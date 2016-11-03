Lagos, 50% off all Uber rides!

Lagos, the festive season celebrations have come early this year! 🙂 Headed to work, out with friends or you have got a flight to catch? Ditch your keys and enjoy 50% off your ride, in style thanks to Uber!

From today till 13th of November, Uber is offering you 50% off trips to make moving around seamlessly and still in style!

For the next 10 days, let Uber get you to the right place at the right time for less! It doesn’t get any better than that 🙂

HOW DO THESE FARES COMPARE?

Destination UberX 50% off UberX UberSELECT 50% off UberSELECT Ikoyi – V/I N1,000 N500 N1,250 N625 Island – Airport N4,000 N2,000 N5,000 N2,500 Lekki – Ajah N2,150 N1,075 N2,600 N1,300

All you have to do is open the app, set your pickup location and request a ride as usual. You do not need to enter a code – the discount will automatically be applied to your trips.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Rides are valid in Lagos only

Discount is valid from Thursday, 3rd Nov till 13th Nov

Max discount per ride: N2000

50% discount is limited to 2 per day

Discount is applicable to both UberX and UberSELECT

Click here for more info: https://goo.gl/jlmgCi