KSA at 70! Watch King Sunny Ade’s Birthday Reception and Thanksgiving Service on BN TV

26.09.2016 at By 3 Comments

Music legend King Sunny Ade turned 70 recently and to celebrate he held a birthday reception in Ondo town as well as a Thanksgiving service yesterday.

He was surrounded by close friends and family as he marked his new age.

Watch below.

Birthday Reception

Thanksgiving Service

3 Comments on KSA at 70! Watch King Sunny Ade's Birthday Reception and Thanksgiving Service on BN TV
  • Mrs oluwole September 26, 2016 at 10:00 am

    The Legend lives on. Happy birthday KSA.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Sholablow September 26, 2016 at 11:39 am

    So he entered Redeemed church with the three wives? Tor.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • nnenne September 26, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    @sholabow… Na so !! .Nigerian men with so many wives and countless children .
    Overpopulation is our number one problem .
    The elite are apperently not helping .
    Shout out to Sanusi and others who should be sowing /modelling good examples.

    HBD to Suny Ade.

    Love this! 9 Reply
