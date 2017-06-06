“I love being his wife but I’m also very intentional about staying his girlfriend” Tammy Franklin Shares her Secret to 21 Years of Marriage

What is Tammy Franklin‘s secret to 21-years of being happily married? Let Tammy give you the scoop.

Tammy loves keeping it spicy for her husband, gospel star Kirk Franklin, and she’s intentional about every move she makes.

She does so by being his “girlfriend” as well as his wife and having regular date nights with her husband. From her choice of clothing to her hairstyle, Tammy knows what makes her man smile and she shared some relationship tips on Instagram to help us understand the important necessities to a happy marriage.

I love being his wife but I'm also very intentional about staying his girlfriend! I knew he wouldn't mind me wearing the flat sandals that I thought about wearing, but I chose to wear the wedges that I know he loves. I pay attention to what makes him smile😉! I share this not because I've always done it perfect but I grew to learn the balance. Although sometimes he gets my bonnet lol, he should also get his Boo! #keepdating #21years #kirkandtammy #swipeleft⬅️ A post shared by T Franklin (@tamrock96) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Photo Credit: GettyImages| Anna Webber