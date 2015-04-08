LagoonChilling! “Proudly Igbo Lagosian” Adaure Achumba’s Cheeky Response to Oba

If you thought the responses would stop, you were wrong!
The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu’s death threats against Igbo leaders is still a hot topic.
Akiolu told Igbo leaders they would “die in the lagoon” if they do not vote his candidate for governor.
Now TV personality Adaure Achumba has added her cheeky response to the pile.
Lmao!!!! Chaiii this one got me rolling.. I trust my people. They definitely know how to turn a negative word into fun☺. That’s how U so it..
Na dis matter person go hear for the next 2weeks. *sigh
Nigerians…. No Chill!!!
Nne biko enjoy ur logoon
It is better we start swimming lesson now than had i know. #oba thank u for making me learn how to swim# swimming lesson L O A D I N G
while i condemn what the Oba said, this whole thing comes across as ibos not being proud of where they come from why claim lagos by force by fire if you are proud of where you come from. They forget that there are true indigens of lagos who also want to protect their land and culture. saying lagos is no mans land is quite insulting to these people and i think no one is seeing that. Lagos pays them for now, that is where the money us, so they want to say its no mans land to favour them, if the tide changes, they will all run back to the SE. i am from Benue, my father was born in Lagos and he had all his children in lagos, raised us in Lagos, we work in lagos, but i will never claim Lagos as my origin because i am proud of where i am from. i think the ibos need to be more sensitive to the true people of lagos. the state is very accomodating, yes, but please, dont take it too far. one of my dads friends (a man from ijebu) tried to buy land somewhere in the SE, they frustrated the hell out of him and they were very condescending to him and reminding him of how he does not not belong in the community, more like they were even doing him a favour by considering selling him the land.
I don’t agree with you completely. If some1 was born and raise in a place, ideally he/she should be entitled to the benefits of that place but not in Nigeria. We always remind ourselves that we are not one but keep preaching about unity. SHIT!!
Are you done? Hope you feel a lot better letting the venom out? Pelee…
It is because of people like you that this country is the way it is, what the hell are you even saying? There is no true Igbo man that would deny were he is from and that is the reason during Easter and Christmas, they go back to their base. You are not the only one born and bred in Lagos that claim his state please. That you have encountered a few dosent call for this hasty generalization. I served in Benue, Gboko and i saw how their men flirt a lot and pass their women to their guests, this happened right in my very eyeys, it was one case we saw happen too many times, but ive not labelled all men from Benue flirts. Right in that your Benue, do you know the hell we saw as non indegines of the state? Be guided when you make such public statement.. We cry racisim outside the country, we cant sing the same song inside our own country. Always remember, we are Nigerians first, since you are now the obas spokesman.
what does his comment have to do with the oba? mtchew…..
anyway I kind of agree with him. you igbos are beginning to piss me off honestly. call me tribalistic or whatnot, I’m not even from the south-west myself. it is only natural that when you go to a man’s house, no matter how accommodating he is, you still give him the respect that it’s his house. The truth is yorubas are the most accommodating people I know, yes I said it even-though I’m from the North. What y’all ask of them you can’t give an inch of. Pls stop all this, as much as Lagos is every man’s land (I’m presently there by the way) doesn’t mean we should take the indigenes for granted. At the end of the day, we are all men and we would always love to have a place to call home. Lagos is home to some people, don’t take that away from them.
As for the oba, pls ignore that one. He speaks for himself alone. Because of this mess, I’m beginning to lean towards the APC sef. I was of the opinion that we needed a strong opposition like PDP to challenge APC at the center so that they can sit up, not necessarily because I like JK (nothing against him personally, I just don’t like his platform). However, with the way the igbos are milking this situation, I feel like daring them too. Like someone said in another article, You think you have all the say in another man’s land abi?
WHO TOLD YOU SUCH LIES, WEATHER YOU PRETEND TO BE EXPOSE OR NOT KEEP CRYING I KNOW THAT YOU ARE AMONG THOSE CRYING ABOUT THE IGBO’S SUCCESS
See this one… what is Lagos without the multiculturalism? In every country there’s a Lagos! US-New York, UK – London, Kenya – Nairobi, SA – Johannesburg. People keep screaming they own Lagos, yet it’s the taxes paid by everyone that sustains it. Why are non indigenes not charged less taxes? You can type epistle from today till next year, it doesn’t change the FACT that Lagos is home to all. You are not more entitled because as a Nigerian, I choose where I call home. I have friends who have lived their whole lives here, their parents have paid taxes only to Lagos state, they have contributed immensely to the development of their areas and Lagos as a whole. Now you tell them they’re not Lagosians? Why should a Yoruba person from another state be more Lagosian than an Igbo? What exactly do the original ‘Lagosians’ like the oba want? Adoration, love, reverence… what? Do the non indigenes get anything for free? Do we grab your lands without paying? Or you just want us to admit you own Lagos? Ok, you own Lagos… Happy now?
This right here sums up my take on this whole madness… very apt question- what is lagos without the multiculturalism? Take away every non yoruba person and all their investments, and we’ll be left with another mediocre state! This isnt a battle that benefits anyone…. #letitgo!
Ps….I am a lagos born/bred woman, whose family did well to build a decent life here, fastforward some years, I habitually accomodate friends (varying origins) over different lengths of time, depending on their need…i generally adopt a ‘live and let live’ disposition even now, on this trending matter. Everyone will have their own story to tell, and i cant help but recall the event that brought this tribe issue home for me… my closest experience with deeprooted discrimination was by my longtime yoruba friend whom I had offered shelter for about one year….. I wont bother with details, but the day she told me -in plain language- (while cozily chilling on my bed) that being igbo was basically an incurable disease was the day I realised some matters will really be for the gods to decide….. i dont cut people off for feeling a certain way, i just now know what to expect from certain people and i keep it moving…I also refuse to use that experience as the basis for judging the yoruba nation…. I find it strange though, that she never refused any privilege that resulted from my unchangable gbo family, given how she felt about igbos…. my upbringing was to either love a subject in totality or hate ’em completely, including any privileges attached to the subject…… don’t harbour hate for me and be sipping my champagne….thats just cheap!
This issue is bigger than today’s politics, and it saddens me when I see particularly young people who have refused to evolve. Nothing in any part of this country is handed on a platter to anyone, people migrate, settle and start to build inspite of the prevailing circumstances….if they thrive, then they have earned the right to live in peace. To think that they havent endured some suffering to get where they are, is naive…. and we should all stand against undue recklessness towards any particular group, anywhere….. its not even about lagos…. Be it in the east, we should practise the same…. otherwise democracy and everything with it, will remain pointless…. I’m just a wishful thinker who believes all these debates will oil the wheels of our progress towards a truly unified state….. maybe.
@Reverse, to your question “Why should a Yoruba person from another state be more Lagosian than an Igbo?”, the answer is he/she is not. Ironically, the indigenes are people who themselves migrated to this part of the nation (including freed Brazilian slaves and such like). It won’t be the same in Enugu or Aba or Onitsha for now, because they are not cosmopolitan enough.
But really I think that we are all worrying themselves over a non-issue. We have seen the start of needed changes with the results of the elections to the National Assembly.
Let non-indigenes put themselves forward for elections and campaign like crazy, then we will start to see so-called non-Lagosians in elected office. Slowly things will start to change even if the owners of Lagos want to conveniently forget that this is a cosmopolitan city and democracy means that non-indigene or not, I may get an opportunity to change the status quo. I also think the constitution should be amended to allow independent candidates.
Don’t worry, we will get there.
As a non-Lagosian Yoruba who was born in lagos, I echo your sentiment 100%!
And those place like New York, London it’s still owned by the people who were there first. How many Spanish or black do you see as governor or senator in these states. Igbos want to claim other people’s land with so much pride and be the first to insult. Yorubas have tolerated their nonsense far too long and they are lucky bcos they can’t try this in the north. Lagos belongs to Yorubas and every group who settled there should respect. Igbos, stop this stupid bullying and proud. Learn to appreciate and be humble.
BlackBerry, saying Igbo people are not proud of where they come from is a huge error. I don’t even understand your point really. Yes Igbo people work and do business a lot in Lagos but so do every tribe in Nigeria. Why are ibos being singled out for this constant dogging and criticism? I live in the east. My dentist is yoruba. My travel agent is yoruba. I know lots of yoruba people that have settled here. There’s a yoruba man that lives in my village and has been absorbed there. He has built with free land the community gave him, joined the age grade and is living in peace. Oh, did I mention my sister married a yoruba man? It’s no one’s fault that yoruba people don’t like living outside yoruba land when in Nigeria. Personally, I don’t understand the Lagos hype. As far as I’m concerned, its a very smelly stressful place. If only the Government will build a deep sea port in the East so everything won’t be centered around Lagos cos God knows that State is over crowded.
Lagos is actually overcrowded because of ibo people going round and migrating to Lagos in search of a greener pasture. Less migration from the South east would make Lagos to be less stressful and less overcrowded.
Lol@ Yoruba place is a smelly stressful place. I’ve never seen such ungrateful, arrogant, narcissist, insecure, obnoxious group as Igbos. They can’t handle any heat thrown at them but say the most insulting, demeaning, disrespectful about Yorubas. And expect Yorubas to just take their rubbish talks. Yet you guys leave your lands and settle not live but settle in Yoruba lands for generation. Most Igbos that I grew up with never visited or went back to their states. I’m not speaking of Lagos, ondo state. Igbos, do yourselves a favor stop running away from the truth about yourselves, deceiving yourselves is handicapping you guys and now becoming paranoid.
Igbos can be very condescending, i tell you. I was refused a job in a state university (IMSU) because i am not from Imo state. Reason: “you are not an indigene”. Never mind that i am married to an Anambra man and i have a first class degree with post graduate certificates to boot!
These same People have the guts to call Lagos “No man’s Land”. Story in bundle.
And because of this one experience in one state in Nigeria, you conclude that igbos are condescending? I’ve tried several times to get a job in Lagos civil service, no way. All sorts of reasons why I can’t. Have I concluded that all Yorubas are wicked and condescending? No. You my dear, are one of the worst things to happen to Nigeria!
Ohh get over yourself, I was refused a job in Imo state too IMSU and I’m anambra
My sister-in law studied Med. Lab Science and has been searching for a place to do her internship in lagos cos my brother(her husband) lives there. All her yoruba friends have secured places in lagos except her and her igbo friends. She has started applying to eastern state hospitals now for internship so your claim happens everywhere.
I’m glad someone is calling Igbos out and their hypocrisy. Igbos discriminate among each other, tribalism is huge among them yet be crying about Yorubas hating them. I’m convinced it’s an insecurity problem. Igbos, stop deceiving yourselves and become realistic.
My sister is a qualified nurse with RN/RM and has been trying to get into the Lagos State Ministry of Health, but No, she is not Yoruba, so she hasn’t gotten the job.
FYI,She had a very good offer in our home state but her hubby is in Lag.
You lie my friend, the southerners have no issues selling land to whoever, my sisters landlord in portharcourt is Yoruba and a nice one at that who is now based in lagos. I am an estate surveyor and I can categorically tell you that Yorubas get jittery whenever they want to buy land in the south for reasons best known to them, they act like war could break out soon and they’ll loose everything, just like the ibos did. I advised my clients friend who is equally Yoruba and has been living in the east forever to invest in real estate here’s what he said” let the election finish first then i’ll think about it. If you’re basing this on your dad’s friends case then I guess I’m right on mine. If you are so proud of benue your home state then what the hell are you doing in Lagos because I know for sure that Benue cannot stand any of the southern states I’ve spent years there. When some of the prominent Yorubas said lagos is for all of us, didn’t you see it. Mr I’m proud of where I’m from can you even understand Yoruba having spent all your years there. *eye service*
Ehm, blackberry, don’t know if you know any true Igbo’s, but we don’t claim to be Lagosians. We are PROUD of where we are from. Lemme ask you a question; how many non-Benue indigenes own land in your village? Or do we start on the whoops non-Lagosians go through to buy, register and build in Lagos?
Igbo’s as a matter of fact are the proudest tribe in Nigeria. We live, work, trade, pay taxes in Lagos or whereever else we live. We refuse to be treated as second-hand citizens. I was born and bred here in Lagos, I speak Yoruba even more fluently than some Yoruba’s by birth, just as I speak Igbo, and English. I’m proud to be Igbo, I’m also proud to be Nigerian, to live and work and contribute to the development of Lagos
Lagos is for the Yorubas and Abuja is for the Hausas but Niger-Delta oil belongs to the whole of Nigeria?! Nigerians…deluding themselves with the cry of unity since 1960
High level of ignorance. Claiming Resources is different from claiming state. There’s a general rule that goes for every country a natural resource in any corner of the country belongs to the whole country. So oil is different from Lagos situation.
@blackberry
Thank you so much for this comment. Calling Lagos a no man’s land is VERY insulting to those of us who are indigenous to Lagos.
you missed the point because of your tribal inclination………focus on the matter at hand and stop creating moire problems because of your insecurities. your sense of articulation is very poor
This one na pure lie, I lived in Enugu its d Centre of Igboland, I do know of Yorubas and Hausa that own properties over there, alsoo depending on d nature of their business be it Schools, RedeemChurches, etc,
So plss I do understand ur are frm Benue (**) and some Igbos jus like any other group esp. Lagosians will surely frustrate u if want 2buy a Land but that is if u want don’t Stand ur Ground 2achieve what u want in dEast. But d thing here is that folks like ur Uncle are d Lazy Nigerians that will hav a personal bad experience and Generalise it, well it’s a pity.
So ask urself all those Yorubas in Aba, UNNsukka, Onitsha, Enugu, why are they still living there on their own Properties if u are widely travelled in this country u surely beliv all sorts of Nonsense am now happy am Not those that are IGNORANT
So plss Don’t get it Twisted this is Infact d Doggedness of an average Igbo person that makes him/her different and Stands Out in d midst of…… evn in BokoHaram ravaged places Baga n Bama in Bornu state
Don’t be stupid! Lagos does not belong to any tribe. Read the history of Lagos. There were other tribes there before the Yorubas.
While I condemn in strongest terms what the Oba said and do not think it is right for obas to be taking political sides, I think this matter should be allowed to rest and we should all move on at this point. Ibo people should appreciate Lagos and Yoruba people’s welcoming nature and stop biting the fingers that feed them. Let us be frank, the yorubas in the South East do not enjoy the types of privileges enjoyed by the ibos in the southwest particularly Lagos. Neither do the ibos in the North enjoy this type of peace and privileges . Lagosians want the best for their state, but it appears that what the Ndigbo community is trying to strategically frustrate the interest of their host community. The ibos have to accept that Lagos is not a no man’s land, it belongs to the Yoruba. Some of us have lived in the East and we were never really accepted as the ibos and other tribes are accepted in Lagos. Lagosians should be applauded for their big hearts, I have never heard of a Yoruba Commisioner in the South East or Ibo commissioner in the North. Let us be candid with ourselves.
I think ibos should start to reason critically and vote wisely with their heads and not along tribal and religious sentiments for individuals and parties who are more able to drive developments in their own states, so that the southeast will provide enabling and conducive environments for their businesses and this mass migration to Lagos from the South east can be curbed.
‘stop biting the fingers that feed them.’ — wtf? do yorubas feed igbos in Lagos? do they house them for free? are they on benefit or welfare? is health free? FOH! Igbos in lagos contribute to that city like any other tribe. If an igbo wants to vote who they like allow them! YOu people want democracy when it suits you and then want dictatorship when it doesnt. Lagos is a cosmopolitan city- and people pay tax! no one collects handouts. so NO…yorubas in Lagos are not doing Igbos a favour. They as a group have contributed immensely to the states development. FG money was pumped into lagos as the first capital of Nigeria…just as it is done in ABj…if you people want to start claiming shit is yours then pls..leave Niger delta oil to Niger delta..Shikena!
there are many yorubas who live in the east …so many! you lagosians dont know this cos yll never leave lagos. thats why ignorance prevails. step out of lagos and learn what goes on in other parts on nigeria. even the indigenes are mostly foreigners who settled from other parts of the world like brazil, west africa and islands like fernando po. Lagos is a yoruba state, but its for everyone. if you dont like it then stop benefitting from niger delta oil (which develops lagos btw) and every non lagosian will leave lagos. that is a solution – im sure it will be dead as how it usually is around 28 of december to 1st of January, Nonsense!
one man said ibo was no mans land – not all the ibo’s in Lagos. We are very proud of where we are from. We go ‘home’ at christmas for a reason. To issue a ‘death threat’ if we don’t do your bidding will not make us love our homes more – it just comes across as callous and tribalist and gives room for people to mock and individual who should be reverred.
Abeg close your dirty mouth,what about United States that gives out visa to the world in the name American lottery.Lagos my foot
My own is to swim from that third mainland down to banana island where I will meet my prince charming that will be so taken by my natural yellow mummy water colour and just save me. #oba ntoi
laughed so hard especially at the closing- “#obantoi”
laughed so hard at this! loooool! My Igbo people have no chill swimming to banana Island indeed!
Lmao. This mabel chick is cray though
I agree with b, the way Igbo people and people from other South West states throw insults at Lagosians who are indigenes is quite annoying. Lagos is no man’s land. It is because you don’t know where you are from that is why you are claiming Lagos. Igbo people are the most intolerant of other people feelings wherever they are especially when they are in majority. The Oba does not speak for THE indigenes, that is his own opinion. Everyone has an inalienable right to vote for who he or she wants and this gang up is totally unnecessary. Bella should rest this issue. I am sure no one wants to be caught up in an ethnic fight.
How can you both be Igbo and Lagosian?? when one is a tribe and the other a state??
Rep your state.
