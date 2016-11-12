2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles Thrash Algeria 3-1 in Uyo | WATCH Highlights

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday beat the Algerian National football team 3 goals to 1 in a 2018 world cup qualifiers game held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Victor Moses‘ shot in the 26th minute of the game put the Super Eagles in the lead.

Mikel Obi doubled the score with a sensational goal in the 42nd minute.

Nabil Bentaleb scored one for his side in the 67th minute, with the hope of making a comeback. That hope was dashed after Moses extended the lead in the 90th minute to give Super Eagles a much needed 3 points.

Nigeria leads group B with six points, while Cameroon is second with two points after playing 1-1 with Zambia in another group match on Saturday.

Zambia and Algeria have one point each.

WATCH the goals:

