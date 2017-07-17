Cameroonian Music Star Myra Maimoh shares Adorable First Photos of her Baby Girl

Cameroonian Afro-soul Diva, Myra Maimoh and her husband welcomed their new born baby girl, Aninah to the world! The proud parents shared these adorable pictures of baby Aninah on Myra’s website www.myramaimoh.com.

About BellaNaija Living For all things love & lifestyle! Follow us on Instagram @bellanaijaliving | Send an email to living@bellanaija.com