Proudly onye Enugu, WaWa Ise!!! Akwunanaw Kwenu!
Abeg make una leave insult and register quickly no time to waste, we have barely 3days to go. #SWIMMING IN PROGRESS# i have anti-dot for sharks, whales and crocodiles. contact me at naija for all plaza, alaba lagos, br office mile 1 mkt phc rivers state
@ASmyself how many non Lagosians are working in Alausa?
As for you @Blackberry you have just showed how inept you are! Did i hear you say Igbos hate their towns???
Please stop using this blog.it isn’t for shallow people
As much as I hate what the Oba said, we cannot still rule out the fact that Lagos is owned by some people who have their cultures and beliefs. No matter the commercialization that goes on in Lagos it cannot suddenly become a no mans land. How can u call a place that has a king, chiefs, culture and tradition a no man’s land just because it has been commercialized. I believe Lagos is open to everyone but it still belongs to a set of people. No matter how much u spend in another man’s land, the day u mess up is the day they remind of ur history and where u are truly from. We all do it, yorubas, igbos and hausas. Pls let’s stop claiming Lagos but when u want to fill a form or write CV, your state of origin will be Imo, anambra and so on.
I can’t imagine the hell that will break out if a yoruba man says onitsha is no man’s land or kano and kaduna are no man’s land…Please do unto others as you would like them to do unto you…
You are a lost soul … your ignorance and lack of appreciation of issues shows you for the child you are. A history book on the story of Lagos can’t even help you because you are simply myopic. Stop apologising for being igbo… go and handle your issues with your parents.
@Ada Nnewi, it was once said on this blog dat u ar not Igbo. Omo Ale #Aristo on the blog. Your life must be empty cos l believe this blog validates you and your existence. Always responding to all comments/attacking anyone who as much as have a differing opinnion. Agbero…..Pls take ur negativity away from this Blog.
If any of those cities had developed and evolved in the same way as Lagos, and were like Lagos, a melting pot for people from around Nigeria, West Africa and further afield, I wager that people would describe them the same way. Ekiti, Osun and so on did not evolve like Lagos, and no one says that about those places. Bottom line? As far as Nigeria goes, LAGOS IS UNIQUE.
In any case we need to stop pushing this argument that because people outside of Lagos behave a certain way, we should accept it in Lagos. Especially since as far as I can tell, even those that make this argument agree that it is wrong to behave that way. We MUST NOT fall into the temptation of justifying bad behaviour by saying that others behave that way too – a senior student bullies a junior, who then goes on to bully his juniors when he becomes a senior and so on – are there people that actually think this is OK? Because a lot of the arguments I see run along these very lines.
If people in Onitsha, Kaduna and wherever else are truly guilty of this kind of discrimination, rather than using it as a basis for promoting the same kind of ignorance elsewhere we should condemn them too and continue to argue that Nigerians be allowed to be Nigerians anywhere in Nigeria.
I am utterly disgusted and disappointed by many of the comments being aired on social media. They demonstrate all to clearly how poorly correlated education and enlightenment are.
Have you asked yourself why people are not “claiming
If you like vote for agbaje or okorochas una no get shame. you are a minority in lagos. Igbos do not count. You voted gej en masde and hs lost. You are not a lagosian it does not belong to you. Instead of you peeps to think of developing Ana but you are too scared of yourself that you will crawl in lagos. Go back and develop your villages and huts and stop deceving yourself.. your population is in the minority less than 10 percent and you go around spewing rubbish about yorubaland. Ambode wins on sat
I better sit down mobilise yourself and develop Aba. Awon ode. Try and lay claim to kano or Abuja.
Is Agbaje an Igbo man? The stupidity on this blog is astounding! Keep crying owners of Lagos, I have my C of O; enter my land and be sued for trespass… in Lagos high court!
Help me ask o. Upon all the ‘education’ Nigerians like to claim, some posts on this blog show that the education is only on the surface, does not penetrate the mind. Objectivity and critical reasoning are serious problems for some. The educational system in Nigeria is indeed in shambles.
That’s not the point. Obviously, Agbaje is not Igbo. He seems to be playing politics game, he’s trying to win the few Igbos to his side. The point here is, Igbos are minority and the votes can only go far.
Bia, have you ever been to the east. Onitsha, Enugu, Imo, these are highly developed and peaceful places not this rough Lagos. Apart from Lagos, mention another developed western state. Even the entertainment that is making Lagos thick is financed by Igbo business men.
After being in Power for 8 years, your states are still underdeveloped. Ungrateful, Lazy, people that should be thanking God that people have come to develop your area or humble yourself and learn what the Igbos know.
Ndi-ala.
@Chiemeka I understand your anger. However, I have been to Onitsha and Aba. Highly developed? Nah!!! But to the point. What the Oba said was out of line and insultive to Igbos and anyone who has any sense of fairness, justice and decency; but if you yield to the temptation of abusing the generality of Yorubas because of 1 person or 2, , your position is no better than his and you cannot condemn his actions.
@amh Try and improve your written English! You don’t represent us well.
There is no difference between Onitsha and Aba and Lagos . Honestly if you claim you have been those places you will understand what am chatting
i swear kano ke? na death sentence be that. like i’ve always said, yorubas are the most accommodating people i know
BN, isn’t it funny how this national debate has been sparked by 58 secs or so of an event that probably lasted an hour. I also find it strange that no-one has asked to see the entire footage of the event to put things in clearer perspective. Has any blog investigated to give us more facts on the matter, to help us stop analyzing in the dark?
All I can see is that the spin masters have won.
If truly we are a minority and our votes don’t count, then why is the Oba losing sleep abt who we vote for or not. My friend, go and take several seats, if the Oba wasn’t scared, then there would have been no need for threats.
you @ amh u sabi embarrass ladies with ur uncommon sense oo… just check am na…wetin u write now, u make half sense?…Girls these days are becoming wiser, smarter and intelligent… ur own no just follow at all…
This, matter ehn..years ago, I went to lasu, being my first choice. I went with all my documents, the woman in charge collected everything, looked at my last name asked me where I am from, next thing story changed, I said,”edo state”. She just gave me back my documents and said forget it…then I crawled back to uniben jeje..my second choice just cos my parents wanted me to be near home for safety and other reasons..
@Blackberry, firstly you are fake. I mean who answers “blackberry’? Fake girl. You are envious and swallow minded. A baby born in the US is a citizen and can contest to be president, eg Obama. Igbos are proud of their place. Ask questions. I have lots as friends and i can shout on their behalf. If u dont know what to say, just keep quite joor Haba! Olodo girl!!!!
We’re not there yet. Maybe in another 50-100 years. For now, Lagos belongs to the Yorubas. The Governor should be strictly Yoruba, not even necessarily Lagos born. Sorry my Igbo friends for bursting your bubbles.
From the comments, therein lies the problem with Nigeria – tribalism. Very sad.
Why are you afraid to go back to Anambra.not a single igbo can answer that question. Why dont you want to develop your villages. Enh. Am amazed really. Why not turn Aba to new York if you are that sucessful.the answer is No. You cannot. You only thrive where others had labored. You saw that the yorubad develop lagos u keeo moving en masse to land of milk and honey.your villages are empty snd no development kilode. Once you get to lagos u forget where you come from and want to behave like the romans
no offense pls. The igbos you rethink and nuild like the jews did. but fear if yourself fry catch you enhen.igbo people why deny your fathersland.wake up and start investing in Anambra.
You really don’t get it and u won’t with all this Bitterness u are dishing.
Point of correction Every nook n crannies of d East is fully occupied esp. their Villages n towns.
I served in Anambra State and I was surprised their is no space frm Onitsha to Awka Old road down 2Enugu State. Every family get land one way or d other.
Just ask anyone that did NYSC in east its jus a totally different place and I still wonder myself what they all do in Lagos ‘cos d east is not a bad place at all esp Enugu city I was impressed d last time I was there
lol, you are so pathetic, ibos are everywhere, thats who we are, we move around for business ecause we are hard working. how was lagos, some years back and how is Lagos now, dont be stupid! i still spend 3 hours in traffic from the island to the mainland everyday. so please get over yourself, yorubas developed lagos ,are you kidding me..lol, different tribes contributed to the development of lagos state. so just shut your trap!
nollywood igbo speaks for itself lmaaaa…..”I am going to the city”…smh
@ amh: Why are the yorubas born in the UK afraid to go back home?Answer that question? You meet them and the introduction is ” I am British & my parents are Nigeria” Fools!!! Loud bastards….Igbos are here to stay in Lagos…come rain,come sunshine!!!!
The east is the most densly populated areas in the WHOLE OF AFRICA, Igbos have outgrown their enclave and as such (coupled with their entrepreneurial spirit) have spread all across Nigeria. No other ethnic group in Nigeria is more committed to Nigeria than Igbo’s, so don’t sit there and spew nonsense.
so you agree that you don’t have space in your land again and that’s why you want to come and cause trouble in another man’s own?
The Oba comments come at a time when emotions brewed by elections are at an all time high. We Ibos are proud of where we are from everyday and every-time. But to be verbally compelled to do a certain thing by a ruler of our place of livelihood is downright derogatory. Lagos might be or might not be no man’s land but ALWAYS remember this: LAGOS was built on the sweat and blood of a lot of tribes and ethnic groups. “THE CENTER OF EXCELLENCE” is a slogan that represents the multi-cultural efforts being put into one place. Make all the non-indigenes of Lagos comot with their property make we see wetin go remain.
Let’s forget these bashing and make the country better for our kids.
Agama di kwasinu wiser…
@amh what story are you running with?
Who told you these lies?
Does Oby Ezekwesili,Prof Soludo,late Doa Akwunyili, Ngozi Okonjo,Tony Elumelu,Jim Ovia, Prof Barth Nnaji, Prof Chidi Odinkalu look like little people before you? Do they look like they crept from among the apes like you think?
I have monitored your thrash and seems like you don’t want to yield to knowledge.
This is seriously pathetic @ how people think.
I advice BN to block senseless people like you!
The founder of Bella Naija is Uche Eze (Igbo)and she is married to Bode Pedro (Yoruba) and several others including our own dear Peter of the P-Square married to Lola.
Why do you upset peace that reign in the home of these blissful relationships.
Its high time you stopped these senselessness of yours and face your business. All these thrash you speak here i wont be surprised you are not a Nigerian at the end of the day.
I have worked with lovely people around the world East ,West,North and South etc and they where incredibly nice. Please stop these nonsense already!
I have been shown kindness by various tribes.
Pass your jamb first and then work to broaden your narrow little mind that cant stand an Igbo person.
Where you expecting to see a begging tribe called Igbo and then you will be excited to match them as you step into your little abode?
I think this whole thing is about battle for supremacy! yes i think so.
No one will be worried if the entire Igbos are beggars,destitute. Please i don’t want to read that thrash from you again.
The Oba said something against us and still you are the one crying does it make sense to you?
Yorubas are very decent, peaceful, accommodating and reasonable people. No tribe will entertain on their land what is going on in Lagos. We all condemn the statement of OBA AKIOLU but let us ask ourselves some important questions:
WHY IS OBA AKIOLU SEEMS ANGRY WITH IGBOS?
ANSWERS:
1. I WILL ELEVATE EZE NDIGBO TO THE STATUS OF OBA OF LAGOS – JIMI AGBAJE.
2. IGBO WILL DETERMINE WHO RULES LAGOS- IFEANYI UBAH
3. LAGOS IS NO MAN’S LAND.- IFEANYI UBAH DURING TAN CAMPAIGN.
4. IGBO DEVELOPED AND CONTROL LAGOS- JIMI AGBAJE DURING GEJ CAMPAIGN IN AKWA IBOM
5. WE MUST PRODUCE THE NEXT DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF LAGOS- EZE NDIGBO
MY HONEST QUESTIONS TO IGBOS ARE THESE:
1. CAN OBI OF ONITHSA ACCEPT ALL THE ABOVE MENTIONED?
2. CAN EMIR OF KANO ACCEPT THIS IN HIS DOMAIN ….?
3. DO YOU HAVE ANY SINGLE TRIBE IN YOUR CABINET IN THE EAST?
4. CAN ANY TRIBE CLAIM ONITHSA OR ABA TO BE NO MAN’S LAND?
5. CAN OBI OF ONITHSA ACCEPT THE ELEVATION OF SARKIN HAUSA IN ONITHSA TO OBI STATUS?
My conclusion: We have been living together as brothers for years in peace. You must respect our tradition and institutions. Ifeanyi Ubah should stop jumping around Lagos beating drums of war and divisibility.
