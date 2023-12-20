Media Maven Angel Anosike Unwraps ‘Unpack With Nay’ in Exclusive Premiere

Media Producer and YouTuber Angel Anosike launched “Unpack with Nay,” a self-hosted show designed to foster honest dialogues and provide a diversity of perspectives on topics such as entrepreneurship, loss, love, grief, friendship, and empowering the inner self. The premiere event, held at Alliance Française, Ikoyi, brought together celebrities, influencers, and everyday people to watch the inaugural episode of the show.

“Unpack with Nay” is a product of NayLiving, a community that creates and promotes access to resources necessary for living a healthy, balanced, and wholesome lifestyle. Launched on October 26, the NayLiving community fosters dialogues, hosts wellness events, and amplifies narratives that unravel the various aspects of living an authentic life.

As the inaugural offering in the NayLiving Portfolio, “Unpack with Nay” channels wisdom, shared experiences, and unique trajectories that define the human experience to inspire people to live their most authentic lives.

Speaking at the premiere of Unpack with Nay, Angel Anosike said,

The show is deep and lighthearted and sometimes presents as a chat between friends. I was very curious to explore a new leaf with each of my guests on some of the defining emotions that have shaped their personhood. I wanted to unpack the perceived personalities of my guests from where from social media to who they are at the core. Through our conversations with guests from different backgrounds, we are hoping to debunk the wellness myth of needing to fit a particular lifestyle. The show is formed from the ethos of NayLiving, which is to create a safe space where people can feel seen. Our health and wellness website, nayliving.co, comprises a blog and shop feature. We are offering tips, guides, and hacks on various topics that will inspire people to live a healthier and more fulfilling life. Our mission is to build a community that prioritizes living authentically and creates a sense of belonging for everyone. You come on the website or watch the show and you feel seen, you feel like you’re not alone, and it empowers you to sit with the truth of who you are and what you can become and embrace that self, she added.

The first season of Unpack with Nay features guests like Mai Atafo, Chike, Ozinna Anumudu, Tobi Hamilton, and MaryCollete. New episodes premiere on YouTube every Sunday from October 29.

