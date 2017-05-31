Prints So Vibrant! See the Vlisco June Summer 2017 Campaign

Here are the stunning photos from the Vlisco June Summer campaign, starring Fatima Togbe, Founder of Hayati Magazine, as one of the new Vlisco brand ambassadors for the year. See the Vlisco Ramadam campaign released on BN Style earlier this month.
This year, they have decided to tell their story through women and the unique ways they express themselves through Vlisco fabrics. You can read recent updates at v-inspired.vlisco.com.
Credits
Model: Fatima Togbe | @fatimatogbe
Photographer: Trevor Stuurman | @trevor_stuurman
Designer: Stylista | @stylistagh
Hayati Magazine: @hayatimagazine
Vlisco: @vliscofashion
There is nothing creative here , this styles has already been in vogue for decades , again copy qand paste .
Hi Lady!
If you don’t know your onions then shush!
This campaign is for fabrics not the designs, it’s from Vlisco, pay attention.
I think it’s more about the prints and fabric.
I really love the prints…
The model’s eyes… Lawd!
She brightens up the photos with those eyes.