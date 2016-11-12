BellaNaija

2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles Thrash Algeria 3-1 in Uyo | WATCH Highlights

12.11.2016

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday beat the Algerian National football team 3 goals to 1 in a 2018 world cup qualifiers game held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Victor Moses‘ shot in the 26th minute of the game put the Super Eagles in the lead.

Mikel Obi doubled the score with a sensational goal in the 42nd minute.

Nabil Bentaleb scored one for his side in the 67th minute, with the hope of making a comeback. That hope was dashed after Moses extended the lead in the 90th minute to give Super Eagles a much needed 3 points.

Nigeria leads group B with six points, while Cameroon is second with two points after playing 1-1 with Zambia in another group match on Saturday.

Zambia and Algeria have one point each.

WATCH the goals:

7 Comments on 2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles Thrash Algeria 3-1 in Uyo | WATCH Highlights
  • Tilta November 12, 2016 at 9:33 pm

    Best performace of the eagles for a while now..I was impressed though a lot of work still needs to be done defensively and they also
    need to be consistent and focus when leading there opponent cuz a very good team will punish you for that.

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • Tilta November 13, 2016 at 12:21 am

      Their*

      Love this! 5
    • EE November 13, 2016 at 3:34 am

      Magic of a foreign coach?

      Love this! 5
  • Luqman November 12, 2016 at 9:38 pm

    On a normal day, Super Eagles usually put us in a tight corner/angle to the extent that we have to bring out a calculator to do permutation. I can’t even remember the last time we are in the driver’s seat like this. Keep it up Eagles!

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Mahka November 12, 2016 at 11:31 pm

    No more punching numbers n praying some team loses to give us a boast.
    Super Eagles are back!!!, with consistent practice I see us in quarter finals already…

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Phoenix November 13, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    Welldone boys. Now we wait for Cameroon.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Deji November 14, 2016 at 3:48 am

    Magic of a foreign coach! Local coaches are not technically gifted. We struggled in the world cup against Iran! They use it rehabilitate players. How could Shola Ameobi, ochebo make world cup?

    Love this! 5 Reply
