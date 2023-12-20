PalmPay and Teni Paint Christmas Purple: Join the Celebration for Cash, Hampers, and Joy!

Connect with us

Purple is the colour of joy and happiness, as one of the leading fintech platforms PalmPay teams up with Nigerian pop star Teni to set the tone for holiday-goers to experience this year’s Christmas like never before.

The PalmPay Purple Christmas aims to add extra colour to the festive season. It involves serenading and rewarding Nigerians who are PalmPay users with free cash, hampers, and a surprise visit from the PalmPay Purple Santa, Teni.

The renowned Nigerian singer-songwriter is known internationally for her strong vocals, melodies, and songs that are recognizable for their captivating blend of Afro-pop, Afrobeats, and high-life rhythms.

To participate in the PalmPay Purple Christmas, Nigerians are required to download the PalmPay app, verify their BVN and NIN, and engage in transactions on the fintech platform to stand a chance of winning free cash, hampers, and a visit from Teni.

Speaking about the Christmas promotion, Kevin Olumese, Senior Marketing Manager at PalmPay, expressed that the Purple Christmas initiative is PalmPay’s way of paying homage to the age-old festivity associated with the birth of Jesus Christ.

Olumese further explained that the PalmPay Purple Christmas promotion serves as a means to unite millions of Nigerians and PalmPay users in celebrating one of the world’s most popular holidays, which holds significant meaning for the people of Nigeria.

The PalmPay Purple Christmas is in continuation of our tradition of adding colour to the lives of Nigerians. We aim to make this holiday season memorable for Nigerians, their families and millions of PalmPay users.

During the PalmPay Purple Christmas, we will be gifting free cash and Christmas hampers to the top five users of PalmPay that make the highest transactions while using our app to purchase airtime, shop, and pay bills, Olumese said.

To win Free Cash and a Hamper:

Users should follow @PalmPay Nigeria on social media, comment on their Christmas wishes, and tag 5 friends, using the #PalmPayPurpleChristmas and #PalmPayXTeni hashtags.

To win a Christmas hamper and a visit from Teni:

Users are encouraged to showcase their talent by performing a duet, dance, or freestyle using the #PalmPayPurpleChristmas jingle (accessible via the link in PalmPay’s bio). They should then share their video on social media with the relevant hashtags and specify the state they reside in.

Users with the most social media engagements on their remix of the celebrity jingle will win cash prizes and gift vouchers for Christmas from PalmPay.

To join in the PalmPay Purple Christmas, Nigerians who are not already using PalmPay are to download the app and perform transactions for a chance to be among the lucky winners of exciting prizes and a visit from Teni.

