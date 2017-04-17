BellaNaija

Congrats! Nollywood Actor Prince Nwafor & his Fiancée Tie the Knot

17.04.2017

Nollywood actor Prince Nwafor got married to his fiancée today.

The actor who is known for his really funny roles in Nollywood movies had his colleague Osita Iheme as his best man while Regina Daniels was the maid of honour.

Congrats to the couple!

Photo Credit: Instagram

  • Anne April 17, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Ope o. Congrats. No baby mama stories.

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • Sarah April 17, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Please how old is this girl 15? Omg!

    Love this! 36 Reply
  • john April 18, 2017 at 7:21 am

    there is something about this his wife that smells trouble

    Love this! 37 Reply
    • ec April 18, 2017 at 10:31 am

      lmao we are smelling trouble now are we?

      Love this! 38
    • Ogbuefi April 18, 2017 at 10:45 am

      I tire o…..Congrats to Prince Nwafor and Wifey, and may God bless their union.

      Love this! 34
  • Emmmm April 18, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Abeg i need to ask o.

    Are the nollywood actresses paid more than the actors????

    #RunningAwayBeforeDemSlapMe

    Love this! 35 Reply
