Akah Nnani & Bae take on the “Try Not to Laugh” Challenge & it’s an epic fail! | Watch

Akah Nnani and bae, fashion illustrator Claire Idera do the ‘Try not to laugh challenge’ with water in their mouths on this episode of Akah Bants, which ends up being an epic fail.
Watch
Inspired!
08.07.2017 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
Akah Nnani and bae, fashion illustrator Claire Idera do the ‘Try not to laugh challenge’ with water in their mouths on this episode of Akah Bants, which ends up being an epic fail.
Watch
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!