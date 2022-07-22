Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Music

#WithChude: Efe talks Finances, Career & Growth in BBNaija Special Episode

Beauty BN TV Living

Find Out That One Mistake You're Making with Your Natural Hair, Thanks to Angie Bee!

BN TV

New Video: Omah Lay - I'm a Mess

BN TV Music

Watch this New Episode of the “I Said What I Said” Podcast

BN TV Music

Waje drops New Album "Waje 2.0" | Listen on BN

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda talks Insecurity in Nigeria with Bamise's Family in New Episode of “Public Eye”

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa Shares Her Thoughts on the “Real Housewives of Lagos”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kate Henshaw Takes Us Down Memory Lane in New Episode of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

BN TV Music

New Video: Niniola - Want

BN TV Music Scoop

9 Reasons Why Kizz Daniel & Tekno's "Buga" is a Trans-Generational Tune!

BN TV

#WithChude: Efe talks Finances, Career & Growth in BBNaija Special Episode

Published

3 hours ago

 on

With just a few days away from Big Brother Naija season 7, Nigerian singer and winner of the Big Brother Naija “See Gobbe” season, Efe is on this episode of the “#WithChude” podcast with Chude Jideonwo.

The 29-year-old covers topics on his finances, growth and career since his win and what being in the spotlight has thought him.

Watch the full episode here
Listen to the full podcast here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Photo Credit: instagram/efemoney

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Why Twitter Conversations On Cooking are Beyond Pots and Pans

Olusola Kaka: More Men Should be Involved in Family Planning

Two Nigerian Brothers Chase Their Shoe-Making Dreams

Kingsley Ndimele: Money Questions You Should Ask Your Partner Before Saying “I Do”

Frederick Nkobowo: Let’s Talk About The Law of Defamation
css.php