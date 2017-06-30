BellaNaija

Here Comes the Bride! See #BBNaija’s Cocoice in Yoruba Bridal Inspired Photo Shoot

30.06.2017

Music artist and #BBNaija housemate, Mojisola Sowode popularly known as Cocoice stuns in the traditional attire of a typical Yoruba bride in this new bridal inspired photo shoot by a Nigerian makeup brand Taries Beauty World.

The rapper looks gorgeous in a peach coloured aso oke outfit Arewa Fashion House. We especially love the beaded gele she has on. See the photos below.

Credits
Makeup & Photography: @tariesbeautylounge
Outfit: @arewafashionhouse
Accessories: @sfsnaija
Makeup Products: @prestige_ng
Hair: @hairbuilderbytaries

