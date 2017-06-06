Watch The New Episode of “YAWA” by Kassim Braimah “The Job Seeker” | BN TV

Kassim Braimah is back with another hilarious episode of “YAWA“. This one is titled “The Job Seeker” and Kassim’s character, Kalistus is using a hoax job search to dupe unsuspecting people.
Watch the video below:
06.06.2017
