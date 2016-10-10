Introducing the New and Exciting Nigerian Animated Series – Rat Race | Produced & Written by Michael Adukeh and Lionel Spiff

A fresh and exciting animated TV/Web series is currently in production by Nigerians, for Nigerians. “Rat Race” is a 2016 Nigerian 2D animated series written and produced by Michael Adukeh and Lionel Spiff. The series would be directed by Mesh Ad Studios and produced by Redmonkeyz Media.

Rat Race” follows the lives of two rats across suburban Nigeria as they tackle everyday Nigerian problems in a humorous, satirical and reflective way. Set in modern day Nigeria, “Rat Race” features Nkapi (voiced by Michael Adukeh), an alpha rat, cunning, smart and ambitious and Nka (voiced by Lionel Spiff), a dull, easy going and sluggish rat often gullible to Nkapi’s schemes.

Nkapi

A chubby house rat with cherry brown hair, the charismatic leader of the dynamic duo, whose height seems to be inversely proportional to his ego is always ready to share his opinion on anything. His “I.T.K” mentality is both charming and admirable. His thought process and actions are well intentioned but he does lack basic common sense. However his backward grammar and passionate energetic “Kanye like” rants do have some truth in them which allows for funny but educative banter. He’s highly ambitious and hopes to be president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, since man has failed “so numerously” maybe he can make a difference.

Bush Rat aka Abobo

Abobo “Bobo” a cocky, arrogant, and aggressive character who seems totally beyond reason. Although a bully, Abobo has a secret agenda that may or may not align with Nkapi’s. His actions may always seem selfish and ignorant, however he does have his “nice” moments OR it may all be part of his very dark sinister master plan. He is big, has dark brown hair, brown eyes, and a scare on his face. He wears a fish bone tattoo on his right arm and a nightmare to house rats.

“Considering the challenges and myriad of experiences an average Nigerian encounters, we felt that we would be depicting our problems and ways of life in an entertaining way but also in a way that calls for thought, reflection and action.” said Writer Michael Adukeh.

“Rat Race” has a little something for everyone – it features film/pop-culture references, social concepts and also has grounded, down-to-earth stories and a unique verbal tone and it is guaranteed to be an adventure full of the typical Nigerian humour, memorable characters and relatable content” Director Donald Okudu.

About Redmonkeyz

RedMonkeyz is a media and entertainment company focused on creative and strategic means of communicating messages on behalf of our clients. For more information about RedMonkeyz, for more info visit www.redmonkeyz.com

About Mesh ADs

Mesh ADs is a place of observation, investigation, and experimentation. Aiming for high quality products, Mesh ADs creates great user experiences integrating multi-disciplinary expertise with a clear business and product vision. For more information about Mesh AD Studios, please visit www.meshadstudios.com

