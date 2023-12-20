Step into the Future of Shopping with Mastercard’s Contactless Magic!

Picture this: You’re strolling through your favourite stores, eyeing that perfect pair of sneakers or the latest tech gadgets. Now, instead of fumbling for cash or swiping your card, you stylishly tap with your card or perform a quick phone scan, and voilà – your purchase is as good as complete!

Thankfully, you no longer need to imagine a world where the act of paying is drawn out; you can live in that future right now, courtesy of Mastercard’s Contactless payment solutions! Think of it as a secret handshake with your favourite stores – subtle, smooth, and efficient.

Starting today, customers and businesses in Nigeria can enjoy the myriad benefits of Mastercard’s contactless solutions. These solutions are set to revolutionise the way we shop, introducing a new wave of convenience.

Small business owners can now use their trusty mobile phones to moonlight as a payment terminal. No more chasing payments, just a simple and convenient mode of payment from anyone, anywhere, anytime – using Mastercard technologies that enable customers to pay by either tapping on phones, scanning a QR code, or using a payment link.

How can you be part of the future?

It’s simple: if you are a business owner, all you need to do to enjoy this revolutionary payment method is to onboard. The first step is to ensure you have an NFC-enabled Android device. After that, download a dedicated Tap on Phone app, request setup from your bank, receive and sign in with credentials, and seamlessly embark on efficient transactions.

And the cardholders?

Not to worry, all recently issued and future Mastercard cards are NFC-enabled, so no need to go through any onboarding process! All you need to make payments is to tap your NFC-enabled card on the mobile device, enter your card pin, select account type i.e., savings or current, and wait for payment confirmation on the merchant’s device – provided they are contactless enabled.

And there you have it – the undeniable magic of Mastercard’s contactless technology! It’s not just a tap, a scan, or a link; it’s a symphony of convenience, speed, security, and accessibility, all playing in harmony for you! So, here’s to the future – one tap, scan, and link at a time!

For more information on the solutions and how to get started, click on this link: Low-Cost Acceptance | Mastercard MEA.

Sponsored Content