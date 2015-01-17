Get Your Gym Routine On! Watch Kayode Fahm, Zainab Balogun & Dakore Egbuson Show A Few Moves

Motivational speaker, classic guitarist and martial artist, Kayode Fahm teams up with media personality, Zainab Balogun and actress, Dakore Akande to show the audience a few gym routines.
The idea is to help the viewer achieve firmer abs with toned arms and legs. Kayode Fahm, who turned 50 this week, takes you through fun routines that make your work out session feel fantastic.
Check on it!
SHET!!! Did you say 50? what!! this is not even legal, I am not even half is age and I am not half as fit. Anyway gym here I come (dusting gym shoes) lol.
Woooooah!! He looks amaze balls!! I see all the january gym people! Who will only keep fit in jan, by feb they’ve slacked off. Kayode Pls have training sessions!
Zainab is a cutie. Dakore looks amazing for someone with a 10 month old, her abs are firmer than people that havent ever given birth…. Kayode is 50?? How???
Impressive!! i’ll add this:
if you are thinking of toning your abs and you do only crunches, my dear, odiodi for you. try to do high intensity cardio exercises like walking, jogging, dancing etc anything to get your heart rate up and burn the fat between your muscles and skin.
once you can keep up your heart rate, you’ll burn more fat and then the effort on your abs can begin to show. sometimes people get discouraged because they are doing the crunches, leg lifts and all but no much progress. just try this because e be like say the fat no dey like the muscles when you don get dey show
finally, just keep up the workout. you fall, get up, dust yourself and continue. its never easy but picture the flat abs and move on. 🙂 peace, have a lovely weekend everyone
good tips!
However, note that abs are manufactured in the kitchen.
If your nutrition is not right and consistent, no amount of HIIT,crunches and hanging leg raises would give you abs.
Cut down on carbs/ saturated fats , eat loads of fresh vegetables and tons of lean proteins. Any packaged meals or processed meals from the shelves should be avoided. Africa is blessed with fresh and organic meals – choose the right ones to fit into your macros.
excellent iyke. that comes first in lifestyle modification
Good stuff, you can tell that dude has been hitting the gym for a while. The biggest mistake people make is they don’t stay consistent which is #1, we all want quick results and if after only a few weeks we don’t see the results we desire people quit! You should stay consistently persistent and allow the process to take place and remember that discipline is key.
Loved it! It’s funny how I do all these exercis s at the gym but I’m never mindful of what muscle groups I’m working. have to bring more mindfulness to my workouts
What?!!! 50! Oh my goodness! I’m not even half his age and I was mooning over him. Kudos to Kayode, Zainab and Dakore, fitfam!
I should start exercising too after all Zainab is slim and still works out. No more excuses!
Fahm is gorgeous. Zainab is soooo pretty. Dakore….I miss your locs
I should start exercising too o! I need to get in-shape jare…lol
Dakore can do no wrong in my eyes ..Amazing