And to Jimi Agbaje, stop selling Lagos to the control of the Ndigbos because of your inordinate ambition to be governor of Lagos at all cost.
GOD BLESS YORUBA AND THE NDIGBO!!!!
@TrulySpeaking, Well said . You hit the nail on the head and lived up to your name.
@trulyspeaking ur last statement says it all God Bless. Swimming Classes calling….
how many Yorubas are commissioners in iboland. They are ingrate who hate the truth.
Hello My dear Lagosians now you people feel how the White Indigenes feel about their Wonderful London….. Go to Lewisham, Peckham, Brixton … you will think you are in Lagos or Jamaica… withstanding there are other black ethnicities in UK….Go to south all you would think you are in India… When the whites talk now some people will start crying RACISM and claim you were born and bred in UK thereby you are british Whether they like it or not… some would even write articles on bellanaija on how they profiled them in the posh shops…… some of you even boast about your red passport at least the british gave you that….. what can the Indigenes do but accept their faith… you think they are happy that other cultures are immigrating to their land, their once beautiful london but you know what that is what makes London the tourist attraction it is today and the investments it brings…… I understand where you people are coming from but unfortunately or fortunately Lagos happens to be the commercial centre of Nigeria, the indigenes might not like it but that is the present situation so live with it or emigrate like the Londoners have been doing.
This just shows why the black nations and Africa are still behind because we just don’t know how to put our difference aside and unite for the betterment of a people….. you think China is not multicultural? but look at them today do you think people of honk kong would belittle fellow chinese from another culture, they might but they still stay together as a country with a common goal…….
Asides all these abeg Igbos calm down you hear, let these be a lesson and if you feel insulted start contributing and investing in the various hometowns/states.. if its respect the host want then give it…..
I dont blame them anyways , the Oba is the person that made the igbos realise they had power in their votes with the undemocratic rant…
Signed; A Nigerian just passing by
the funny thing about it is that the yorubas fighting for lagos are not even from lagos, why cant you lay claim to all the other south west states. the same way ibos claim lagos is d same way these other yorubas claim lagos, so please….a place i was born in, lived in, contributed significantly to the development, paid taxes, done business…why shouldnt i lay claim to it… funny thing is ibos r not even claiming lagos, we are proud of where we are from, we just want to be treated with some respect! because subtract us from the equation and lagos = nothing!!!
and you from benue using one experience to judge a whole tribe, i think thats very shallow…
It can be rily funny when people say Lagos is nothing without the igbos. How na? Is dat real? There is no doubt that the igbos are business minded people and they have contributed in the economic growth of lagos as they have also been blessed by the patronage of lagosians. Its a symbiotic relationship. If the igbos so claim that they have made Lagos what it is today is it not only common sense that they should do the same in their lands? They say charity begins at home. Pls let’s stop saying Lagos – igbos = nothing. It is a failed equation. Except we can also say igbos-Lagos= nothing . We all know how the igbos at home praise their people when they return from lagos and how the ones that have never been there would give their arms and feet to get there. Pls the igbos should stop the unnecessary hype.
igbos praise people going to lagos? ahhh you watch too much old school nollywood. Yes the igbos are one of the reasons why lagos is what it is. period. they arent only traders, they are in every sector of the lagos economy. what symbiotic relationship? yorubas depend on igbos for certain goods and services. for eg computer village. how many yorubas own shops there? you people are used to others giving the service that you havent developed yours. fact! what of in medicine? if not for the igbo doctors a first consultant all you lagosians would have been wiped out by EBOLA. maybe igbos in that hospital should have been tribalistic then and run away to the east and leave you yorubas to fight ebola. instead many igbos died from ebola based on the fact they were protecting the LANGOS community. SO pls dont be silly! i know it hard to accept it but its a fact. now lets go to NOLLYWOOD. all built from the hardwork of the igbos..not you people are proud of nollywood – an industry oduduwa didnt contribute to,
My dear, anyone living in lagos is allowed by LAW to vote. if they vote ambode good for them, if they vote agbaje also good for them. Dont tell them who to vote for. if they dont vote your candidate that doesnt mean they are disrespecting ‘your land’. ALl you yorubas voted for buhari only because the VP-elect is yoruba, cos in 2011 you people didnt vote for buhri. Igbo people are not calling you out on that so why call them out? hausas voted for their hausa candidate in 2011 and 2015, no one barked. Igbos voted their guy and all you hypocrites are making noise. FOH. your oba is speaking only because his monthly allocation would be affected if ambode doesnt win..dont think it has anything to do with the yoruba tribe,..dont be decieved its all about hos money. so yll should just give it a rest. YOu didnt want BIAFRA to go so now deal with the consequences of the civil war and stop bitching,
You are so on POINT and RIGHT on the money. The Yorubas only lay claim on Lagos bacause Lagos was built with oil money from the South South and not money from cocoa or timber. I rarely ever hear of Yorubas claim they are from Ogun, Oshun, Oyo, Ondo etc…These people should take several seats
You guys are not claiming Lagos yet majority of you guys haven’t been to your state or village since you were born. When they ask you where are you from, Lagos Rolls out your mouth like ball. Igbos love deceiving themselves sha. Theyr excuses doesn’t make sense at all. They are so proud of being Igbo yet many of them can’t even speak or write in Igbo. They are so proud yet many of them left their hometowns to settle in Yoruba lands. They are so proud of being Igbo yet they fight among each other like cats and dogs. Deception is a disease, wake up Igbos and face reality. Stop lying to yourselves.
