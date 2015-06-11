BellaNaija

This Viral Video is a Must Watch! Green Ponytailed Man Describes a Car Crash Scene

11.06.2015

OMG!

This video has gone viral on social media and we can clearly see why.

The video shows a man named Courtney Barnes, who is a dancer from Mississippi, talking about how he witnessed a car crash.

Green ponytail, green fingernails, his makeup – everything makes this video worth a watch!

Apparently Courtney Barnes has auditioned for and appeared on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ several times.


  • La’Shonda Balogun June 11, 2015 at 4:12 pm

    Another one! Every year there is some viral video from America featuring some black person who is either extremely gay or exceedingly ghetto – with some catchphrase that they turn into a song….something tells me this boy was giving some extra zest to make sure this interview went viral. “Gurrrlll please”

    Love this! 76 Reply
    • polypoly June 11, 2015 at 4:53 pm

      and what exactly is ur point??? There are viral videos with people of different races…..don’t hate boo, appreciate. He was on So You think You can Dance, so kindly save that shade.

      Courtney Boo – I see you gworl!!! yass to that eyebrow hunty, u berra let the Queens know how we do it in Missisippi…..yasssss!! I miss Jackson, MS chilleeee..

      Burger King berra come thru and pay homage to Queen Courtney, cos she just helped their stocks rise in the hood…..lmao

      This video gives me LIFE hunty!!!!

      Love this! 47
    • step77 June 11, 2015 at 5:39 pm

      ^ Really? smh… #lostgeneration

      Love this! 48
    • Seriously June 11, 2015 at 9:14 pm

      WTF, and wth are you? You must be Bruno coming in different characters. Ain’t nothing cute about the video neither the guy.
      Those queens or gay black men are some of the worst mankind. Can you be gay and just be sane/normal? Y’all do too much. No woman acts that way and we will never behave that insane.

      Love this! 33
    • BlueEyed June 11, 2015 at 10:34 pm

      @polypoly high five. YASSS Ms Courtney, I live!!

      Love this! 29
  • Donald-Landon-24 (formerly known as Donald-Landon before someone purloined it) June 11, 2015 at 4:18 pm

    Move over Antoine Dodson and Sweet Brown, America now has a new favorite : Courtney Barnes.

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • zeezee June 11, 2015 at 4:22 pm

    hahahahahahahahahahhahahahhahahaha!! Crazy effeminate. The guy sounds like gossip is his middle name. confirmed amebo. The kind amebo that I like as my best friend because there’s never a dull moment.

    Love this! 65 Reply
  • mrs chidukane June 11, 2015 at 4:22 pm

    Lmao! If he’s going to continue to make it or if he’s going to tap out!!! Hahahahaha! He looks like a reptile but I love how dramatic he is. I love drama queens, lol!

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • Butter June 11, 2015 at 4:32 pm

    OMG!!!!!! LMFAO oh God I’m in tears

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Takeseveralseats June 11, 2015 at 4:33 pm

    Kire??????

    Love this! 36 Reply
    • BEAUTIFULNBLESSED June 11, 2015 at 4:46 pm

      HE TWISTED LIKE A TURNADO GIIRRLL………….LMAO!

      Love this! 47
  • Beeeee June 11, 2015 at 4:39 pm

    LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,….I love him……too funny

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Really!? June 11, 2015 at 4:43 pm

    What’s up with the eyebrows??

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Ibinabo June 11, 2015 at 4:45 pm

    This guy’s looks… there’s a crazy resemblance between this man and a horse.

    Love this! 58 Reply
  • Pebbles_GH June 11, 2015 at 5:05 pm

    HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAAAAAA! the part he picks the call in between the interveiw… omg! who is this

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Olori Tari June 11, 2015 at 6:20 pm

    “‘Cos when I seen that accident, I just begin to be nosy”

    “Lord be with this young man, he need a blessing”…gosh I almost died of laughter ??? my new catch phrase of course. And you already know who my favourite person is 🙂

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • onetallgirl June 11, 2015 at 6:27 pm

    okay now the american news media is making an open mockery of black people in America!!

    Love this! 27 Reply
    • olu June 11, 2015 at 7:23 pm

      Did the media force him to show up like this? smh

      Love this! 30
  • Joyce June 11, 2015 at 7:39 pm

    I totally agree. Especially when there is a close up on his face and the browser stops to load Lmao ?

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • soladupe June 11, 2015 at 9:26 pm

    son’t know if his life is going to continue to make it or if he’s just going’ to tap out……

    Chai, serious ebonics

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Berry Dakara June 11, 2015 at 10:26 pm

    BUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

    “Oh, can I answer this? No? Hello?! (with the huge smile on his face!!!)……. Oooh, that was so disrespectful.”

    BUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Ano June 11, 2015 at 10:56 pm

    This world will really soon end, See his nails and eye brow. hmmn

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Omdayz June 11, 2015 at 10:58 pm

    Yooooooooooooooooooooooo!!! I laughed so hard my stomach cramped up.
    Nail game strong and his eyebrows is on fleek.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • chi-e-z June 12, 2015 at 2:36 am

    I totally remember him from So you think you can dance. He’s attitude is ugly menh couldn’t stand it even the way he’s narrating the crash so over the top dramatic….Drama Queen does not cu it when i comes to this one…ugh

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • cheryl June 12, 2015 at 7:37 am

    hahahahah, did u hear dat “a piece of burgar” hhheeeehhee, and den he said “wen i saw d accident i jst wanted to be nossy” d guy is hillarious

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • D’Roks June 12, 2015 at 8:20 am

    so Denrele has family somewhere…smh

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Feyi June 12, 2015 at 1:03 pm

    LMAO! I can watch this video over a million time! This is so hilarious! I like the part he said ‘his head went to one side and his body the other side, lawd be with this man he needs a blessing’ lol! Gurllll! Amebo of life.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Etta June 12, 2015 at 3:04 pm

    He reminds me of Oscar in Sharktales…… He just looks very wrong and possessed…….

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • H June 12, 2015 at 4:16 pm

    pls can this pic be taken off? it gives me goosebumps

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • peace June 13, 2015 at 12:50 am

    I love this lol…Girl! my hunger just went away hahaha

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • chiangel June 13, 2015 at 12:03 pm

    All these people here taking their damn selves too seriously. Must have a miserable life too. LOL Sorry to you all. Anyway, fyi this guy is an entertainer so he could be dressed to go for some audition or practice. Stop complaining and shut the F up forever. Secondly, believe it o not he is very serious about this accident. He wasn’t over the top. He is just shaken by what he saw and can’t believe it. You all would’ve reacted the same way askpa naija style screaming ” Ewuoooooo, Eeeeeeeeghhh, Habaoooo etc with the huge mouth drop and clapping hands etc. Abeg take several seats. Conclusion I. LOVE.THIS.DUDE!!!!!! Now how about that? (sips extremely hot tea and rolls eyes)

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Post a comment

