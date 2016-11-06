Bisi Alimi is Married!

Bisi Alimi got married yesterday to his love Anthony in the presence of family and friends in the UK.
Before his wedding he Tweeted that he was delighted to be married, but he remembers places in the world where love is a crime.
In Presence of friends & family from around the world, Anthony & I will say ‘I Do’. But we remember places in the world where love is crime pic.twitter.com/iKVQ4FCA9h
— Bisi Alimi (@bisialimi) November 5, 2016
‘Boy that day was LOVE’ Bisi & Anthony’s wedding was perfect-exquisite. Full of love & happiness. What hope all of us. Thank you @bisialimi pic.twitter.com/zvJXPIJ7fG
— Jonathan Cooper (@JonathanCoopr) November 6, 2016
@bisialimi & Anthony’s wedding was so special-bursting w love-amazing people from across globe-beautiful Nigerians-stunning Aussies-ENERGY! pic.twitter.com/rvhsZrxVXF
— Jonathan Cooper (@JonathanCoopr) November 6, 2016
Brilliant speeches@his wedding-r marriage is political says @bisialimi -we r partners in crime-LGBT ID a crime in Nigeria & Aus no=marriage pic.twitter.com/hOVaW3Egs2
— Jonathan Cooper (@JonathanCoopr) November 6, 2016
And @rerutled and I were thrilled that @bisialimi and Anthony shared their beautiful day with us. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/LN6jEY6RqD
— Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) November 6, 2016
Congrats! His husband is a cutie.
This gay couple, all the people that attended the wedding, the people that thinks being gay is cool, the person that posted it on this blog, this blog itself……. the THUNDER that will fire all of you…..lol
Nigeria did not legalise this act, so why does our media keep pushing this stories into our face every single day? It’s just crazy mhen!
God does not belong to you. Thankfully 🙂
Must be hard waking up to the daily hell of just being you.
God deliver him in Jesus name. This is just not normal
While you pray for him, remember to pray for yourself too. No “sin” is bigger than another.
GOD clearly shows in HIS Word i.e. the Holy Bible that ALL SINS ARE NOT EQUAL and that HOMOSEXUALITY/SAME GENDER SEX IS A SIN. Please, please, please, do read and study the Word of GOD.
No, all sins are not equal. JESUS said, “You would have no authority over me, unless it had been given you from above; for this reason he who delivered me up to you has the GREATER SIN.” John 19:11
Yes, all sins separate us from God. Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death”. All sin leads to death and judgment without Jesus, but does that mean all sins are equal? The Bible teaches they are NOT.
The Old Testament tells us that God assigned DIFFERENT PENALTIES to certain sins, thus clearly indicating degrees of seriousness. Under the Old Testament law, a thief paid restitution; an occult practitioner was cut off from Israel; one who committed adultery was put to death (Exodus 22; Leviticus 20).
THERE IS A CLEAR RANKING OF SINS. Leviticus 20, reorders the sexual offenses in its earlier chapter 18 according to severity of offense/penalty, the most severe sexual offenses are grouped first (20:10-16). Among the first-tier sexual offenses (along with adultery, the worst forms of incest, and bestiality) is same-sex intercourse. Variegated penalties for different sins can be found throughout the legal material in the Old Testament.
After the golden calf episode Moses told the Israelites, “You have sinned A GREAT SIN. (Exodus 32:30). Obviously the Golden Calf episode was a huge sin on the part of the Israelites, a point confirmed by the severity of God’s judgment. There had to be lots of sinning taking place among the Israelites from the moment that they stepped out of Egypt. Yet only at particular points did God’s wrath “burn hot” at the actions of the Israelites. Why so if all sins are equally heinous to God?
Numbers 15:30 refers to offenses done with a “high hand” (deliberately, and perhaps, defiantly) as more grievous in nature than relatively unintentional sins (15:22, 24, 27, 29).
In Ezekiel 8, Ezekiel is lifted up by angel “in visions of God to Jerusalem” where he sees varying degrees of idolatry going on in the Temple precincts and the angel twice uttering the phrase, “You will see STILL GREATER ABOMINATIONS” after successive visions (i.e. things detestable to God; 8:6, 13, 15; cp. 8:17).
Remember Jesus’ words to Pilate? He said, “The one who handed me over to you is guilty of A GREATER SIN” (John 19:11). The phrase, “greater sin,” is there in black and white (or red in the Red Letter Edition).
