Must Watch Video! Amnesty International Releases Shocking Footage of War Crimes by the Nigerian Army

The video below contains graphic scenes of violence. If you’ve got a squeamish belly… please do not proceed. Thank you.
Amnesty International, today, 3rd of June 2015 released a video of how the Nigerian Army have been committing war crimes against Nigerians.
Here’s an excerpt from the report:
The previous Nigerian administration’s utterly callous ‘see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil’ attitude when it comes to the hundreds of stories of death coming out of the military detention centres beggars belief. – Salil Shetty, Amnesty International’s Secretary General
A high-ranking military officer gave Amnesty International a list of 683 detainees who died over a five-month period from October 2012 in Giwa barracks. Based on his visits and discussions with soldiers stationed there, he estimated that “close to 5,000 people” have died there since the beginning of 2013.
Most of the deaths are still officially unrecorded.
“The hundreds of unidentified bodies, the evidence of mass graves and the harrowing stories of starvation and abuse coming out of the country’s military barracks demand nothing less than an urgent investigation and for those responsible to be brought to justice,” said Salil Shetty, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.
Watch the video here:
To read the full report on the Amnesty International website click HERE
OMG!!!
I’m not really surprised. I’ve seen footage of where soldiers just shot a 4yr old boy in the head during Diamond war in Salone once Nigerian forces came to ‘reinforce/ support’ salone troops. African armies are known to be brutal and barbaric esp Naija army has serious reputation as most barbaric around West Africa. It’s war it ain’t never pretty anywhere. I just plan on myself and all my children knowing how to protect ourselves from anyone. Just let peace reign everyone around the world for goodness sake. Is it so hard? eh …human beings just like conflict for no reason.
African army? You need to know what goes on in war torn zones all over the world.
Where there’s real conflict, they can’t do nothing.
Now, they pour their frustration on soft targets. These soldiers are not real men, just another set of cowardly, beta male pussies.
A foolish Nigerian you mean – I’m directly referring to you now. Have you ever been in combat – obviously not! Have you seen what BH are doing to us there – most likely not. Its global knowledge that where there’s conflict (war), there’s collateral damage. Has amensty International called for the conviction of the US generals running Guantanamo Bay prison? Terrorists are not criminals, they are terrorists – they have no rights.
I have seen videos of Nigerian soldiers brutally beating and then lining up and killing groups of young men because they “suspect” them to be involved with Boko Haram. There is no investigation or trial – just mass brutality. I am in the UK and trying to raise more awareness to Nigeria’s plight and war against terrorism which I feel the Western world largely ignores. Terrorism gets MASSIVE press coverage and sparks off bombings, revenge attacks etc – but ONLY if it happens in Europe or the U.S. Nigeria and Africa as a whole should be massively pissed off with the Western world for ignoring their plight. Africa is the future – I can only hope that future is not ruled by Islamist militants under Sharia law – Unless the rest of the world steps in and offers assistance I fear that we could all be doomed and suicide bombings will not be in martyrdom but just a general way for rational and loving humans to escape what is becoming a fucked up planet!!
Amesty International are not serious! y don’t u investigate Boko Haram! i don’t believe dis documentary! its a scam and i now believe Boko Harm are been sponsored by foreign countries
a, wtf are you saying?
@ a
Why would you equate Amnesty International’s efforts at exposing human rights abuses to a scam?
And how are you so certain they aren’t “investigating” Boko Haram? Before this video came out, did they make a public announcement that they were in the process of investigating the Nigerian military? Wouldn’t that be counter productive?
The military is supposed to defend and protect, Boko Haram have no such mission statement, they’re clearly out to kill and destroy….so what’s there to expose really? Boko Haram are pretty good at exposing themselves and their atrocities through You Tube.
The Nigerian Army on the other hand, are supposed to be the ones with the “white hat”.
Amnesty International is not perfect but if you must accuse them of a false report, then back it up biko!
I bless your heart @ “A” ….all this Amnesty crap are all hogwash!!! why are they not coming out with the other side of Boko Haram atrocities???? You guys can believe anything when u know most times, these theories are well played out by actors paid by this org….
the Army is known for its brutality even from their training and these videos are vids from their past wars where BH uses civilians as decoy/prisoners of war….If u know military game, u will not sit behind ur system and judge based on what u see.
in as much as i do not support the brutalities of these guys in Camou as most of them have low self esteem that prey on the weak as they are trained to do….(they portray their barbarity on common civilians at d roadside) it takes years of practice and several wars to keep cool and calm in d face of a bully when it arises, I speak as an ex-Military trained myself and I am a lady!!!
So you all should not judge a darn book by its pretentious cover…Amnesty International is a US- tool for Ameboism and Pokenosing into other country’s affairs (their Army is no different from their African counterpart)
……………………………………………………………..I rest my case!!!
DeAyo! Please rest your case very well because you just spewed so much rubbish, I couldn’t even believe my eyes.
“prey on the weak as they are trained to do”? Which training did you attend? You need help if you think the army’s training is intended so that they can prey on the weak.
You sound like an ignorant and dumb person. People have been dying from both BH and the Nigerian Army. How dare you insult the real people facing this thing how dare you
Omg no words , the evil portrayed here is overwhelming
“Oh I’m a soldier”
“Oh I went through hard, tough and bone-breaking training to get here”
“Oh I need to oppress these civilians to show how tough I am because I’m too much of a pussy to face real, equipped criminals”
Wahh waaah waaah. That’s how they moan up and down and defend their lawlessness, inhumane treatment and abuse of power with stupid excuses. Like they have hearts of stone because of how they were trained in camps and military schools.
When in reality, they are just seeking out soft targets to use as scapegoats in order to feed their ego and make themselves feel better about their inability to do something a real soldier would do.
A bunch of half-men. Disgusting.
they also forget that their salaries come from civilians.
I feel so sick.
The army have been given a sense of GOD attitude in NIgeria that’s why this and many more would continue to thrive!!!
Its so Sickening i mean to just kill an human Being like yourself just because you have the power. Many of those killed are innocent Nigerians who are also suffering the scourge of boko haram and then you just UP AND KILL THEM ???
The govt of the day has so much to do, lets not disclaim this video just because its from a foreign media…we know this things happen ….ALL THE TIME !
It is well with US…may we not be victims
dont know wat else to say sef
Why should this be a surprise to anyone? The military has a history of behaving like thugs. I suggest any such investigations should start from atrocities (on both sides) from the Biafran war onwards…..You will see that this is sadly business as usual in Nigeria.
Oh my!!! This is pure evil! Well done Amnesty International..All the officers should be tried not just in Nigeria but at the Hague…. This is just wrong on all levels…..Evil, satanic and just plain wrong…How can people be so heartless…just so wrong…
Is anyone really surprised? Nigeria’s military and police are proper terrorists. I bet all this rubbish wouldn’t happen if those citizens were armed. Nigeria needs to take guns away from the police and get these useless soldiers off the streets, if not, then guns should be legalized.
Ok, amnesty international should leave Nigeria alone, I see they are only in developing countries. They have been surprisingly silent about unarmed black people in the US being shot. An 8 months pregnant black woman forced to ground and hand coughed because she had an argument with a white woman about a parking spot. A 12year old boy shot because he was playing with a toy gun. A report on BBC states that unarmed black killed are a lot more than reported. We want to see more reports by Amnesty international on these human rights violations in the USA and other countries. I do not support the actions of the Nigerian army and people responsible should be held accountable, but we as a country must reject these baize coverage. My principle is if don’t see any positive in my country keep the negative you see to your self, I do want to hear it.
cmon keep kwayet!!! for you to be able to know about those cases in the USA, means Amnesty and similar orgs are doing their job. Amnesty Intl investigates abuse that is not reported due to oppression. American media reports on such and the US Army does not interfere with civilian issues, like naija. We have police, yet airforce and army will act like they have power over civilians. They investigate abuse that is not reported.
Evil at the highest order. Nigerian army can’t use their intelligence its torture of suspects they are more concerned with. If their methods were effective, they would have sorted out the problem. Barbaric fools
Amnesty International you should extend your investigative journalism to SYria and Iraq where thousands of innocent women children are slaughtered daily by ISIS but no you wont do that it dosent fit the narrative. Agenda humanise Boko H aram is on course, Just a little more and we will be granting them Amnesty the Borno Governor has said same only a matter of time.
Amnesty international is a Boko Haram spoke piece
heavy.com/news/2015/06/islamic-state-boko-haram-isis-assaults-of-al-khilafa-soldiers-uncensored-youtube-video/
Amnesty international is a political racist scam you all wake up and smell the coffee!
When you are faced with a Godless blood thirsty murderous beast as Boko haram you cant afford to keep the rules of engagement sweet.
When the head is bad, the whole body is affected. that is what the GEJ administration did to us. for those saying bullshit about Armnesty International, they aint Nigerians like you and I that lack facts. these people wont come out without having real evidence.
@peyton and @underground
I see you both just returned from The Stupid Commenters Convention. The shallowness you both exhibit is quite disturbing. Please don’t go next year.
