Uganda Plans to Pass New Version of Anti-gay Law as “Christmas Present” for Ugandans

Abdu-Latif Ssebagala, a Member of Ugandan Parliamentary Committee formed in September to draft a new version anti-gay law, said the drafters of a revised law wanted the parliament to pass it in time to be a “Christmas gift” for Ugandans.
He said on Friday in Kampala that a new anti-gay law was coming after a controversial earlier version was quashed because of legal technicalities.
Legislation passed by parliament almost a year ago, which would have punished gay sex with long prison terms, provoked a storm of international protest and led some donor countries to withhold aid.
A constitutional court overturned the law in August.
Ssebagala said it had finished the bill and was ready to present it to parliament for debate.
“The draft is ready and we have strengthened the law, especially in areas of promotion and luring children,’’ he said.
“Next week, we expect to meet the speaker to fix a date for the re-tabling to parliament,” he added.
Ssebagala said the committee wanted it passed within weeks so that Ugandans “can celebrate it as a Christmas gift”.
“The earlier version would have punished gay sex with long prison terms, including life sentences for “aggravated homosexuality,” he said.
“The latter category included an HIV-positive person having gay sex or gay sex with anyone vulnerable, such as when the victim is disabled or a child in the perpetrator’s care,’’ he added.
In August, President Yoweri Museveni, said he wanted the law amended to remove penalties for consenting adults.
Ssebagala, however, said the new version still punished gay sex among consenting adults.
In October, the president wrote in a newspaper that re-introducing the law risked triggering a trade boycott by the West.
Analysts say Museveni was expected to run for re-election in 2016 and was walking a tightrope trying to appease his conservative domestic constituency, while wary of alienating donors who finance about 20 per cent of Uganda’s budget.
Asia Russell, Uganda-based Director of International Policy at Health GAP, an HIV advocacy group, said the bill was inconsistent with fundamental freedoms and human rights.
He insisted that accepting it would be a display of weakness rather than leadership.
Like most of sub-Saharan Africa, Uganda is highly religious and socially conservative.
Influential evangelical pastors have urged Ugandan legislators to reintroduce the law since it was quashed.
Presidential Spokesman Tamale Mirundi said Museveni “is a democrat” and could not dictate to parliament what to do.
“We’ll only know his views when the new law is passed and is sent to him for signing,” he said.
The constitutional court overturned the earlier law on the grounds parliament had passed it without the required quorum.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Peter Macdiarmid
LMFAO!!! Tears!!. This guy is hilarious. First off, his society obviously approves, so before you go about trying to be hip in your comments accept that is what matters. Yes Homosexuals don’t hurt anybody, but as long as a vast majority of a certain society is uncomfortable with it, just be discrete. Example, as “liberal” as the USA is things that don’t hurt anybody but make society uncomfortable like public nudity, masturbation polygamy will get you arrested. The society makes the rules, if you don’t like them relocate.
No, the ideal of democracy ensures that the minority will not be at the mercy of the majority when it comes to matters of humanity and inalienable human rights. Let’s use the “libera USA” you mentioned as an example. A vast majority of southerners believed in their “God given” right to own humans as slave. Do you know what happened? A WAR, which taught them that humans are not property. Another, a great majority of some section of America believed in the idea of segregation, but the Supreme Court recognized the rights of the minority in Brown vs. The Board of Education and Loving vs Virginia.
Laws that seek to undermine the humanity of two consenting adults should be a relic of bygone eras. We cannot legislate morality. If they are so concerned with giving Ugandans a Christmas present, why don’t they start with eradicating poverty and corruption?
Africans made America “uncomfortable” once. That’s why they enslaved and dehumanised them. You make no sense. Are homosexuals having sex on the road? No, so what do you mean? No one is living to make you comfortable. If you don’t like it, get over it!
Where to start with this one? More homophobic ignorance parading itself as a public good. Such a shame that there isn’t a god. I feel sure that a just god would be on the side of the oppressed and the helpless and not part of the damaging myths being spread by religious and inhumane people.
Knowledge is power and the fight will be won eventually. Shame we won’t be around to see that history will be on our side. And homophobic views will be considered backwards and barbaric.
mr president you are a man of intergrity &wise
If u want to give your people christmas prezzy then gift them with good health system, good water, electricity and jobs. Africans and misplaced priorities. Sadly his people are probably happy and awaiting for their anti-gay law “Christmas prezzy” even if they don’t hv water to brush their smiling mouths….Kai AFRICA the reason we shall remain the dump of the world.
Ok..
With all the things that are wrong in Uganda – Clearly this is a case of misplaced priority. They lack basic infrastructure, the country’s people are hungry, high unemployment rate etc – and this is what the people choose to focus on. We Africans sha. I pray we will all wake up one day..
The only sex position that African culture approves of I is the missionary position with the man on top and the woman in a submissive bottom position. Uganda also needs a law to imprison couples who do it any other way (e.g. doggy, woman on top). Oral sex should get the death penalty! Sex before marriage and adultery should have organ cut-off/blocking penalties. Now wouldn’t that be a great Christmas? Probably the last one of many of these “morally upright” legislators and pastors.
We need to stop worrying about what goes on in people’s bedrooms!