Matthew 12:31-32, “Therefore I say to you, every sin and blasphemy will be forgiven men, but the blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven men. 32 Anyone who speaks a word against the Son of Man, it will be forgiven him; but whoever speaks against the Holy Spirit, it will not be forgiven him, either in this age or in the age to come.” GOD SAYS SOME SINS ARE FORGIVABLE BUT THERE IS A SIN THAT IS UNFORGIVABLE.
“Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body. Do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore, honor/glorify God in your body.” 1 Corinthians 6: 18 – 20 SEE THE WARNING AND CLASSIFICATION OF SEXUAL SIN AS MORE DAMAGING AND DANGEROUS THAN “”ALL OTHER SINS””.
Romans 1: 24 – 32 “ Therefore God also gave them up to uncleanness, in the lusts of their hearts, to dishonor their bodies among themselves, who exchanged the truth of God for the lie … For this reason God gave them up to vile passions. For even their women exchanged the natural use for what is against nature. Likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust for one another, men with men committing what is shameful, and receiving in themselves the penalty of their error which was due. And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting; being filled with all unrighteousness, sexual immorality, who, knowing the righteous judgment of God, that those who practice SUCH THINGS ARE DESERVING OF DEATH, not only do the same but also approve of those who practice them.”
1 Corinthians 6:9-17 “Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived. Neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, NOR HOMOSEXUALS, NOR SODOMITES WILL INHERIT THE KINGDOM OF GOD. 11 And such were some of you. But you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus and by the Spirit of our God. 13 Now the body is not for sexual immorality but for the Lord, and the Lord for the body. 15 Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ? Shall I then take the members of Christ and make them members of a harlot? Certainly not! 16 Or do you not know that he who is joined to a harlot is one body with her? For “the two,” He says, “shall become one flesh.” 17 But he who is joined to the Lord is one spirit with Him.”
ALL SINS DESERVE GOD’S JUDGMENT BUT NOT ALL RECEIVE THE SAME JUDGMENT. We face danger, however, in attempting to justify our sins by their size. Every sin will lead us to hell if we don’t have the grace and forgiveness of Jesus.
ALL SINS ARE EQUAL IN ONE RESPECT: THEY ARE ALL COVERED AND ATONED FOR BY THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST. If they were not, no one would enter the Kingdom of GOD, for God is so holy that any sin would disqualify a person from entry if moral merit were the basis for acceptance.
Every sin, no matter how large, can be forgiven and swallowed in God’s infinite ocean of grace. Just as God forgives those who turn from their wicked ways, so should we. God offers salvation to even the most wicked. 1 John 1:7 tells us “The blood of Jesus purifies us from every sin.” And of course, John 3:16, “For GOD so loved the world” (i.e. sinners) “that HE gave HIS only begotten Son that whosoever” (i.e. absolutely anybody) “who believes in HIM should not perish but should have everlasting life.” “For the Son of GOD came not to condemn the world but that the world through HIM might be saved. He who believes in HIM is not condemned; he who does not believe has been condemned already, because he has not believed in the Name of the only begotten Son of GOD.”
GOD is willing to forgive all.
@study before you PREACH. Please read and apply.
Matthew 7:1-5
“Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you. Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when there is the log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.
Romans 3:23
For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,
James 2:10-11
For whoever keeps the whole law but fails in one point has become accountable for all of it. For he who said, “Do not commit adultery,” also said, “Do not murder.” If you do not commit adultery but do murder, you have become a transgressor of the law.
The Fact is We can all read but few Can apply the scriptures with Christ like love.
@All sins are not equal…..hanhan all this epistle, untop anoda man headache?, abeg when are u launching your own bible? lol
No sin should be celebrated, as you coil at the slightest knowledge of lying so shall your reactions be to every other wrong doing, if you truly love someone you tell the truth when they are going astray, God loves us equally and still hates sin. In as much as we are not perfect in anyway, the difference is realizing that I have done wrong and going to God in prayers and receiving forgiveness be it fornication, lying and also homosexuality. It does not please God at all neither is it convenient in their bodies go to Romans chapter 1 from verse 18 to the end and pay particular attention to verse 24 to 27. You cannot celebrate a thief likewise celebrating this does not make it right.
congratulations.. lovely agbada
BN what you are doing should be illegal ??
BN don’t use your blog to promote evil.
Congratulations Bisi,
God bless your union.It takes courage to live your life in the midst of hateful Nigerians who do not see anything wrong in releasing politicians who have stolen billions. but will be the first to ask God to kill and destroy gays.
Respectfully, just leave God out of this.
Well said!!!
