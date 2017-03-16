“It’s really all my fault” – Professor Robert Kelly comments on the viral video of his kids walking in on his BBC Interview | Watch

Associate professor of International Relations in the Political Science and Diplomacy Department of Pusan National University in Busan, Korea, Professor Robert Kelly was a guest on BBC News giving his opinion about Korean politics when his two kids, Marion and Jones interrupted the interview and it took a few awkward moments before their mother, Jung-a, could pull them out. The video became an instant hit on the internet gathering millions of view and even a few memes along the way. Professor Robert Kelly and his wife with their two kids recently have now returned to BBC News as they explained the reason why the door was let open, how the instant fame has been for them and how Jung-a feels about being called a nanny.

Watch the interview below: