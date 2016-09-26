KSA at 70! Watch King Sunny Ade’s Birthday Reception and Thanksgiving Service on BN TV

Music legend King Sunny Ade turned 70 recently and to celebrate he held a birthday reception in Ondo town as well as a Thanksgiving service yesterday.
He was surrounded by close friends and family as he marked his new age.
Watch below.
Birthday Reception
Thanksgiving Service
The Legend lives on. Happy birthday KSA.
So he entered Redeemed church with the three wives? Tor.
@sholabow… Na so !! .Nigerian men with so many wives and countless children .
Overpopulation is our number one problem .
The elite are apperently not helping .
Shout out to Sanusi and others who should be sowing /modelling good examples.
HBD to Suny Ade.