Thanks for highlighting the stupidity of Africans. Billions are stolen daily for roads and hospitals leading to loss of lives and foolish people don’t see it. They hide behind the bible to cover their insecurities. I can see many people telling themselves that their sin is small. Our constant consolation as Africans explains why we are the most backward continent. Focusing on frivolities and ignoring things of real substance. Fight for the development of Nigeria and forget about what this guy or man does in his bedroom. Hypocrites not so different from pharisees and Sadduces in biblical times.
And he made them male and female, created he then. They are called Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve. Mr. Bisi, you and all the people like you need Jesus. Period.
Since you love stories – he made them Adam and Eve so how did Kane and Seth populate the earth ? With their mother or their “.sisters ” ??? Homosexuality is bad but incest is OK???
Bimbo I cringed every time I see your ridiculous comments; quite unfortunate we have the same name. Please if you wanna say bs, use your middle or last name. Your comments are always off and annoying.
Ignoramus, surrender your life to JESUS CHRIST and seek the Almighty God’s forgiveness in humble repentance before you start to speak on what you do not and cannot know. Hollywood and Jeffrey Archer are NOT the Word of GOD.
Oh, and there’s no “”Kane”” in the holy Bible.
Please ignore Anonymous’ comment. Our religion is one that preaches love, and which never instructed us to go out and condemn people. Christians have unfortunately detracted very far from that core teaching, and have let their human direction take course, while still claiming in the name of Christ. If we think gay people need to be saved, it’s not by condemning them that we will achieve it.
And he said “who am I to judge you?” love is love. Love is a human right. So better Adam and Steve that cruel Adam and stupid Eve!
May your souls find Christ. He still saves!!!
I’ve said this before, and I strongly believe it, that on that day, shock will catch many of you when you see gay people walk through the Pearly Gates, and seated at Jesus’ feet, and many known pious ‘Christians’ will not. Let’s leave things to the ultimate Judge.
If they repent, absolutely! But if they continue in what we are afraid to call sin these days, there is no room for them in the kingdom of God. God is clear on His stance in this matter, in His word. And God cannot be separated from His word. John1:1 in the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God. There is no debating this issue. If you are a Christian, read your bible, if you are not, I pray you find Christ.
In your dreams!
“If we say we have fellowship with him *WHILE WE WALK IN DARKNESS*, we lie and do not practice the truth. But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin.” 1 John 1:6-7
Congratulations. We all should have the right to love and be legally hitched to whomever we desire, regardless of gender. Someday, African societies will wake up to the reality of human nature that cannot be subjugated forever.
I believe you love goat? Why not marry goat? Ewure! Marry whom you love ko.
ROTF ?
Congratulations bisi!! #LOVEISLOVE
Congratulations to him. Everyone deserves to be happy.
Judging from how ugly this Bisi guy looks, i guess it is safe to assume that he opted to be gay after being turned down by many chics ….hehehehehe( MY views ooo)
Let him be. I am not a believer in what he is doing however i will not condemn him or judge him. It is not for me to do so.
Cant u see how they look? They need love and prayers please, dont judge them. These people are not normal. Show them love and they will come to their senses. Happy married life bisi and his husband…. i just feel so sorry for them in their old age, because thats when the whole things clears.
I think people who publish things like this should be penalised, what news is here in this disgusting act. As much as homosexual have tried, nature has not made adjustment to their anus. What you do is not natural
Wale, I think people like shouldn’t be here either to read this! You think you better or you think you know better! Wake up the world is revolving and what you dont know dont mean it doesnt exist!
You are right Wale. I think Nigeria should borrow a leaf from Russia and ban the publication of such dirty stories, even on tv, homosexual scenes should be banned.
congratulation to the lovely couple. may the have a wonderful married life
bisi alimi congratulations.
this is such a historical moment in nigerian history. in the next 40 years they will turn bisi alimi’s life into a movie. they will write so many books about bisi alimi just like the inter racial couple who sued the supreme court in america
You made a valid point Nigeria way of thinking will improve by then.
Yinmu
Lmao! And the homosexuals come out to play! Good luck y’all!???
Oga, there is no place in the world where love is a crime.
I hope your LoveisLove mantra applies to grown men in love with little girls and boys aka pedophiles. Afterall homos and pedos were “born like that”, no?
no it does not!! u are illogical. how does 2 consenting adults relate to pedophilia? it does not and you know it! take a seat!
You have to be a tad bit retarded for this statement. How do you compare a mutual relationship between 2 consenting adults to a predatory relationship between a minor who cannot consent and an adult?
Misconception! These two terms have two different, concrete definitions. One carries a mental disorder, while the other happens to be an act. Bye.
I could hardly see any Nigerian relatives in the pics
I tot he had AIDS kwa.
Just negodu!!
These Gays need prayers seriously! Your poor souls couldn’t summon courage for a girl so you find another pervert and improvise his anus for vijajay and want the the world to permit you? Hellll NO
We differ! You judge people! The more reason why you need prayerSSS!
I had to read up.
Since God in his infinite wisdom didn’t make d anus to be penetrated, the muscles in the anus gon sef rejects homosexuality. Constant penetration will lead to it loosing contraction and stays open. Then a but plug or pad is needed. They have grotesque anus caused by anal fissure and they cannot know for instance when they want to stool; fecal incontinence. Next their intestine get affected .
Just negodu alternative life style.
mind your business. its not your anus. these are grown people. bye.
Yep sex has been taking people to A. And E since before Bisi. Okay. So go check your HIV status and stay safe. Look at how dirty your mind is. You sit down googling how 2 consenting adults have sexual relationship and youthink you are normal.
Heterosexuals have anal sex too. What does your asinine logic have to say about that?
Hmmm Lord have mercy! In cases like this that’s all we plead.
Somebody will get it from behind, the other guy will get it by mouth…dont ask me where the babies will come from, since there’s only one hole down there, or let me guess, they would adopt, use of surrogate to carry d donor sperm etc….that baby came out from a woman’s body, and a woman is not same as a man and vice versa….just saying it the way it is
You are saying it the way your mind sees it. Only God knows how much porn you’ve saturated your brain cells with. Just reading what you wrote is a horrific glimpse into just how depraved the contents of your mind is. Disgusting. So you just sit down and imagine what people do in the privacy of their bedrooms. That’s sick man. Just sick. And NO ! NORMAL PEOPLE ARE NOT PREOCCUPIED WITH OTHER PEOPLES SEX LIVES.
my friend if you have a problem with my comment then go suck a dick!!!!
Really. Is that your solution to every problem you come across. You need to swab ur mouth for STDs.
i love my asshole dearly abeg
BTW, the Alimi guy is HIV positive nah, so i guess his wife/hubby could also be positive…not sure any reasonable person would wana be ”doing” an infected person
What people do in their bedroom is none of my business. If they love and support each other, that’s all that matters. God bless your union
Bisi congratulations on your happy day. May the happiness and joy of this event follow you and your spouse forever. I admire you for standing for your beliefs unlike that joker, Bobrisky.
To our Judges and Judginas, “He who is without sin, cast the first stone.” That is from our Saviour Jesus Christ. Please fix all the sins in your lives, all you adulterers, fornicators, runs girls and boys, fraudsters….you get my gist abi. When you don reach heaven, then feel free to judge.
what did Bobrisky do to you??? The man is living his life. Now whats the difference between Bobrisky and Bisi? They are both living their “truth” Please congrats them if you want to but leave Bobrisky out of you cerebral cortex. He is living his life. You are not feeding or employing him. Really come to think of it, what is the difference between Bisi and Bobrisky. They are both individuals who deviated from the ‘norm’ and most of all they are not hurting you or dependent on you. Feel free to call Bobrisky a joker when you win prize for seriousness. Hiss!
good for you and congrats – you got your happy ending – i must say he is not bad at all.. Don’t mind this hypocrites – what do you think the tough men in prison do – just hug each other.. hehehehe – its going on in you family – backyards – streets – but you are just too ignorant to see or fail to see it. some men just like another men – its that simple – and some girls like other girls – nothing to it – move on
Congratulations to them.
..even dogs who are arguably the most promiscuous animals don`t engage in such. This once again proves that some animals are more intelligent than some humans…smh
…America is on his way down cos of these evils they keep promoting everyday. These naija politicians should just get their acts together so that I can run back home. The level of immorality here is just scaring.
says the veterinary expert 🙂
i’m laughing. because dhoney funny.
Please do your research before posting comments. Dogs, goats and some other mammals engage in homosexuality acts. So Don’t come on social media to say trash which you not sure of. If Bisi chooses to marry a man how does that reduce your salary or add to it? Why are we so bothered about what 2 consenting adults do behind closed doors. Why should the Bible be the yard stick for judging? What if I don’t believe in the BIBLE? What if Bisi believes in a religion that supports love. Please majority of people making strong hate comments about gay people are actually closeted gays who are yet to accept the fact that they are one. They feel by saying horrible things about it will help them fight the gay out of them
My dear, you have not made your research. You pointed this out based on the stereotype you hear. Let me shock you, as wild as as lions are, they practice this act. Same-sex act is cited in more than 1500 animal species. So, do not comment baselessly.
