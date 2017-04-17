Congrats! Nollywood Actor Prince Nwafor & his Fiancée Tie the Knot

Nollywood actor Prince Nwafor got married to his fiancée today.
The actor who is known for his really funny roles in Nollywood movies had his colleague Osita Iheme as his best man while Regina Daniels was the maid of honour.
Congrats to the couple!
Photo Credit: Instagram
