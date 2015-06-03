Must Watch Video! Amnesty International Releases Shocking Footage of War Crimes by the Nigerian Army

The video below contains graphic scenes of violence. If you’ve got a squeamish belly… please do not proceed. Thank you.

Amnesty International, today, 3rd of June 2015 released a video of how the Nigerian Army have been committing war crimes against Nigerians.

Here’s an excerpt from the report:

The previous Nigerian administration’s utterly callous ‘see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil’ attitude when it comes to the hundreds of stories of death coming out of the military detention centres beggars belief. – Salil Shetty, Amnesty International’s Secretary General

A high-ranking military officer gave Amnesty International a list of 683 detainees who died over a five-month period from October 2012 in Giwa barracks. Based on his visits and discussions with soldiers stationed there, he estimated that “close to 5,000 people” have died there since the beginning of 2013.

Most of the deaths are still officially unrecorded.

“The hundreds of unidentified bodies, the evidence of mass graves and the harrowing stories of starvation and abuse coming out of the country’s military barracks demand nothing less than an urgent investigation and for those responsible to be brought to justice,” said Salil Shetty, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

Watch the video here:

To read the full report on the Amnesty International website click HERE