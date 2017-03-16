“It’s really all my fault” – Professor Robert Kelly comments on the viral video of his kids walking in on his BBC Interview | Watch

Associate professor of International Relations in the Political Science and Diplomacy Department of Pusan National University in Busan, Korea, Professor Robert Kelly was a guest on BBC News giving his opinion about Korean politics when his two kids, Marion and Jones interrupted the interview and it took a few awkward moments before their mother, Jung-a, could pull them out. The video became an instant hit on the internet gathering millions of view and even a few memes along the way. Professor Robert Kelly and his wife with their two kids recently have now returned to BBC News as they explained the reason why the door was let open, how the instant fame has been for them and how Jung-a feels about being called a nanny.
Watch the interview below:
Remember them? Via@bbcnews – 15 MAR: Find out the true story behind the funniest clip of the year. It was the viral video of a BBC interview that made a specialist on Korea, and his family, world famous. Professor Robert Kelly was speaking to the BBC about Korean politics when his two children unexpectedly burst into the room, followed a short time later by their mother – who desperately tried to keep a low profile. Hilarity ensued. But how did the kids – Marion and James – manage to gatecrash the show, and how does mother Jung-a Kim feel about the fact that so many people assumed she was the children’s nanny? Watch more of the original interview here: bbc.in/notnow #Skype #Blooper #TV #tvnews #funny #children #kids #comedy #WorldNews #BBCShorts #BBCNews @BBCWorld @BBCNews
Dear Professor,nothing do you…..kids will always be kids.
Funny how Nigerians just concluded on social media that the woman was the maid. Smh
Yoi have come again o. Even African American/other races thought that.
@fee and your mumu statement
Nigerians concluded because the woman wasn’t in long brazillian/malaysian overbearing hair and heavy makeup with stiletto heels…you know that’s what defines a lot of women here..smh…..long hissssssss
Sadly, you are very correct.
madam almost very other country in the western world concluded she was a maid because she look so much younger and they didn’t expect the madam of house to slide into the place and crawl on the floor on her hands and knees …lets cut ourselves some slack ..ahn ahn we are very critical about the our own kind
It wasn’t just Nigerians.
Many people across the world who saw it did.
Ugh.
I thought she was the nanny because of her “OMG! I’m going to lose my job!” dive into the room! Too funny! Kids will be kids and we’ll always love them for it!
And it didn’t occur to you that the dive might have been “Oh my God! They are disturbing my husband’s interview!”.
My first thought was that she was his wife!
Congratulations!
@ Asa honestly speaking that was my first thought too maybe cos I’m guilty of pulling such dive stunts.
Me too, never for thought she was his maid so when I watched the interview and the BBC made a comment about people thinking the woman was his maid, I was surprised.
He commended her for “TAKING CARE” of the family choi when the woman knows her duty. Women can never be men we are nuturers, keepers. See how they agree on stuff he was doing the interview she was recording it chei the harmony, Symphony . May I not see evil in this life ??
I loved this video especially when Jones came in on the walker followed quickly by a shocked Mum, and I am sure every parent can relate, I have had to do a Skype meeting with my 2 year old interrupting but thankfully the lady I was talking to was cool. . I also like how the woman doesn’t seem to be offended (at least not obviously) for being mistaken for the maid. For me it was her body language that made me think “nanny”. They are a beautiful family!
Trying to understand why this family gave a press conference tho…smh!!!
A simpl gaff turned into exposing ur kids to yhe vultures called the media. Na wah
Shady indeed.they were setting the record straight and it made people across the world.
Laugh