@Dea really so all your intelligence told you that when someone has a contrary opinion they must be stupid?? You do know that there are minorities being killed in the North by Fulani Herdsmen?? or you dont know this?? now that does not qualify as war crimes does It? And I am the shallow one??
this peyton dont mind Dee youre not shallow but your listing all the crimes happening in the world doesnt stop amnesty int’l is exposing the ones they can expose, one by one, turn by turn. you’re complaining they’re not investigating syria because it doesnt fit their narrative. that opinion doesnt follow any logic abi how u take see am?
the police at the end of the day is just a less extreme version of the army with less resources at hand. So all this one they’ve been saying we captured a city from boko haram,cud just mean, we killed most of the local boys we found.
in nigeria, and not just the army, people are wrongly imprisoned and do not face trial so this also extends to the legal system in nigeria. who is the head right now, with lawyers graduating everyday why can’t they be put to work?
These crimes by the Nigerian Army are horrible and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, But Amnesty International is very biased and they have hindered the fight against Boko Haram. To the point that BH now sends Amnesty video footage of war crime so that US can keep on refusing to sell us proper weapons to pound BH with. Amnesty was not blowing the whistle this loudly when America was in Afghanistan and Iraq committing war crimes daily. War is ugly and so is propaganda. This one na propaganda abeg. Choosing to release the video At this moment when Nigerian Army is finally making progress against BH, destroying camps and rescuing hundreds of women and children. Something is fishy. Shine your eye. This is how foreign invasion they take start. First they discredit the army. See Libya.
Abeg you get sense.People don’t understand massive propaganda when they see it.Though I agree the military needs to check their excesses,AI is just a propaganda tool.,so what the military is meant to rub boko haram’s backs in the name of civil rights?
I saw this video a few months ago and it was gut wrenching. The surprising thing is that Nigerian media is carrying it now. I hope Nigerians realize that should an inquiry be carried out, the former commander in chief will be held responsible. Now where’s my tea so I can sip on it
Hello Mostest,
The video was released by Amnesty International this morning. The report was announced at a press briefing in Abuja, Nigeria – today, June 3, 2015.
BellaNaija shared the video as soon as it went live.
Thank you.
A.
THE VIDEO HAS A ULTERIOR MOTIVE. SOME PEOPLE SPONSORED IT FOR SOME INTENTION.
ABEG CLEAR ROAD.
WHY DONT YOU WHOSOEVER YOU ARE, INVESTIGATE BOKO HARAM? JOBLESS FOOLS.
Ok the people responsible should be made to answer for their crimes by the Nigerian Govt.
As for Amnesty International, we also want a report on how many innocent Palestine civilians where killed by Israeli jets, in the last war schools and hospitals were bombed, children were killed. After that we also want a report on innocent civilians killed in Yamen by Saudi Arabian jets, then we also want a report of how many innocent civilians have been killed by US drone strikes, a lot of these are not reported by main stream media. Oh am sorry that is not the Jurisdiction of Amnesty International they where created for only “third world countries”. May they have huge grant they are chasing, if they don’t show videos how can the appeal to their western donors to give them money. Nigerian soldiers are also dying in the war against these devilish extremist, they too are peoples children and parents. But the bad eggs should face justice.
WHY ARE YOU SCREAMING??!!
@ Atoke how do you guys do it? I mean read all the comments on posts. Personally I cannot keep up with all of them.
There is injustice everywhere,what has amnesty international done about the native indians who were taken from their homes to residential schools where they were tortured,raped and killed…………today these natives are still impoverished in their own land. Yet,they come to Africa to bring out our weaknesses with their divide and rule deception.We all know the difficulties our Nigerian army is facing trying to curtail these insurgents coupled with the corruption in the army,crude training of soldiers,culture and mentality.
I do not encourage the tactics used by the military but,these oyibo people should stop covering their poop on the alter and making African fart smell worse. Do you hear about the heinous crimes and genocide the American army is committing daily in the middle east?
Amnesty international is using propaganda to divide and kill us,they do not mean well for us.
Amnesty international knows where shekau is!
What ulterior motif? I was a victim of army brutality on a visit t Maiduguri. Despite telling the we were all women and had just got in from abuja, we were stepped on, hard cold hard nuzzles of guns pressed against our heads and finally rounded up to dark corner and asked to pray. These soldiers continuously screamed at us and threatened to kill us. It is the singular most traumatic experience of my life. That night, my mother, aunt, sister and 2 cousins ( all women) felt a little of the wrath of the Nigerian army task force. People in maiduguri innocent ones too, aren’t that lucky. Our Cars and abuja plates and the grace of Gd saved us that night. If we were in some old beat up car, we would have been like thousands of victims. Missing and presumed dead.
