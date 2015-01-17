Get Your Gym Routine On! Watch Kayode Fahm, Zainab Balogun & Dakore Egbuson Show A Few Moves



Motivational speaker, classic guitarist and martial artist, Kayode Fahm teams up with media personality, Zainab Balogun and actress, Dakore Akande to show the audience a few gym routines.

The idea is to help the viewer achieve firmer abs with toned arms and legs. Kayode Fahm, who turned 50 this week, takes you through fun routines that make your work out session feel fantastic.

Check on it!

