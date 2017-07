Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Efe explains the reason behind his changed phone line in a new interview with Hip TV.

The singer who recently released the visuals to his latest single “Somebody” said the demand for money from people was high and was a major factor in his decision.

He added that some would ask for money to celebrate their birthdays, some would say they are stranded, while some would actually seek money to book a flight.

Watch the video

I CHANGED MY PHONE LINE BECAUSE OF PRESSURE FROM CALLERS- @efemoney A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT