BN TV: Akah Nnani is having a Funday with Bae in his New Vlog

For the first time on Akah Bants, vlogger Akah Nnani shows of his bae, Claire Idera. Claire is a fashion illustrator and artist based in London.
On this episode, he takes us through their activities for the day.
Watch
Inspired!
03.07.2017 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
For the first time on Akah Bants, vlogger Akah Nnani shows of his bae, Claire Idera. Claire is a fashion illustrator and artist based in London.
On this episode, he takes us through their activities for the day.
Watch
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!