Actress Anita Joseph has a Message for Single Ladies – “Do not put all your eggs in one bag in case that one door closes”

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph shared her thoughts on the attitude single ladies should have in their dating lives – which is to not put all their eggs in one basket – and her fans have not been too happy with her as a result.
The actress posted about how relationships can be complicated and how it is better to have a safety option, in case one door closes.
She wrote:
Relationships are very complicated
Listen to me all ma Single Ladies
Do Not
I repeat
Do Not
Put all ur eggs
In one bag
Incase dat 1 door closes
Use d other door
If d other is closed
Then build another Door
BNers, do you agree with her?
If a guy does that, he is a cheat, a liar, a this, a that but for a girl, it is being safe and being wise—having options
Hoe gang comot
The usual hypocrisy & double standards. A man would be called all sorts if he said the same, but a woman would be hailed as being smart for keeping her options open.. FOH
If it’s in the dating stage then yeah, it’s good advice for both men and women. It’s good advice until both sides, BOTH oh, declare monogamy and/or commitment
Quick question, what if a lady was double dating and putting her eggs in different baskets and one of the baskets decides to propose, what will happen to the other baskets? What if the least of the basket proposes first? Then proceeds to broadcast whatever answer you give on social media.
Ps: This applies to both men and women.
Nothing is hidden under the sun, the truth always comes out.
I agree. Now that doesn’t mean sleep with all, but just have a few people your also talking to, especially if you are not 100% sure about your position in that persons life. Times have really changed in the dating scene. My motto, do not give your all if they have not made you their everything, because when they are gone you will be left with nothing. Hoe gang or whatever, word for the wise.
“You must picture the future you want to feature in. You need to develop your capacity.
so single ledies your future is in your hands do that which you think is best and good for you i rest mine case
Just do the right thing according to you. Some ppl are just not cut out for dating multiple people. I know I’m not. I’ve been hurt in the past, but I’d rather continue being true to me and the person I’m with, then to try to be someone I’m not just to “protect” myself. Truth is…eventually, your sincerity will pay off and you’ll be with the right person for you. Meanwhile, karma is a b&%$#, and her ass shows up when one least expects it…dont give her room to even show up in your life. Not worth it…
Buhari might be right about naija women afterall….
keep flirting in the name of distributing eggs in basket,,,madam wise
Am i the only one that is shocked that she actually went out of her way to post this to let ladies know it’s OK to THOT around? Because relationships are complicated? I don’t get it.
I guess it’s exactly the same thing some Naija men do.
Our women shouldn’t have to lower their standards too.
This just aint right.
Jesus fix it!
Well, this is my 2017 goal. can’t put all my eggs in one basket. if any of them proposes Ama dump the rest like a bad habit so fast and stick to him. Guys do same so what’s the big deal.
My life my decision osheeeeeeeeeyyyyyyyyyyyy Baddesssstttttttttt
B***h 4 hw long will u keep going frm one man 2 d oda..wen u can actually settle down wit a man dat truly luv u and luv him back unconditionally…U r there advising our future wife’s and home builders not to stick wit one man becos u carelessly handle ur R/ ship….Think abt our future generation and stop being childish and careless…