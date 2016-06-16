BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

“The Iyabeji Show” is a New Web Show to Keep Up With! WATCH Episode 1 & Get the Scoop on Host, Precious Richard-Okon

16.06.2016 at By 6 Comments

The Iyabeji Show 3

We love finding new web shows to share with our BellaNaijarians and this new online show, “The Iyabeji Show” with Precious Richard-Okon looks like it will be so much fun!

The Iyabeji Show 2

“The Iyabeji Show” is a web show where the fab host talks moms, kids, family and everything that goes into surviving as a career mom navigating the hustle and bustle of Lagos, not to mention a million other things that peck at your patience in Africa’s greatest city.

This is in fact Precious’ first ever vlog. According to her, she decided to try out her hands on YouTube because she has learnt so much from other people online and she says the best way to show appreciation is to find opportunities where you can also let down the rope for others to climb.

She is a career mom with three beautiful children. The first are a set of twin boys and the last is her little princess. She is passionate about family and hopes to be able to inspire and learn from other moms through this medium so that we can all be the best moms for our children.

The Iyabeji Show

On this first episode of the show, Precious kicks off with “9 Old Wise tales for Inducing Labour in Pregnancy”. She says “Some of you might agree with these tales, others might not. Either way, feel free to share your opinions and comments because I can’t wait to engage with you.”

Watch below.

To keep up with the show check out their social media pages:
FacebookIyabejiShow
Twitter@Iyabeji_Show
Instagram@IyabejiShow
Blog – www.iyabejishow.wordpress.com

6 Comments on “The Iyabeji Show” is a New Web Show to Keep Up With! WATCH Episode 1 & Get the Scoop on Host, Precious Richard-Okon
  • Gbemi Odedina June 16, 2016 at 12:16 pm

    YAY!!! Good job P!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • esohe June 16, 2016 at 3:58 pm

    Go precious, go precious, that’s my best in right there.thumbs up girl.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Chiomah June 16, 2016 at 4:23 pm

    Nice one Precious ! Look forward to sharing one of your episodes on my blog.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Ejay Abiri June 16, 2016 at 4:28 pm

    Brilliant! The best is yet to come Pre.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Princess JD June 16, 2016 at 4:28 pm

    Squart exercise helps prepare the cervix also. I did a lot of walking and my squares but confirm from your doctor. If you already have an exercise history that should be fine.

    Good job Precious, proud of this achievement.??

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Ewa July 22, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    Awesome. . Bumpy road… I can tell you more on that too o cos I had an experience with that and It wasn’t funny. Thanks for sharing Ma’am

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija