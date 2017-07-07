Antibiotic-Resistant Gonorrhea Superbug spreading Worldwide – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that an untreatable strain of gonorrhea is spreading worldwide after the superbug was discovered in at least three people.

The bug is said to be “very smart,” evolving to develop resistance to antibiotics every time a new one is used against it.

It is estimated that 78 million people are infected with gonorrhea every year, affecting genitals, rectum, and throat.

Surveillance in some countries, particularly high income one, are finding cases of the infection that are untreatable by all known antibiotics

“These cases may just be the tip of the iceberg, since systems to diagnose and report untreatable infections are lacking in lower-income countries where gonorrhea is actually more common,” Teodora Wi, a Medical Officer, Human Reproduction at the World Health Organisation.

The three cases of which no known antibiotic is effective are said to be in Japan, France and Spain.

Photo Credit: Twitter – WHO