Lagos, 50% off all Uber rides!

Lagos, the festive season celebrations have come early this year! 🙂 Headed to work, out with friends or you have got a flight to catch? Ditch your keys and enjoy 50% off your ride, in style thanks to Uber!
From today till 13th of November, Uber is offering you 50% off trips to make moving around seamlessly and still in style!
For the next 10 days, let Uber get you to the right place at the right time for less! It doesn’t get any better than that 🙂
HOW DO THESE FARES COMPARE?
|Destination
|UberX
|50% off UberX
|UberSELECT
|50% off UberSELECT
|Ikoyi – V/I
|N1,000
|N500
|N1,250
|N625
|Island – Airport
|N4,000
|N2,000
|N5,000
|N2,500
|Lekki – Ajah
|N2,150
|N1,075
|N2,600
|N1,300
All you have to do is open the app, set your pickup location and request a ride as usual. You do not need to enter a code – the discount will automatically be applied to your trips.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- Rides are valid in Lagos only
- Discount is valid from Thursday, 3rd Nov till 13th Nov
- Max discount per ride: N2000
- 50% discount is limited to 2 per day
- Discount is applicable to both UberX and UberSELECT
Click here for more info: https://goo.gl/jlmgCi
Omo today was mad! 4th roundabout in Lekki to GRA Ikeja – N2000. Uber more grease oh! I shall ride well in this period.
is there a problem with registering on the Uber network? i downloaded the app but i just cant seem to register, i keep getting the message that there is an error. can someone please help?
If giving massive discount so early in the game/business, is it just me or is that a sign that all is not well in paradise?