great job so far, I must say.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Busarni August 6, 2014 at 3:27 pm

    And agbaya FREEZE will be seeking for cheap popularity. Allowing sentiments to take over his thinking. I feel so trapped in this Lagos right now; God !!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  liian August 6, 2014 at 3:40 pm

    And Nigerian doctors are on strike at this critical time. I pray we shall not be overwhelmed by this Ebola.

    Love this! 1 Reply
    Jean August 6, 2014 at 4:53 pm

      Even if they were not on strike, who will want to be out there taking care of infected persons. All we here in the news are doctors and health workers being infected and dieing from Ebola. God help us out of this situation.

      Love this! 0
    Jean August 6, 2014 at 4:53 pm

      All we hear is that

      Love this! 0
  Amazeballs!!!!!! August 6, 2014 at 3:52 pm

    IT IS WELL…If MY(GOD) people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, seek my face and turn from their wicked ways then I will hear from heaven and forgive their sins and heal their land. I know my GOD is merciful and HE hears our prayers, Father we speak your healing to our land and nations of the earth in JESUS name. Amen. We understand that the end times are upon us
and we are not ignorant of the devices of the wicked but we trust that your eyes watches over us and you keep your own. We are named in JESUS name. Amen.
    and we are not ignorant of the devices of the wicked but we trust that your eyes watches over us and you keep your own. We are named in JESUS name. Amen.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  ify August 6, 2014 at 6:26 pm

    When poor juliet Ibrahim, a Ghanaian actress who isn't from Ghana posted that we should pray for all of Africa especially Liberia, Nigeria etc, the way my fellow 9ja citizens rained insults on her and Ghana…smh….so it's in Nigeria after all. ..na waa oooo

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Wale August 6, 2014 at 6:53 pm

    I hope Ighadola and Joshua and taking note…that pastors and priests are also susceptible to this disease, before they start to misguide the public and make the situation worse.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  mattykonzept August 6, 2014 at 9:26 pm

    I BELIEVE – Ebola virus MUST have cure by November, 2014. Can somebody say a big AMEN!!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Endowed August 7, 2014 at 2:54 am

    This is really heartbreaking.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Charvatus August 15, 2014 at 10:23 pm

    Let's pray, brothers!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