Thank you Bella Naija, can we talk about something else please…..
whether you like it or not Lagos is a state of origin to some people, with villas in Badagry, Ikorodu etc, say it is a no man’s land and you will anger them, i will get angry too if i was Lagosian by origin too, and someone somewhere says where i call home is a no man’s land. seriously guy! stop it already abeg!!!
Proudly form another sate in the SW and i can never and will never claim Lagos as my state of origin, even though my myself, my parents and grand parents were born and raised in Lagos. I am absolutely proud of Lagos but still i know and respect my roots
lets be objective in our criticism, vote for whoever you choose to vote for on Saturday, Scold the Oba if you want to, but insulting a whole tribe (either Igbo or Yoruba or Benue) because you are trying to prove a shallow point shows you are in the same category wtih Oba Akinolu. period!
Chai i smell @ amh hates this Igbo chick that is de-shining her , getting all the attention of the fine guys aroun. kikikikikakakaka
She wants all Igbos to therefore return to their villages .
@amh kikikikakakaka it doesn’t work that way, be happy,smile and your own will come.
All said and done respect the Locals..the English not British are not taking immigration lightly..we have seen the rise of Neo-Fascist right wing groups all over Europe. .sure you saw the train incident in Paris.
The Election in the UK is centred around anti-immigration and UKIP have become a force to be reckoned with…make your money and things but don’t denegrate or try to impose or enforce your will on the locals.
We’ve always got along lived side by side don’t change the status quo…nuff said on this!!
LOL You really want to compare the English that don’t want other NATIONALITIES to a country that discriminates against its own? All of you insulting each other na the same Green Passport you they show for airport…. White Man no no say whether you be Igbo or Yoruba to them you all Nigerians. You people better wake up!
Do you know there are different tribes in UK too? is it because they are all white? the local food of a londoner is different to that of someone from sheffield or liverpool etc….even the ACCENTS are different, the welsh even have their own language but guess what? they all came together and decided to focus on a common goal for the betterment of the people…….even if they tease each other, like the britons tease the irish, still as long as they are under the UK … you would never see a londoner chase out someone from Newcastle or someone else……
The yorubas can keep complaining all they want but they can’t win in this situation unfortunately… the average yoruba can hate and be tribalistic but the Elite Yorubas would just laugh at you all….You think Tinubu fought for APC to get to the federal Level and say cheese for the cameras? no they are gaining from this union…….. The igbos have always been a pest it is their nature and due to their love of business they always move where they see opportunities……. that is why when they noticed the discrimination in the past they wanted to leave on their own will…. But the Nothern and Western Elite refused…..Why? OIL. Abi you think they didn’t know all these characteristics you people are complaining about. After the war the accounts of the Igbos were frozen what did you expect? that they would sit down and cry? at least they are hardworking, some of them flew to where they could find opportunities so that they can work and eat. Maybe if their accounts were left they would have used the money to build their states at the time. Thats why an Average Igbo man thinks business because at the time it is what they had to do to survive
Most of the Multinational companies though based in Lagos due to its nature signed a contract with Nigeria, so they should recruit only Yorubas because they are based in Lagos?. what of the ones that have branches outside lagos? if they promote a non indigene to go handle the Lagos branch they should decline?.. The minute the Yorubas chase the Igbos out, you are sending an information that we cannot be one. The South South would then block their Oil and claim its in their land and then the oil companies would start to migrate as what is the point of being in Lagos if there is no access to the reason they are here in the first place because basically you want to form another country….. you think the like of Alakija, Otedola, federal Government etc are listening to the noise you people are making when their business is at stake?
Ok fine you want everyone to move out no problem… please beg Buhari, Tinubu and the federal Government to give the Igbos their beloved Biafra and see if they would listen to you……
When Asari Dokubo comes out tomorrow now and claim that the Niger Deltans feel cheated and the oil is in their land, all of you would be raining insults on him…. meanwhile you all are doing the same. the probleme is that instead of Nigeria to analyse the aftermath of the war, consequences of its system, and how its affecting the nation, they keep sweeping it under the carpet.
Make no mistake the minute the Igbos leave then the Yorubas would face themselves you would see a lagosian telling an Ondo man to stop contesting for governorship and go develop his state etc……
The Igbos aha you people are a proud bunch and need to tone it down. You people are great in business but your emotional intelligence in political matters is low. At least you work hard and don’t wait for handouts unlike some black Americans that still blame whites for their misfortunes…….i pray one day we truly become one.
Buhari needs to fight corruption and provide opportunities as i think the issue in Nigeria that is causing all these wahala is that we are too much with lack of opportunities to match that is why everyone is fighting for their own…
Signed: Nigerian just passing by
Make this short…the English are actually fed up with the British Born of immigrant stock…they now detest these communities they feel their country and culture is being eroded..or haven’t you heard of the British Jihadists or good sections of Britain occupied with ethnic people that advocate sharia law…Hindu Temples etc..
No one cares about oil and would eventually run out then what??..
You .heard about New Zealand. .Japan Switzerland. .. zero natural resources but 1st class Nations
Welsh..Scottish hardly have big communities in England..cos they are very proud of their own country…
@concerned9ja……… your hate is not letting you think……thank you for saying british born of ‘IMMIGRANT Stock’…… yes i know about the jihadist and the rest but guess what they are foreigners by ancestry.. that is why some of them have two passports, one from their home country and one british…….now are they against the white british and mixed race? the ones that came together under the UK? is a londoner against someone from manchester, coventry, birmingham etc moving to london?……..No because they are all classified as British by ancestry
IMMIGRANT stock in terms of Nigeria is the foreigners such as the aisans, whites and other African countries we let in NOT an Igbo man…..An Igbo man is not an Immigrant stock because he is also a black Nigerian by birth like the Yorubas so there is no immigration,, he is moving around in his own damn country abi una get different passports?
