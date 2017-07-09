BN TV: “Wire Wire” is not a Negative term – 9ice on Rubbin’ Minds

Singer 9ice was a guest on Rubbin’ Minds and he spoke about his recent song “Living Things” that caused a stir on social media a while back.

9ice said that “wire wire” is not a negative term, adding that he’s “all about positivity.” He said “wire” means money transfer and not what it is portrayed to mean. (“Wire wire” is a slang phrase for Internet Fraud).

9ice also talked about the Nigerian music industry, its structure and his time in politics.

The musician talked about his time ‘away’ saying he got a lot of experiences from when he ventured into politics. He also emphasized on the need for the Nigerian music industry to have a body in order for structure to be in place. He adds that the Performing Musician Association of Nigerain (PMAN) needs to be “dismantled”.

He also revealed that he’ll be releasing a new album titled “G.O.A.T” in September.

Watch:

Part 1



Part 2

