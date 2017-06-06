Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Speaks on Her Divorce, New Opportunities & More in Episode 7 of Jules Uncut | Watch on BN TV

BellaNaija

Tameka 'Tiny' Harris Speaks on Her Divorce, New Opportunities & More in Episode 7 of Jules Uncut

Tameka Harris who is popularly known as Tiny sits down with show host Juliana Richards on episode 7 of Jules Uncut to talk about her divorce from rapper T.I, the new chapter in her life, new opportunities and more.

