Congrats! 27-year Old Nigerian Anne-Marie Imafidon to Receive an MBE from Queen Elizabeth II on Friday

18.05.2017

Anne-Marie Osawemwemze Imafidon

Nigeria’s Anne-Marie Osawemwemze Imafidon will on Friday be decorated by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, with the prestigious honour of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to young women with specialty in Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Others Nigerians who will also be honoured this year include Elizabeth Nneka Anionwu, a Professor of Nursing, who gets an OBE for her services in nursing and the Mary Seacole statue appeal; Chris Ofili, an artist who gets a CBE for his services to arts and Jeremiah Oluwatosin Ayotunde, a Cadet Colour Sergeant who gets an OBE for his services to young people and the community of London.

Anne-Marie holds the record of being the youngest girl to ever pass two GCSE examinations — for Mathematics and Information Technology and A-level computing at the age of 11 in Britain.

An MBE is an award given by the Queen to an individual for outstanding service to the community or local hands on service.

Due to her high exceptional brilliance, she received a British Scholarship to study Mathematics at John Hopkins University at the
age of 13 in 2003. Two years later, she commenced a degree at Oxford University after which she enrolled for her Masters degree, setting another record of the youngest Masters degree holder from the university.

Imafidon speaks six languages and has worked with Goldman Sachs, Hewlett-Packard, Deutsche Bank, and Lehman
Brothers. In 2013, she founded Stemettes, a social enterprise which inspires the next generation of women into pursuing careers in
science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with an objective to break barriers women who pursue a career in the field face.

Stemettes, which grants awards to young women, have programs workshops and events designed to introduce young women to STEM careers, concepts, and role models, have attracted over 7000 young women from across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Imafidon’s rather unique achievements at a young age has stood her out as a person to watch out for by the British press; she was named on Evening Standard’s list of ’25 under 25s’ and a Guardian ‘Top 10 women in tech you need to know’ as well as being the UK IT Industry & British Computer Society’s Young IT Professional of the Year in 2013.

  • Pelumi May 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Love seeing Nigerian women achieve major success. More blessings to her

    Love this! 81 Reply
  • Bea May 18, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    A big congratulations. This kind of success stories makes one proud being a Nigerian

    Love this! 64 Reply
  • Daez May 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Congratulations Anne-Marie, so proud of you.

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • soulsuit May 18, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    congrats!

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • funmilola May 18, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Wow!
    This is inspiration.

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Dee May 18, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    So impressive!!! Congrats to this young shining star.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Spunky May 18, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Well done.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Delta geh May 18, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    wow! see all the companies she has worked for. Amazing!

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Jeddy Patricks May 18, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Mummy, i finally seen a Benin girl that matches our standard. when should i bring her for proper introduction?

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • phinapesh May 18, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Role Model

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • mz_danielz May 18, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Go girl. We’re proud of you.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • BijouxthisBijouxthat May 18, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    If she had grown up in Nigeria… she wouldn’t have finished university that early, finding a job would have been difficult and she might have ended up doing runs to keep body and soul..
    The opportunities the western world offers and with no encumbrances…

    Love this! 36 Reply
    • Priddy Boy May 18, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      Let me counter this,
      If shed had grown up elsewhere there is also the possibility she could have dropped out of high school, finding a job would be difficult because of her skin colour and foreign name and she would end doing drugs to keep body and soul.

      Lets just be happy for her present and future accomplishments and not make the western world look like a paradise.

      Over and Out!

      Love this! 28
  • mina May 18, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    congratulations anne-marie !!!!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • MISS FLORENCE MOSUNMOLA OTEDOLA May 18, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    I do not know you, young lady, but I am very, very proud of you. Keep soaring by the power and grace of the Most High God. Stay blessed. Love.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • ibiere May 18, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    congrats girl! am deeply inspired!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • tina May 18, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    later they will say westerners are racist.. education education is the answer.. when you are determined and bright no one can stop you. great you did not have the mentality of because am black they wont give me the position.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Josephine May 19, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Wow. Just wow!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Kehinde olatunde May 20, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    My prayers for is dat u will continue to grow in knowledge,wisdom and understanding. The eyes of d evil ones shall not locate u in Jesus name. Pls continue to be prayerful, God is on ur side. So very proud of u.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Adeola Odunowo May 23, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    An amazing feat coming from a very young lady… flying the Nigerian flag which also goes to show that ‘Good’ can originate from any part of the world. Thanks so much Bella for sharing this inspiring story… I am impressed!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • yaw hezke June 8, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Proud of you, girl! Keep up the good work

    Love this! 0 Reply
