Accelerate TV: Watch Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King Women’ Interview with Chigul on BN

King Women is an interview-based series by Kemi Adetiba on Accelerate TV featuring Nigeria’s powerful women of veteran and champion status, as they tell their never-before-heard stories.
Here are sides of comedienne Chigul that you may not be used to. Chigul narrates the story of her life from academic struggles to finding her path and on to the death of her father, which was shortly followed by a difficult marriage.
This episode of King Women comes with heartbreaking tales, and at the same time, witty expressions
Watch
been looking forward to this interview
Profound! I’m glad you’re finding peace within yourself Chigurl.
Need to dash and get an ice cream and settle down with this one. I’ve watch the Ayodeji Megbope one twice
I didn’t think I would watch the whole video! Chigurl my king woman. Words fail me. I don’t want to write an epistle to the church of BN just to put my thoughts in writing. Keep going, keep breaking walls and taking territories. ❤️
Nothing more honest and genuinely inspiring.
I love chigul. I think she’s truly funny.
That Shrek guy will rot in hell.
Some lessons from her story-
1. EVERYONE has their experiences and bad times. It’s not always rosy.
2. People make mistakes. Forgive and move on.
3. Parents should be more supportive of their children. Not everyone is book-inclined. She’s a big star now, living her dreams. How (serious) book hep her?
4. Marriage is delicate.
5. Give people a break.
6. Find yourself early and explore every single part of your awesomeness.
7. Family is everything.
8. She will be fine eventually. Husband will come. Children will come. If they don’t, she will be fine, she made an impact in the world. She will not be forgotten.
Ps-Chigul,start a foundation. Inspire younger girls to find early enough and follow their dreams.
Kisses😘
#ChigulKingWoman #ILoveKemiAdetiba
5. Give people a break.
6. Find yourself early and explore every single part of your awesomeness.
7. Family is everything.
GBAM!!!!!!
The guy should rot in hell because they grew apart? Na wah for you o. They are cordial even if it didn’t work so that comment wasn’t neccesary.
This was amazing CHigurl, loved your honesty and wit!
I hope azuka ogujiugba is learning interview techniques from here. 😞
new found love ! I love you chigurl! respect! respect! respect! God bless your hustle and may your name open more doors for you. hugs and kisses.
I had to watch this video on youtube first cos I was tired of waiting for BN to load it…but I had to come leave my comment…
What struck me most was the – relationship with the mother….. I could relate a lot. many mothers spend time raising boy kings and servant queens….. boys can be anything and expect to be treated with respect, but girls will give you their blood and it still wont be enough- its only the faults they highlight at every turn. I grew in confidence when I started embracing my authority in Christ…. I accord her respect and love, cos I love her truly, inspite of our rocky history. Her mouth is without barrier….insult and speaks harshly at every provocation….I was always hoping for some gentleness from her, for where?!…. only my dad gave me that. Since his passing, and with maturing, I have come to understand her more, I understood that emotional intelligence was her weakness; and she too learned to give me space & hold herself back when I started responding to her with the same harshness she had sown in me. Notice how the only time she cried deeply was when the mother relationship was concerned, not even the husband. That is deep. We as children walk around hoping we can make our parents proud…..and to do your best and always be reminded of your inadequacy, is absolutely crushing. Only maturity/understanding and the spirit of God makes it possible to overcome this need for validation and appreciation.
In my case I have learned to-respectfully but clearly, stand up for myself and continually let go…,I try to compose my response with calmness and tell her my mind without insulting or anything—when she comes at me with the things I haven’t done or some other fault, I still have my blunt moments though when she shows signs of aggression….but she is now understanding that she cant be barking commands and insults like before…. Even she is often in wonder about my confidence, but God got me like nothing else. I have also learned to focus on the things she has done right….she remains a great model for me in business, she is good at heart, she was a loyal wife, she would defend me in battle against outsiders…. so I focus on the good attributes. Her methods may be flawed but her intentions, I believe, are good….so slowly we accept new boundaries and we overcome. You have a defiant spirit Chi, and you to will continue to overcome. Love you.
Thanks for sharing and your honesty.
I can relate too.
My mum and l only started getting close when she started doing omugwo, though efforts is from her. I have still not warmed up to her not because it’s intentional but cos l’m not used to her.
Over the year l have built a wall round me and l’m comfortable in my zone/lane.
Maybe that’s why l dont have close friends cos l’m overly sensitive.
But luckily, my kids are d ones melting d walls little by little from their little hugs when l return from work (l was not used to that), to their saying ‘l’m sorry mummy for being wrong’ (even though l spank them hard just like my mum did to me) but they will still say l’m sorry for being bad.
I keep praying that l should be a great mum
Didn’t watch d video but I can so realate to ur comment @ olanna….. I found confidence when i got to understand that Jesus loves me unconditionally, flaws and all….knowing that the only person whose approval really matters (i.e God) has given me His full approval frees me from the need to get anyone else’s…. #FreeIndeed #LibertyInChristJesus…. Thanks for sharing @Olanna.
Oh Chigul I love that you got the courage to come out with your story. I never could have guessed you went through such. You always appear to be bubbly 24/7. I remember when the “I don’t wanna be a waste” song came out circa 2011 I think. It was the most hilarious thing and just like that it went viral. I was still at Uni. The entire school had that song on their laptops lmao. Everyone was like who is this woman!! And to think you were going through marital woes at the time. I’m so sorry. Glad you have healed now. You are incredibly talented and a natural at it. God bless you to keep us laughing for a very long time. I want you in more movies o. Your light will not dim in Jesus name. And that blessing you are seeking will come like a sudden miracle in your life I promise you. By the way how are you approaching 40? Babe you are looking forever 21 mayn!!! Keep on slaying Chigul. We love you. Mwaaaah.
This was honest…… I still think that self esteem wise, you are not there yet. How can someone call u ugly and u believe that. I have seen REALLY UGLY peeps who dont care what the world thinks and to think ur this beautiful. U shld learn to rise above insensitive remarks( easier said right?) u need to take responsibility for all that has happened to u and stop blaming your mother. U will have children in this life and u ll get to understand, sometimes we feel better putting the blame on someone other than ourselves. Parenting is hard. Your ex not speaking to people for a longtime is a Huge red flag. Once something is off in a person i dont proceed cos i believe more in reality than trying to change a human cos i aint God. I know someone whose parents discouraged from getting hitched to her hubby but she still married him and when she encounters problem blames her mom for not been persistent in discouraging her. Alot of marriages ending in divorce should not have happened in the 1st place.
Wow… I can relate with the mother-daughter love- despise (not hate) relationship. I feel my dad understands me better. Sad but I can’t do much to change it. Chigul you are amazin.
Wow… I can relate with the mother-daughter love- despise (not hate) relationship. I feel my dad understands me better. Sad but I can’t do much to change it. Chigul you are amazing.
mum’s and daughter have all kinds of relationships however it’s not proper to really talk about your mum in public in that way – to what end- honour your father and mother is still a commandment, not saying i’ve always had the perfect relationship with my mother but naaa not in public
It is her story, let her tell it, please. It could also be a way for her to move forward and heal. I have also sat my mother down to let her know how I felt about her actions.
Is Chigu(r)l up to 41 years?
Chigu(r)l, if you are looking to be married again, I can be of help
What is your type?
Do you prefer Nigerian men?
What tribe?
How tall?
How short?
Obviously, he will not have kids
And he will understand your profession; a comedienne, an actress, entertainment
Do you want him to be married? single? divorced? widowed?