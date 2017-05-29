Accelerate TV: Watch Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King Women’ Interview with Chigul on BN

King Women is an interview-based series by Kemi Adetiba on Accelerate TV featuring Nigeria’s powerful women of veteran and champion status, as they tell their never-before-heard stories.

Here are sides of comedienne Chigul that you may not be used to. Chigul narrates the story of her life from academic struggles to finding her path and on to the death of her father, which was shortly followed by a difficult marriage.

This episode of King Women comes with heartbreaking tales, and at the same time, witty expressions