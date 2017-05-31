BellaNaija

Inspired!

Prints So Vibrant! See the Vlisco June Summer 2017 Campaign

31.05.2017 at By 5 Comments

Here are the stunning photos from the Vlisco June Summer campaign, starring Fatima Togbe, Founder of Hayati Magazine, as one of the new Vlisco brand ambassadors for the year. See the Vlisco Ramadam campaign released on BN Style earlier this month.

This year, they have decided to tell their story through women and the unique ways they express themselves through Vlisco fabrics. You can read recent updates at v-inspired.vlisco.com.

Credits
Model: Fatima Togbe | @fatimatogbe
Photographer: Trevor Stuurman | @trevor_stuurman
Designer: Stylista | @stylistagh
Hayati Magazine: @hayatimagazine
Vlisco: @vliscofashion

5 Comments on Prints So Vibrant! See the Vlisco June Summer 2017 Campaign
  • Lady d May 31, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    There is nothing creative here , this styles has already been in vogue for decades , again copy qand paste .

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • Kehinde Lawal May 31, 2017 at 2:12 pm

      Hi Lady!

      If you don’t know your onions then shush!
      This campaign is for fabrics not the designs, it’s from Vlisco, pay attention.

      Love this! 34
    • Ezinne O. May 31, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      I think it’s more about the prints and fabric.

      Love this! 7
  • Anne May 31, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I really love the prints…

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Larry June 6, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    The model’s eyes… Lawd!
    She brightens up the photos with those eyes.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

css.php
MENU BellaNaija