I know young men who were wrongfully taken to “GUANTANAMO” in Giwa barracks and some never made it. One that made it out wasn’t recognised by his own blood older brother. I have at least 18 family friends who haven idea where their sons, fathers and husbands are since the task force picked them up as they drove home or were walking by. A cousin wh is a banker entoute his home after work was picked up by the army. 24 hours later, his bullet riddled corpse was found at the mortuary. So, please don’t sit in you air conditioned room 5000 KM away, basking in your limited knowledge of the truth and tell me it’s all a conspiracy. Yes, BokoHaram has and is still wreaking havoc and they are very brutal but those who were sent t save the people are being just as savage. So, thank you for releasing this video and report @amensty.
I really don’t see the sense in trying to tie this to other stories. We can talk about this singularly and in context without reference to other conflicts. And after that, you are all invited to write an op-ed on the Israeli-Palestine conflict or Libya or Syria.
That said, this is one of the most disturbing things I have seen in forever.
I suddenly understand why we haven’t been able to quell the insurgency. And why it seemed to be gaining momentum. You cannot treat people this way and think you will make headway in the fight against terror. It can go two ways, you manage to scare them into submission or you manage to build their resilience and make them hate you more. I think America’s forays into the Middle East show the more common result of the two.
Place marginalisation side by side with poverty and fanaticism, you get insurgency. The insurgents in today’s Middle East were created during Desert Storm.
You live through a war that batters your people, you know no better and are more susceptible to brainwashing.
I truly hope these acts have not created the next generation of terrorists.
@Mrs M i sincerely feel your pain. I thank God your case was different. From day one i had suspected the military would do exactly this. To me they are not better than boko haram. They are crude, evil and they lack intelligence on all levels. How dare you rely on hearsay. Just look at the number of people in the camps yet boko haram is still as strong as ever. Should that not count for something? can they not see that their methods are not working? oh dear so young men in Borno and environs are potentially going to die in the hands of the military or boko haram and the young women either raped by Boko Haram or the military! classic case of from frying pan to fire!!!
To those condemning Amnesty international for doing what our journalist ought to have done, I am deeply sorry for you guys. Know the truth and let it set you free! not every issue has a conspiracy theory doubting Thomas! You need to change your orientation, I know we are all entitled to our opinions but please reserve such opinions when human lives are at stake or should i say wasted. It comes off as being inhumane. Imagine your brother, father, son, cousin, husband,boyfriend etc in that camp. Address the issue on ground and not the messenger.
You are obviously not from the north. But if you don’t encourage the military it will someday get to you where ever you may be
I pray for the innocent souls that have been lost in this battle. I also would like to ask us to exercise caution in judging either the Naija army or the people in the video. One thing I know about villages is that the villagers usually know the perpetrators of crimes, especially when it comes to association with groups that are distinguishable from the rest of society. I know Naija army has a track record of massacre. It is their part time hobby. But do we know from the villagers what the extent of BH is in these villages and why there are many males rounded up by the army? Usually, the villagers will know who the gang memebrs are. I suspect this was brought to bear in many of these cases. I also know given what Nigerian Army does when they misbehave that there are innocent souls in the millieu. This formation of social groups for no good started in Rivers State. THe reason why these groups now reign supreme in the Niger Delta and have been allowed to completely infiltrate our communities is because JTF did not commit the genocide that was determined as necessary to free the Delta from criminal acts. The result? A region under the siege of thugs and gang bangers who thrive from politicians payoffs in election season and off of kidnapping and robbery during off season. Now they recruit dey gbam and dey well members from elementary school. They are everywhere. I know of a string of about 8 communities to the east of PHC that are now deserted because of these gang members. What, may I ask is the difference between these boys and BH? If Naija Army came in and wiped out all these members, that would amount to eliminating 90% of males from poor families from the ages 11 to 45 in these communities. By Amnesty standards, that is genocide. For those villagers, it would mean a return to their homes and peace and security. Which way Nigeria? There is a big conundrum here.
The Nigerian army is drunk on power, displayed by their inhumane beating people who wear military prints. Using their uniform to get what they want, bullying people
It’s obvious amnesty international does not have the interest of nigerians at heart. Am really disappointed in them for making this video public to create hate in an already volatile environment. The motive is obviously not a good one. I am a Nigerian and am not complaining about the actions of the military when considered holistically from a personal view point.
God you forever I will worship. What manner of love do you have for Man? We are wicked,desperately wicked yet You still love us. May you forever be praised and worshiped. Love always. @ Kizo this truly happens and at the same time we know the international community’s intention might not really not be for our own good.
Oh! if Nigerians see a Video, then it must be real! Well, i am not falling for your cheap propaganda just when the Nigerian army is finally making gains against evil plaguing our nation. Go an prosecute the US and UK for crimes in Iraq then maybe I’ll listen.