“El Rufai is slotted to take over from Osinbajo in 2019” – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has said that governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai “is slotted to take over from Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo in 2019.”

He made this known in a Facebook post on Friday.

Fani-Kayode was reacting to the recent visit by Britain’s former Prime Minister, Tony Blair. He wrote:

Whilst the werewolf sleeps in London, Tony Blair arrives in Kaduna where the vampires gather to share Nigeria’s flesh and drink her blood. When Buhari is declared dead the plan is for Osinbajo to appoint Nasir El Rufai as his VP. Tony Blair has come to Kaduna to convey British approval of that plan.

El Rufai is slotted to take over from Osinbajo in 2019 but God will shock them. When will the British leave us alone? When will they stop manipulating us and interfering in our affairs? The blood of the Christians and Shiite Muslims of S. Kaduna speaks against Nasir El Rufai and the Buhari admin.. They are finished and all their plans will fail. The Lord shocked Buhari. He will shock this lot too. Their power is broken and their time is over. Shortly after Fani-Kayode’s post, Kaduna state government, in a series of tweets, disclosed why Blair visited. Tony Blair visited Kaduna, reviewed the support his team has provided for our Results Delivery Unit. It was not a speaking engagement — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) July 14, 2017 Kaduna State is glad he visited, at no cost to the state. Ties were deepened and the cooperation with the Tony Blair Institute will continue — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) July 14, 2017 Tony Blair Institute (TBI) has supported Governments all over the world to strengthen and improve Results Delivery. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) July 14, 2017 Kaduna State is delighted that the Tony Blair Institute, like many development partners, finds our governance agenda worthy of support — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) July 14, 2017