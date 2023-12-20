AdvantageConnect: Life Insurance Is Trending, Here’s Why

Connect with us

… written by Davina Nnawuihe
2 hours ago

With Christmas right around the corner, it is such a surprise that life insurance has suddenly become the buzzword for the month. For those wondering what life insurance means, think of it as a financial safety net for your loved ones, especially if you have dependents.

When Twitter activist Morris Monye suddenly tweeted about an eye-opening conversation with his LifePlanner, it sparked conversations as a lot of young people misconstrued it to mean LifePartner or a financial sponsor, while others sought to understand why he thought it was worthy information to share.

Kalu Aja, a prominent financial analyst on Twitter, said in his response to the tweet that a LifePlanner is like having a personal shopper who understands your lifestyle and purchases items for you based on your preferences and budget. The only difference is that you pay your personal shopper a fee to provide this service, but with apps like AdvantageConnect, you get the service of a LifePlanner for free.

Just like Uber or any other ride-hailing app, AdvantageConnect uses geolocation technology to connect you to a LifePlanner closest to your location. Once you search and find the LifePlanner, their primary responsibility is to assess your income, lifestyle, challenges, and current needs. Based on their analysis, they can design a tailored insurance plan that works only for you. It is a kickback against the one-size-fits-all approach the older generation dealt with in the industry.

Morris Monye calls it a financial hack; we think it is a lifestyle upgrade. The Twitter space that followed the conversation provided valuable insights into why one would need a LifePlanner. The implied question is: “How woke are you if you are not taking advantage of perks that protect your income and put your financial life in order?”

The biggest mistake you will make is assuming that you do not need life insurance as a young Nigerian. There are so many benefits to doing so, and with platforms like AdvantageConnect bringing the service to you, with additional perks like referral bonuses, games, lifestyle tips, and even job opportunities for those who need it, 2024 is surely about to get better for the smart ones.

We learned from the provider of the AdvantageConnect app that it is easy to onboard and speak with a LifePlanner after downloading the app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. This looks like a game-changer for insurance in Nigeria.

Sponsored Content

