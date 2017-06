Nigerian gospel singer and minister Nathaniel Bassey has revealed that his new single “Olowogbogboro” will drop this night, exactly an hour before the #HallelujahChallenge. Revealing this on his Twitter page, he wrote:

OLOWOWGBOGBORO SONG DROPS TODAY! 11pm. One hour before the Hallelujah Challenge. READY to download????

Photo Credit: Twitter – @nathanielblow