Actress Anita Joseph has a Message for Single Ladies – “Do not put all your eggs in one bag in case that one door closes”

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph shared her thoughts on the attitude single ladies should have in their dating lives – which is to not put all their eggs in one basket – and her fans have not been too happy with her as a result.

The actress posted about how relationships can be complicated and how it is better to have a safety option, in case one door closes.

She wrote:

Relationships are very complicated

Listen to me all ma Single Ladies

Do Not

I repeat

Do Not

Put all ur eggs

In one bag

Incase dat 1 door closes

Use d other door

If d other is closed

Then build another Door

