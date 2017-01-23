BellaNaija

BN TV: True or False? Watch Adanna of AdannaDavid discuss some “Nigerian Stereotypes” in New Vlog

In this video, lifestyle vlogger, Adanna of AdannaDavid, discusses the Nigerian stereotypes people have of the country and its people.

She started the video with her cute son Kian. So cute!

In the video, she says there are some stereotypes that are linked to Nigeria or even Africa in general that are true and untrue like ‘Africa is a country’.

  • awoyo January 23, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Thank you ever sooo kindly Dr Adanna. It’s important we tell the world more positive stories about ourselves.

    You do so with such enthusiasm and factual content. Keep up the excellent work.

    May your union to David last beyond the day after forever.

    With every best wish.

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • me January 23, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    i enjoyed this!

    Love this! 19 Reply
    • Honey January 24, 2017 at 6:11 am

      Me too. A lot actually

      Love this! 16
  • chic wen sabi January 24, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    I have never really commented on your vlog, but, girl you nailed it like crazy. I reside in Sweden and i see how boring they live am like cant any one just make noise [lol].

    let me give you this gist… i recently moved in, i boarded a wrong bus didnt know it was a school bus for young students, the bus number was same with the one i usually board. I noticed everyone dropped from the bus expect me.
    The yeye oyinbo did not even speak to me , He just drove to their bus station where he was even closing for the day. and started telling me that cant i read that i was in a school bus. Adana, na God save that man that day……cos i was late to where i was going.

    If it was in Naija, the bus driver or his conductor would have alerted me even before i sat boarded and would have offered to help… abeg, in Naija we are our brothers keeper joor.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Didi 3000 January 30, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Very true and enjoyable viewing.
    She looks great. Nice hair.
    Where’s David?

    Love this! 5 Reply
