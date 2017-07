Soon-to-be mummy, Marcy Dolapo Sijuwade is taking us all along on her pregnancy journey with her new vlog series My Pregnancy Diaries.

The television host and actress has two chapters so far and shares her moods, fears, joys and everything in between during this pregnancy.

She disclosed in the first chapter how she finally got pregnant after a lot of attempts.

Her vlogs hopefully will help other mothers going through similar situations.

Watch the first two chapters below