And, let me point out the fact that America just happens to be the talk of the mouth because it recently just signed the union between same-sex people. There are countries that have legalised homosexuality ever before America did, even Islamic countries. Our country people are just biased and unreasonable because they do not have the sense of humanity. Let me ask you a question, and honestly, I’d appreciate your deepest sincerity. How does who I f affect you? If it doesn’t affect you, I see no reason why I should be deprived the liberty of expression. Thanks.
Looooool dhoney. Dogs dont love. They just get an itch and hump at anything in sight. So its good you rightfully equate urself to a dog.
i support you a million times.
Yay! Congrats to the couple.
say you prefer being heterosexual. (That’s not a ticket to heaven)
Say you would rather be a closet homo than openly admit homosexuality. (U can live your hell on earth, after serving time here it still isn’t a ticket to heaven)
Say you don’t understand how people love.
Admit you thought love was just about sex.
But Don’t Don’t use the word of the most high to give credit to your excuses.
In the case of consenting homosexuality they are not hurting anyone except our own perceived notions of normal. Hence we can all afford to be patient leave judgment to the most high, Who can see inside the hearts of man.
Your skewed perceived standards of Norm are not the guiding principles behind gospel truths. So don’t joke yourselves.
If you got a judgmental spirit turn it inwards and judge yourself with exactly the same measures you use to judge others. Do on to others as you expect to be done by.
O lord my God please locate these people oo. On a serious note they need prayers
It is my utmost joy to see you married, Bisi! I love the fact that you broke societal and religious bounds fearlessly. I been reading a couple of comments here, criticising the fact that someone has found happiness in marriage with whom he loves, regardless of how scriptures define them! I wonder when everyone would stop being so ignoramus and ignorant to things like this! Tell me, when did the Bible become our tradition in Nigeria? As I read, traditions are bound to change because of how flexible they seem. But a lot of people refuse this! Just stop judging people’s lives based on what your foolish pastors say, or what that weary, confused scripture say! We all have our lives to live. My destiny is not yours. Why should you be concerned?! Why?! Nigerians!!!!
It is this same country we see pastors preaching gibberish! Mr. Oyedepo saying his ‘god’ fixed the tuition of his school, and anyone who criticises that would face the wrath of God. Mr. Whoever on Twitter, saying sin is the cause root of mental illness! A lot of drama in the country! None of you is facing these facts. But rather, interested in how two lovely, grown same-sex lover enjoy themselves. Na wa o!
Bisi Nice try.
The funny thing here is that over 80% of the idiots criticizing Bisi are not straight, bloody hypocrites!!!….STFU and let them live their lives, who made you a judge over anyone. Awon Oniranu oshi.
So much venom towards your supposed ki? Continue . . . Adodifaya
Jesu. They will have gorgeous half caste kids 😉
Freaks
It’s funny how BN doesn’t seem to worry too much about moderating comments on this article, but they carefully screen the comments on the weddings of wealthy/influential NIgerians.
The owner of BN is married to the son of former Lagos state deputy governor. Of course she wont allow readers hurl nsults on political /wealthy/influential weddings.
Looking so unkempt in his Agbada.
winnieR kindly post a pic of your beautiful self without make up .We need to show the world how gorgeous you are .no photoshopping o!
BUT THAT is the truth. we dont need to see any picture to know he is unkempt. Abi na you be Bisi ni?
I just came here for the comments, bella is doing posting this story cause it’s going to receive the typical bible bashing Nigerian reactions…???
Ok two men getting married = non story let’s move on please! Let’s focus on the real issues in Nigeria: corrupt politicians, child abuse, the massive gulf in disparity between the rich and poor, tattered education and health care system, etc the list goes on! Ppl we have bigger fish to fry as Nigerians!
It started with women accepting ‘trouser as unisex’. does even nature not clearly differentiates our looks and what we wear : when nature calls in the street will you not reveal your buttocks (showing clearly that u are wearing a wrong thing) to urinate and a brother sees ur sacred temple,thereby hurting the spirit that Christ died for; thereby disobeying the second ultimate command ‘LOVE UR NEIGHBOUR AS URSELF’.At earlier times women were physical on fellow women wearing trouser and now it seems like absolute nothing,hw much more nw d battle is online,soonest it will diffuse well with our tradition.MY CRY IS FOR THE CHURCHES that conforms to the world ROMANS 12:1. ROM 1:25-27 (reveals clearly). Gal 5:13
mtchew… that is a crystal clear show of ignorance. Trousers for women has always been according to the histories been a female dressinh in Asia. I dont see how this relates in anyway to the weddin of a gay couple.