New Video: Obiora Obiwon – Pour Your Love

To celebrate the festive season, gospel artist Obiora Obiwon has released the video to his latest single ‘Pour Your Love’.
Pour Your Love adopts a simplistic and minimalist approach in its interpretation of the artiste’s intentions, with the aim to deepen the song’s essence and place the focus entirely on spirit and worship.
Check on it!
I love love eet… welldone obiwon
hip hop dey your body sha…………lol
Nice…really nice
This is the definition of GOOD music. God bless you and the work of your hands even more bro. Well done!
Excellent work. May God continuw to bless the work of your hands. Greater heights.
Good music. I pray that the Holy Spirit will give you more inspiration in Jesus name
Good music. I pray that the Holy Spirit will give you more information in Jesus name amen
So Inspired!!! Waoooo!
Nice Song, but his dance moves were funny sha.
Lovely!!!!