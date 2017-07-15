Chioma Ukonu of Recycle Points wins big at Chivas The Venture Finale in LA | Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Josh Gad

The finale of Chivas – the Venture happened at the Los Angeles Design Centre on Thursday with over 300 guests in attendance to see which social enterprise would be crowned the winner and we’ve got all the scoop!

Of course, if you’ve been following us, you already know Nigerian Rep Chioma Ukonu of Recycle Points came second and was awarded $200,000.

The young entrepreneur was one of many applicants from Nigeria for “The Venture”, Chivas Regal’s search to find and support the most innovative start-ups from across the world.

RecyclePoints is an incentive based recycling scheme that deploys the use of electric cargo tricycles, the first of its kind in Nigeria.

But before all of that, the host, Hollywood actor and comedian Josh Gad took to the stage to introduce the judges, Adam Braun, Sonal Shah, Alexandre Ricard, and Halle Berry.

Then, like the pros that they are, each of the five finalists took to the stage and absolutely nailed it. All that pitch practice over the last few days certainly paid off, as the audience and judges hung on their every word.

At the end of it all, Thailand’s Peetachai Dejkraisak was announced as the winner, with a sum of $400,000 awarded to his start-up Siam Organic.

“I am so happy and grateful – this will have a massive impact. We have extremely limited resources, so to have funding like this from the Chivas Venture is just incredible. It will fast-track our project by 3 or 4 years – and save me a lot of grey hair and sleepless nights!” the excited winner said.

Nigeria’s Chioma Ukonu was declared second, and Bioestibas‘s Alvaro Vasquez, I-Drop Water‘s James Steere, and Intendu‘s Son Preminger announced as a joint third, getting $50,000 each as seeds for their start-ups.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Christopher Polk/Matthew Simmons