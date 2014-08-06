Spanish Priest Contracts Ebola Virus in Liberia as Government Declares 3-Day Fasting & Prayer

Madrid (dpa/NAN) ― The Spanish government said that an air force plane was leaving Madrid on Wednesday to pick up a Spanish priest who has tested positive for the Ebola virus in Liberia.

The Spanish Defence Ministry said the plane was leaving Madrid to pick up the patient, in line with the strict security and quarantine guidelines stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The priest was the second foreigner to be evacuated from Liberia after an American doctor suffering from Ebola was flown to Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf had declared three days of fasting and prayer, which will be held “to seek God’s mercy” with regards to the Ebola outbreak that has killed 263 people across the country.

The president called on all citizens to fast between 6 am and 6 pm, starting from Wednesday.

WHO officials say the current Ebola outbreak in West Africa which has reached Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Nigeria, is the deadliest on record.

Photo Credit: latino.foxnews.com