No one cares about oil? maybe in the future but for now you lie….. why do you think scotland wanted independence last year and the English campaigned and fought for them to remain under the UK, even the scottish Elites? you see the scottish felt cheated that they were getting enough presence in the UK government affairs but they have the oil so the English were not letting them go easily… this just happened last year were they had to vote at least no war.
Yes Newzealand is a lovely place, i don’t know much about their history so i won’t go there but if you read my comment …. you would see at the bottom where i said that Buhari needs to fight corruption and create more opportunities because the issue with Nigeria is that we are too much and have less opportunities so everyone is fighting for what they can get. The welsh and scottish are developed but they also travel out too… the Nigeria government is too corrupted and if you understood the political tribalism and sectionalism in Nigeria you won’t be this ignorant…….. there are scottish and welsh communities in England especially London don’t be mistaken. if the whole of Nigeria can be developed that would be good but that won’t stop people from travelling around, abi are other south western states so developed? As long as we are al other the umbrella called Nigeria we would al live with the consequences.
Ibos vs Yoruba always in a Hot Social Media Fight. But whay I don’t get is Benue people in this case??
@Confusednation. I agreed with your analysis to a point, but I do not think you are entirely right by comparing the situations in NIgeria to that of UK. Firstly, Nigeria is a very tribal society in the sense that to a large extent our tribe forms an integral part of our identity, that is why some people will see themselves as Yoruba and other as Ibo or Hausa. During the Scottish independence do you realise that Scottish people and those considered to have a say in the referendum were people living in Scotland not people of Scottish origin, even oversee students in Scotland had a vote while Scottish people in other parts of the UK do not.. People that lives North of the border here are considered Scottish and not necessarily people of Scottish origin. Now compare this to Nigeria situations, even if three generation before me have lived in the North, people will still see me and I will see myself as a Yoruba man or woman. UK is not a tribal society like Nigeria. Tribe and religion are highly emotive factors in Nigeria. In Nigera someone will be considered your brother simply because you speak the same language.
Hello @Kemmieee….. you have a point, I agree, that is why i said we need to fight corruption and create more opportunities. States need to be developed. if all states are developed, there would be more movement amongst tribes causing more diversity. Diversity would possibly lead to more inter-marriages or partnerships which would help in lessening tribalism amongst tribes,
I think we should start giving visa and residence permits with stringent conditions to these ibo people before they are allowed to settle here and deport them back to Aba when they break those conditions. Then they will realise that Lagos is actually owned by the yorubas, the same way they own Aba and Onitsha.
Let them learn swimming for all they care, who cares. I wonder what they went to do in the palace in the first place and they were applauding the king while he was making his speech, now they are crying foul. Bloody hypocrites.
They should keep playing their politics with the Monarch’s comment. Jimi Agbaje will depose the King for their sake and make an Ibo man the king of Lagos.
GO BACK TO ONITSHA AND THROW YOUR TANTRUMS.
Proudly Lagosian, Proudly Nigerian.
And we in the south south will not allow the west touch our oil! you will need visa to get out of lagos to visit any other city in Nigeria. The oil and other natural resources other states have will not be touched by lagosians. Yes this is how a war starts. If you want war then start one! how many natural resources does lagos have again? even human capital is based on migration. So once igbos leave…everyone leaves too. and lets see who suffers . Nonsense
let’s see how you sell your so-called oil na. where’s your port? mtchew……as if you didn’t benefit from cocoa before the oil boom. see selfishness at its peak.
Port harcourt is a port. duh! and please cocoa is not unique to the SW..its present in other states as well. so in the end…lagos has no serious natural resources, the so called rich SW men and women all gain from what? OIL. you think how you feel matter? if the SE decides to go you people will not agree – thats GREED. yet you cant stand the igbos. abeg all of you should shut up and deal
You’re RIGHT on the money. Give these self proclaimed Yorubas some schooling. They never lay claim on other South Western states only because Lagos was built using oil money from the South
@Sika Talk of natural resources, Lagos and the southwest is more endowed than the south east and the ibo land. I wonder what gives you the erroneous impression that the oil in the south south belongs to the Ibos. There is a lot of historical and cultural difference between Ibos and the riverine people. An average ijaw or urhobo man will clearly tell you he is not an ibo. By the way, do you think oil is the only resources sustaining Nigeria? Please do your research dear sister. In fact, it is the over-reliance on oil that is preventing Nigeria from tapping into other natural resources. Even if the oil in the Niger delta belongs to the Ibos as you wrongly claimed, without your oil and its diminishing value, Southwest and Lagos will be fine.
We have no problem accommodating you people, but when you take our hospitality for weakness, insult us by referring to our land as no man’s land, mischievously take the comments of our oba out of context for your political gains, then you cross the line. Yorubas will not come to Onitsha and mischievously claim it is no man’ s land.
You cannot dispute the fact that Yorubas re the most tolerant, accommodating and hospitable people, but please do not take our hospitality for weakness.
I repeat ‘take up swimming classes , and even swim from Lagoon to Aba,’ we give no damn .
Oil is a natural resource that belong to the whole country. Are people that daft, nobody is claiming delta region which is the same as claiming Lagos. Agriculture is Nigeria’s other natural resource and it’s even better for Nigeria. Oil has done nothing good for the country. It’s not like Saudi Arabia, so niger delta can keep their oil. Lagos will still survive and Yorubas will still survive.
Studies have shown that countries endowed with natural resources the people tend to be lazy…have a sense of entitlement…just look at people of certain parts of Nigeria…Angola..the Arab Countries. .even SA..
Look at the following Singapore. .Switzerland. .Japan..hardly blessed with any natural resources but 1st class nations…
The Western part of 9ja did very well with just cocoa! !
in the name of Jesus, satan will not prevail over this nation. Amen.
ada, abeg please keep #lagoonchilling jare. a da fun ee…ko ni re ee
Is Ada still in the pool? She has not gone home. Mscheew. Meanwhile 3 boys have been kidnapped by a housegirl, nobody is talking about that
Na wa o. This Oba has caused “tribal racism” in Nigeria ,something we struggled to overcome for years.