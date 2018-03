LagoonChilling! “Proudly Igbo Lagosian” Adaure Achumba’s Cheeky Response to Oba

If you thought the responses would stop, you were wrong!

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu’s death threats against Igbo leaders is still a hot topic.

Akiolu told Igbo leaders they would โ€œdie in the lagoonโ€ if they do not vote his candidate for governor.

Now TV personality Adaure Achumba has added her cheeky response to the pile.ย