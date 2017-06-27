“I’m so tired of Christians that judge other people” – Lolo 1

Radio & TV host, Comedienne, MC and Actress Omotunde Adebowale-David, popularly known as Lolo 1, shared a message on her Instagram page admonishing Christians to encourage others rather than judge.

In her post, she explained how tired she is of Christians who judge others, forgetting that everyone was once a sinner, and everyone is in a different phase on their journey to discover God.

She wrote:

I’m sooo tired of Christians that judge other people sometimes I am tempted to ask are you Jesus Christ who saved them from sin. I’m sure if some of you had met the woman caught in adultery you would have had her stoned even though the ain was committed by 2 people the master Jesus did not even condemn her if we truly share the gospel of peace and embrace the love of God you will do the masters business as he expects ….till a person dies God will never give up on anyone soo why judge those who are on a journey of God discovery …heaven will shock a lot of self righteous people because your mansion might be next to Michael Jackson that is if you make it …….I feel like hissing but I’ll just smile at your ignorance…. # righteousness is by Christ Jesus not works so no man can boast.

