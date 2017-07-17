BellaNaija

Cameroonian Music Star Myra Maimoh shares Adorable First Photos of her Baby Girl

17.07.2017

Cameroonian Afro-soul Diva, Myra Maimoh and her husband welcomed their new born baby girl, Aninah to the world! The proud parents shared these adorable pictures of baby Aninah on Myra’s website www.myramaimoh.com.

