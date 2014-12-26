BellaNaija

New Video: Obiora Obiwon – Pour Your Love

26.12.2014

Obi_Shoot 95To celebrate the festive season, gospel artist Obiora Obiwon has released the video to his latest single ‘Pour Your Love’.

Pour Your Love adopts a simplistic and minimalist approach in its interpretation of the artiste’s intentions, with the aim to deepen the song’s essence and place the focus entirely on spirit and worship.

  • ty December 26, 2014 at 7:36 am

    I love love eet… welldone obiwon

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • jinkelele December 26, 2014 at 9:42 am

    hip hop dey your body sha…………lol
    Nice…really nice

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • PACE December 26, 2014 at 11:34 am

    This is the definition of GOOD music. God bless you and the work of your hands even more bro. Well done!

    Love this! 67 Reply
  • Ay December 26, 2014 at 11:35 am

    Excellent work. May God continuw to bless the work of your hands. Greater heights.

    Love this! 62 Reply
  • Oluremi Awe December 26, 2014 at 12:54 pm

    Good music. I pray that the Holy Spirit will give you more inspiration in Jesus name

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Oluremi Awe December 26, 2014 at 12:56 pm

    Good music. I pray that the Holy Spirit will give you more information in Jesus name amen

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • iNSPIRED December 26, 2014 at 7:27 pm

    So Inspired!!! Waoooo!

    Love this! 100 Reply
  • xoxo December 27, 2014 at 3:48 am

    Nice Song, but his dance moves were funny sha.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • AA December 27, 2014 at 7:21 am

    Lovely!!!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
