“The Iyabeji Show” is a New Web Show to Keep Up With! WATCH Episode 1 & Get the Scoop on Host, Precious Richard-Okon

We love finding new web shows to share with our BellaNaijarians and this new online show, “The Iyabeji Show” with Precious Richard-Okon looks like it will be so much fun!

“The Iyabeji Show” is a web show where the fab host talks moms, kids, family and everything that goes into surviving as a career mom navigating the hustle and bustle of Lagos, not to mention a million other things that peck at your patience in Africa’s greatest city.

This is in fact Precious’ first ever vlog. According to her, she decided to try out her hands on YouTube because she has learnt so much from other people online and she says the best way to show appreciation is to find opportunities where you can also let down the rope for others to climb.

She is a career mom with three beautiful children. The first are a set of twin boys and the last is her little princess. She is passionate about family and hopes to be able to inspire and learn from other moms through this medium so that we can all be the best moms for our children.

On this first episode of the show, Precious kicks off with “9 Old Wise tales for Inducing Labour in Pregnancy”. She says “Some of you might agree with these tales, others might not. Either way, feel free to share your opinions and comments because I can’t wait to engage with you.”

Watch below.

To keep up with the show check out their social media pages:

Facebook – IyabejiShow

Twitter – @Iyabeji_Show

Instagram – @IyabejiShow

Blog – www.iyabejishow.wordpress.com