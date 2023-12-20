Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Step into the Future of Shopping with Mastercard’s Contactless Magic!

Events Music News Promotions

A Night to Remember as Apitainment Hosts Unforgettable Davido Timeless Concert in Abuja

Events Promotions

Media Maven Angel Anosike Unwraps 'Unpack With Nay' in Exclusive Premiere

Events Promotions

Bold Spirits, Vibrant City: Glenfiddich Mavericks Craft Whisky Wonderland at Drinks.NG in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Skies and Seas Celebrates Year-End with a Spectacular Event

Events Living Promotions

FirstBank is bringing the Magic of the Season with DecemberIssaVybe 2023

Events Promotions

Celebrating the Macallan: Enjoy Highlights from the Launch of The renowned Whisky Brand's Lounge

Events Promotions

Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0 Kicked Off With a Bang: Here’s the Highlight of Week One

Events Style

Drumrolls! BellaNaija Style's "The Definitive Best Dressed List" is Back!

Events Music Promotions

Glam Up & Get your Squad Ready for A Night of Queens | December 17

Events

Step into the Future of Shopping with Mastercard’s Contactless Magic!

By Mastercard
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

L-R: Director, Acceptance and Digital Infrastructure, East & West Africa, Mastercard, Vincent Attah; Head, E-Business, Zenith Bank, Chukwudi Ibemere; Vice President, Customer Solutions Center, East & West Africa, Mastercard, Kari Tukur; Head of Payment Operations, Prophius Limited, Blessing Oni, and Divisional Head, Payments and Solutions at FCMB, Frank Atat, at the Mastercard Conversations on Contactless in Lagos on December 15, 2023.

Picture this: You’re strolling through your favourite stores, eyeing that perfect pair of sneakers or the latest tech gadgets. Now, instead of fumbling for cash or swiping your card, you stylishly tap with your card or perform a quick phone scan, and voilà – your purchase is as good as complete!

Thankfully, you no longer need to imagine a world where the act of paying is drawn out; you can live in that future right now, courtesy of Mastercard’s Contactless payment solutions! Think of it as a secret handshake with your favourite stores – subtle, smooth, and efficient.

Starting today, customers and businesses in Nigeria can enjoy the myriad benefits of Mastercard’s contactless solutions. These solutions are set to revolutionise the way we shop, introducing a new wave of convenience.

Small business owners can now use their trusty mobile phones to moonlight as a payment terminal. No more chasing payments, just a simple and convenient mode of payment from anyone, anywhere, anytime – using Mastercard technologies that enable customers to pay by either tapping on phones, scanning a QR code, or using a payment link.

How can you be part of the future?

It’s simple: if you are a business owner, all you need to do to enjoy this revolutionary payment method is to onboard. The first step is to ensure you have an NFC-enabled Android device. After that, download a dedicated Tap on Phone app, request setup from your bank, receive and sign in with credentials, and seamlessly embark on efficient transactions.

And the cardholders?

Not to worry, all recently issued and future Mastercard cards are NFC-enabled, so no need to go through any onboarding process! All you need to make payments is to tap your NFC-enabled card on the mobile device, enter your card pin, select account type i.e., savings or current, and wait for payment confirmation on the merchant’s device – provided they are contactless enabled.

And there you have it – the undeniable magic of Mastercard’s contactless technology! It’s not just a tap, a scan, or a link; it’s a symphony of convenience, speed, security, and accessibility, all playing in harmony for you! So, here’s to the future – one tap, scan, and link at a time!

For more information on the solutions and how to get started, click on this link: Low-Cost Acceptance | Mastercard MEA.

L-R: Director, Acceptance and Digital Infrastructure, East & West Africa, Mastercard, Vincent Attah; Chief Product Officer, Sterling Bank, Mustapha Otaro; Vice President, Customer Solutions Center, East & West Africa, Mastercard, Kari Tukur, and Divisional Head, Payments and Solutions at FCMB, Frank Atat, at the Mastercard Conversations on Contactless in Lagos on December 15, 2023.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chude Jideonwo: Why Rema is The 2023 Culture Icon

Chioma Nwankwo: How I Got Three Funded PhD Scholarships and Job Offers in The UK

Wunmi Adelusi: Reflecting on The Lessons Shared Through the Year with My BellaNaija Family

Chaste Inegbedion: The Many Ways Technology is Enhancing Economy & Healthcare

See How Velveeta Viban is Promoting Inclusive Communities in Cameroon in Today’s Doing Life With…
css.php