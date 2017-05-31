Prints So Vibrant! See the Vlisco June Summer 2017 Campaign

Here are the stunning photos from the Vlisco June Summer campaign, starring Fatima Togbe, Founder of Hayati Magazine, as one of the new Vlisco brand ambassadors for the year. See the Vlisco Ramadam campaign released on BN Style earlier this month.

This year, they have decided to tell their story through women and the unique ways they express themselves through Vlisco fabrics. You can read recent updates at v-inspired.vlisco.com.

Credits

Model: Fatima Togbe | @fatimatogbe

Photographer: Trevor Stuurman | @trevor_stuurman

Designer: Stylista | @stylistagh

Hayati Magazine: @hayatimagazine

Vlisco: @vliscofashion