BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Enjoy Your Valentine’s Day at Club N-Tyce with “Lovers Nest” and “CirocAffair” this Saturday!

13.02.2015 at By Leave a Comment

IMG-20150206-WA0002This Saturday there are two fab events that you can head to with your loved one.

Lovers Nest” is all about getting your lover Serenaded by Nigerian Singers Isaac Gerald and MC JRythm at Club N-tyce on Lovers’ Day from 5pm.

At ‘Lovers Nest’ you can enjoy a cozy atmosphere, a nice crowd with the best karaoke in Lagos. What better way to make your lover feel special than for you to sing for him or her?

 “CirocAffair” starts from midnight and it’s a fusion of Good music, good people and premium Vodka Lifestyle. N-tyce has an electrifying ambience to go with the music and theme of the night.

The DJs are always on-point and will be playing 90s, HipHp, Rnb, House, Soul Funky and a touch of South African music all night.

The events are proudly supported by Ciroc Premium Vodka.

Date: Saturday, 14 February, 2015
Time: 5 PM | 12 AM
Venue: 1310 Karimu Kotun Street Victoria Island Lagos

Follow on Instagram @NtyceLagos for more updates.

____________________________________
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija