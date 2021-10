For this year’s Independence Day celebrations Ndani TV got some of your favourite celebrities including Omowunmi Dada, Adunni Ade, Efe, OG Tega and Zeelicious, alongside some of the folks at GTBank for this Special episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show“.

Here’s a very random video of Nigerians answering questions about all things Nigerian. Happy Independence Day Nigeria!

Watch the episode below: